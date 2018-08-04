Getty Images

Roman Reigns models new Georgia Tech uniforms

By Zach BarnettAug 4, 2018
No offense to the fine folks at Russell Athletic, but, the brand name you wear matters in college football these days, and no one wants to be caught dead in Russell Athletic.

Whereas an apparel landscape that used to feature the likes of Reebok, Umbro, Starter and, yes, Russell Athletic, has consolidated, and anyone not wearing Nike, Adidas or Under Armour is, as the kids say these days, a square.

Georgia Tech and Southern Miss were the last two FBS teams locked into their Russell Athletic uniforms, and while there was nothing actually wrong with the way either team dressed in 2017 except for the logo on their right shoulder, both have wrestled free of the aesthetic out-crowd and moved to the in-crowd.

Southern Miss has previously displayed its new Adidas uniforms, and it was Georgia Tech’s turn on Friday.

The uniforms were modeled by a famous former Jacket in WWE star Roman Reigns. Known then as Joe Anoa’i, he played defensive line for Georgia Tech from 2003-06, earning All-ACC honors his final season.

The new uniforms aren’t stylistically different from the old ones. The Ramblin’ Wreck will still wear white jerseys at home and on the road. The home kits have gold numerals with gold pants, and the road versions have blue numerals over white pants.

Additional photos can be found here, and even the most ardent Russell Athletic fan (if they exist?) has to admit the materials here look like an obvious upgrade.

 

Scott Boras: 2018 season will be Kyler Murray’s last in college football

By Zach BarnettAug 4, 2018
Kyler Murray‘s situation is going to be a year-long fascination for media covering Oklahoma because, well, it’s a fascinating situation. The two-sport star was drafted ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics in June’s MLB draft, but the club and the quarterback quickly worked out a deal that will allow Murray to play football in 2018 before turning his attention to the diamond in 2019 and beyond — and then handed him $4.6 million to secure Murray’s commitment starting next year.

Each of the principals was on board with the plan, with A’s scouting director Eric Kubota saying on draft night, “We were totally on board with his desire to play quarterback at Oklahoma. Frankly, we’re kind of excited to be Oklahoma fans.”

Each of the principals was on board, it seems, except OU head coach Lincoln Riley.

“Well, I’m not really,” Riley told The Oklahoman when asked how he’ll approach his quarterback position given Murray is essentially a senior this season. “Decide how I want to handle that … um, we’ll see if it’s his final year. That hasn’t been determined yet. I’m not worried about it if it is or if it isn’t. That’s gonna have no impact on this year.”

Pressed on the issue, Riley went on to say he wasn’t informed on his quarterback’s contract situation — an odd explanation, since it’s part of his job to be informed of his quarterback’s availability.

“I’ve stayed out of the negotiation stuff with the A’s,” Riley said. “That’s not my business. It’s his business. My hope through this whole thing is that Kyler is gonna be able to do what he wants to do. If he wants to go play baseball after this year, then we’ll wish him well and be happy for him. But the ball’s gonna be in his court, which is where it should be.”

Reached by The Athletic on Saturday, baseball super-agent Scott Boras confirmed that, yes, this is Murray’s final season. That’s what the $4.6 million was for, after all. “Kyler’s baseball career has a very defined path which includes playing football at OU for only the 2018 season,” he told the site.

Riley also insisted at Big 12 media days that Murray has not yet secured the Sooners’ starting quarterback job, saying that redshirt sophomore Austin Kendall was very much in competition with Murray.

Asked if Murray would truly come back to school without a starting job assured to him given the A’s have promised him $4.6 million, Riley said, “Because he loves football. He simply loves football. A lot of people have a hard time believing that, but money’s not everything to some people. Not to say that doesn’t factor in — I’m sure it does — but the kid, he loves football.”

Murray served as Baker Mayfield‘s backup last season, hitting 18-of-21 passes for 359 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing 14 times for 142 yards. Kendall redshirted last fall after completing 16-of-22 passes for 143 yards with two scores and no picks in two appearances as a true freshman in 2016.

It certainly seems like Murray will be Oklahoma’s quarterback for 2018 and 2018 only. But maybe, in Riley’s world, Murray will be Kendall’s backup for the next two years and tell the A’s to pound sand.

Text exchange appears to show Courtney Smith accusing Zach Smith of choking her on multiple occasions

By Zach BarnettAug 4, 2018
Former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith went into damage control Friday evening, sitting for a taped interview with ESPN and then calling into a local Columbus sports radio show to air his side of the story that has found him out of a job after his ex-wife Courtney Smith went public with years of domestic violence allegations.

Over the course of both interviews, Smith admitted there were “a lot of aggressive” situations over the course of their marriage but said he never abused his ex-wife. If he ever did put his hands on her, Smith said, it was in a defensive maneuver.

After Smith’s radio interview concluded, Brett McMurphy published previously undisclosed texts appearing to be between Zach and Courtney Smith in which Courtney accuses the number associated with Zach of “strangling me in Punta Cana and at our place in April,” which Zach does not deny.

It’s not clear why the texts published Friday were not included in Wednesday’s bombshell report. What’s also not clear is how many more similar exchanges may exist between the Zach and Courtney.

