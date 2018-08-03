One of Washington’s highest-rated 2018 signees asks for release

There’s been a significant personnel development for Washington with the regular season less than a month away.

Ale Kaho, a December signee who was one of the crown jewel of Chris Petersen‘s 2018 recruiting class, didn’t take part in spring practice or any other offseason program because he still had high school classwork to complete. On top of that, an aunt and uncle passed away in July, while his parents are also going through a divorce. Combine all of that and, the Seattle Times is reporting, Kaho “has made a formal request through the NCAA to be released from his [National Letter of Intent].”

At this point, it’s unclear where that request stands. Also at this time, the university has yet to respond to the Times‘ report.

“He had so much stuff going on right now,” an unnamed family member said of Kaho, who has reportedly lost 20 pounds amidst all of the familial tumult and loss, told the newspaper. “Football is not even our concern right now. He does not look right. He does not act right. He’s not the same bubbly kid we know.”

Since his relatives’ deaths nearly a month ago, Kaho has remained in his home in Reno.

A four-star 2018 signee, Kaho was rated as the No. 7 inside linebacker in the country, the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Nevada; and the No. 133 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one defensive player in the Huskies’ 14th-ranked class this year was rated higher than Kaho — defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa.