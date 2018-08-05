LSU suspends starting RG Ed Ingram indefinitely, keeping him out of fall camp

It’s never a good sign for players to be suspended on the eve of fall camp but it’s also pretty easy to say that it’s a lot worse if they’re suspended for all of fall camp.

Such is the case for Ed Ingram at LSU, who was suspended indefinitely by head coach Ed Orgeron over the weekend and will miss all of camp (and likely several games — at a minimum — after that).

“Ed Ingram has been suspended from the team indefinitely for violating team rules,” Orgeron said Friday, according to NOLA.com. “We have a policy set in place by the university. He broke that policy. We just need to see what happens.”

Orgeron didn’t go into any specifics or how many games that Ingram would miss but that’s a noticeable hole on the right side of the line that will now be filled by junior Damien Lewis.

Ingram started 12 games last season for the Tigers and was set to be one of just five starters back on offense for 2018. That number now dips to four for the foreseeable future and is compounded by the fact that there will be a new starting quarterback and a new offensive coordinator in Steve Ensminger.

LSU opens at AT&T Stadium in Week 1 against Miami.