Jalen Hurts airs frustrations with coaching staff over handling of QB competition

By Zach BarnettAug 4, 2018
Although Nick Saban said at SEC media days it was the media who created his quarterback competition, it was not the media who chose to pull Jalen Hurts — to that point 26-2 as a starter — at halftime of the national championship in favor of true freshman Tua Tagovailoa. It was Saban who made that decision, his hand forced by the play on the field.

As we know, Hurts hit just 3-of-8 passes for 21 yards over the first two frames as the Tide carried a 13-0 deficit to Georgia into the locker room on that January night. Tagovailoa took over from there and led Alabama back for a 26-23 overtime win, completing 14 of his 24 throws for 166 yards with three scores and one pick, including the 41-yard knockout punch to Devonta Smith to win the game.

Ever since then, the the biggest quarterback battle of Saban’s 12-year tenure in Tuscaloosa has been on. And according to the incumbent, the die has been cast by the coaching staff.

“This whole spring ever since the game, (coaches) kind of wanted to let it play out and I guess didn’t think it was a thing to let it die down like there wasn’t something there,” Hurts said Saturday. “But that’s always been the elephant in the room. For me, no one came up to me the whole spring, coaches included, no one asked me how I felt.

“No one asked me what was on my mind. No one asked me how I felt about the things that were going on. Nobody asked me what my future held. That’s that. So now it’s like when we try to handle the situation now, for me, it’s kind of late, it’s too late, the narrative has already been created.”

Make no mistake: both Hurts and Tagovailoa want to play, and neither will be happy in not being the guy.

Tagovailoa revealed in March that he felt like transferring if he didn’t play in Alabama’s championship win over Georgia, asking his father if his USC offer was still on the table.

“Even throughout my football season, I wasn’t the starter,” Tagovailoa said at the time. “I wanted to leave the school. So I told myself if I didn’t play in the last game, which was the national championship game, I would transfer out. If I gave in, I don’t think I would have seen the end blessing of where I am now.”

The entire Tagovailoa family has moved from Hawaii to Alabama, and Tua’s younger brother, Taulia Tagovailoa, plays at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala., and is a 4-star member of Alabama’s 2019 class. The elder Tagovailoa son later clarified his comments as his feelings at the time, but it’s impossible to know how his reflection in March was clouded by the fact that he did indeed play against Georgia.

Hurts’s father, Averion Hurts, indicated in April his son could transfer if he doesn’t win the starting job. Here’s what the elder Hurts said to Bleacher Report this spring:

Coach Saban’s job is to do what’s best for his team. I have no problem with that,” Averion Hurts said. “My job is to do what’s best for Jalen—and make no mistake, Jalen is a quarterback, and he wants to play quarterback. He loves Alabama, loves Coach Saban and everything about that place. But he wants to play, and he will play…”

Averion stops mid-sentence because the idea of his son not playing for Alabama isn’t one he takes lightly. What if Jalen doesn’t win the job, he is asked?

He shakes his head slowly, answers begrudgingly. “Well, he’d be the biggest free agent in college football history.

So we know both quarterbacks, or at least their camps, have publicly entertained the thought of transferring if they don’t win the starting job. And only one of them will.

Saban said earlier this summer that Hurts told him the junior quarterback will graduate in December. “Jalen actually came to me and said … ‘I am going to be here. I am going to be here, I came here to get an education. I graduate in December, and I’m going to be here.’”

Given the grievances Hurts aired Saturday, it doesn’t seem outside the realm of possibility at all that Hurts plays Alabama’s 2018 season as the backup and plays elsewhere in 2019 as a graduate transfer. In fact, that seems directly inside the realm of possibility at this moment.

 

Former Florida State DC Mickey Andrews returns in advisory role

By Zach BarnettAug 4, 2018
1 Comment

Willie Taggart did not play for or attend Florida State, but he’s a lifelong ‘Nole none the same. Upon his hiring in December, Taggart talked about rooting for Florida State as a youngster and how his family members rooted for FSU over Taggart’s USF team when the ‘Noles and Bulls faced off in 2015 and ’16.

On Friday, Taggart made a classic “this guy gets us” move by bringing in a legend of the past in hiring longtime Seminoles defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews to be a special assistant to the head coach.

“I am thrilled to add Coach Andrews to our staff,” Taggart said in a statement. “He brings a wealth of knowledge about Florida State’s program as well as the style we will play on defense. Coach Andrews was the architect of some of the best defenses in college football history, and he helped build the FSU dynasty. Our student-athletes, coaches and staff will benefit from having him around our team every day.”

Andrews worked under Bobby Bowden from 1984 to 2009, helping the Seminoles win two national championships, claim a dozen ACC titles and record a record 14 straight top-5 finishes. He won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach in 1996, produced 19 first-round picks, and was inducted into FSU’s athletics hall of fame in 2010.

“I want to thank Coach Taggart for this opportunity,” Andrews said. “His passion for Florida State has been evident from the first time I met him, and his energy is contagious. I am excited to be part of his staff as he leads Florida State back toward competing for championships, and I’m looking forward to contributing in any way I can.”