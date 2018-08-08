Arkansas v Mississippi
Arkansas sees third offensive lineman go down with injury

By John TaylorAug 8, 2018, 7:33 AM EDT
It’s been a rough stretch, to say the least, for the Big Uglies in Arkansas’ trenches over the last couple of months.

Colton Jackson had been expected to start at left tackle for the Razorbacks, but will instead miss the first six games of the 2018 season, at least, because of a back issue.  Another tackle, Ryan Winkel, will very likely miss the entire 2018 season because of a torn pectoral muscle.

Tuesday, Chad Morris confirmed that offensive guard Deion Malone will be sidelined for all of the upcoming season because of a significant knee injury.  The lineman suffered the injury during a pass-rush drill in Monday’s practice.

That night, Malone underwent surgery to repair the unspecified damage.

Malone spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at the junior college level.  The Mississippi native transferred to the Razorbacks in 2016, but took a redshirt that year.  He did not see the field in 2017, either, but had been expected to be a part of the Razorback’s line rotation in some form or fashion prior to the injury.

JUCO player who knocked out ref with in-game punch signs with USC

By John TaylorAug 8, 2018, 10:16 AM EDT
Those who had a Pac-12 program in the “which FBS team will give Bernard Schirmer his first post-punch chance” pool, collect your winnings.

In September of 2016, a video surfaced of Schirmer, then a freshman offensive lineman at Moun San Antonio College, being ejected from a game for punching a referee who was attempting to restrain him, knocking the official out cold.  Schirmer was subsequently arrested for suspicion of battery and led away from the playing field in handcuffs.

Tuesday, Clay Helton confirmed that Schirmer has signed a financial aid agreement with USC and will join the Trojans football team shortly as a redshirt sophomore.  The head coach stated that the football program was aware of the violent issue with the game official and deeply vetted the lineman before signing him.

“What we learned from the administrators, coaches and counselors is that we were dealing with a tremendous young man, a young man that is a tremendous student, great person and a guy that we had no question would be a great member of our Trojan family.” Helton said. “We listed the expectations that we expect for Bernard and we understand that he knows those expectations and he will do a great job here as a Trojan.

“We are very excited.”

At the time of the incident, Schirmer claimed it was an accident and apologized.

“My friends were trying to pull me back away from the defensive end,” Schirmer said. “I didn’t know the ref was right [beside] me, bear hugging me. …

“I didn’t mean any of that to happen. I’m truly sorry about what happened to the ref.”

While the now-6-6, 290-pound Schirmer was arrested, he never faced criminal charges.  He was, however, banned for five years by the Southern California Football Association, the governing body for junior college football in that area of the state.  The ban led to the lineman sitting out the 2017 season.

Baylor reportedly being encouraged to self-impose bowl ban

By John TaylorAug 8, 2018, 9:44 AM EDT
In June of this year, it was reported that Baylor wasn’t expecting any type of earth-shattering NCAA penalties in connection to the sexual assault scandal that rocked the university in general and the football program specifically two years ago.  Two months later, it appears circumstances may have changed.

Citing multiple unnamed sources, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram‘s Mac Engel is reporting that BU has been advised to self-impose sanctions on its football program, including a one-year bowl ban for the Bears for the 2018 season.  The recommendation of a postseason ban reportedly comes from the law firm that is representing the university as the football program wades its way through the NCAA’s investigation.

Per the Star-Telegram, that investigation took a “left turn” at some point in the not-too-distant past that wasn’t favorable towards Bears football.  That left turn, coincidentally or not, came not long after several current and former BU officials, including ex-athletic director Ian McCaw, spoke to NCAA investigators.

In a late-June deposition in connection to a lawsuit filed by nearly a dozen women against Baylor, McCaw, now the athletic director at Liberty University, claimed that university officials had engaged in “an elaborate plan that essentially scapegoated black football players and the football program for being responsible for what was a decades-long, university-wide sexual assault scandal.” The university subsequently fired back at McCaw’s portrayal.

According to Engel’s report, the NCAA’s investigation should be completed within the next 60 days.  That conclusion would serve as the bookend for what’s been a disturbing, years-long series of revelations.

In late January of 2017, damning details in one of the handful of the lawsuits facing the university emerged, with that suit alleging that 31 Bears football players had committed 52 acts of rape over a period of four years beginning in 2011.

Not long after, a legal filing connected to the libel lawsuit filed by a former BU football staffer produced emails and text messages that paint a picture of former head coach Art Briles and/or his assistants as unrestrained rogue elements concerned with nothing more than the image of the football program off the field and its performance on it. The details in a damning document dump included allegations that Briles attempted to circumvent BU’s “judicial affairs folks” when it came to one player’s arrest… and on Briles asking, in response to one of his players brandishing a gun on a female, “she reporting [it] to authorities?”… and asking “she a stripper?” when told one of his players expected a little something extra from a female masseuse… and stating in a text “we need to know who [the] supervisor is and get him to alert us first” in response to a player who was arrested on a drug charge because the apartment superintendent called the police.

In reference to a woman who alleged she was gang-raped by several Bears football players, Briles allegedly responded, “those are some bad dudes. Why was she around those guys?

In response to the report of a potential bowl ban, Baylor issued the following statement:

It is irresponsible to report that Baylor is considering a football bowl ban for the 2018 season when in fact the NCAA investigation into the prior football staff and previous athletics administration remains active and ongoing. Additionally, it is premature to speculate as to what the University’s sanctions will be at this point in time.

Defending champ North Dakota State tops FCS preseason Top 25

By Zach BarnettAug 7, 2018, 6:56 PM EDT
College football is not a game with a lot of parity, at least not at the very top. In FBS, Alabama has won five of the last nine national championships and enter 2018 as the favorite. In Division III, Mount Union has won two of the last three and (coughs) 13 of the last 25 national titles, and the Purple Raiders enter 2018 as the favorites.

Such is life in FCS as well.

North Dakota State won five straight national championships from 2011-15, lost a stunner to eventual champion James Madison in the 2016 FCS semifinals, then avenged that loss in January with a 17-13 triumph over the Dukes to make it six crowns in seven tries.

The STATS FCS preseason Top 25 came out Monday, and the Bison are the clear No. 1, earning 151 of the 157 available first-place votes. Reigning runner-up James Madison checked in at No. 2, while South Dakota State was No. 3 and perennial contender Sam Houston State was No. 4. In just its fourth year of existence, Kennesaw State came in at No. 5.

The 2018 season begins with No. 14 North Carolina A&T against No. 6 Jacksonville State at Montgomery, Ala.’s Cramton Bowl on Aug. 25 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

The full poll:

1. North Dakota State — 3,919 total points (151 first-place votes)
2. James Madison — 3,764 (6)
3. South Dakota State — 3,470
4. Sam Houston State — 3,228
5. Kennesaw State — 3,120
6. Jacksonville State — 3,041
7. New Hampshire — 2,873
8. Weber State — 2,815
9. Eastern Washington — 2,541
10. Wofford — 2,087
11. Samford — 2,003
12. Elon — 1,812
13. Northern Iowa — 1,612
14. North Carolina A&T — 1,480
15. Delaware — 1,470
16. Central Arkansas — 1,383
17. McNeese — 1,133
18. Nicholls — 1,056
19. Villanova — 920
20. Stony Brook — 798
21. Illinois State — 795
22. Austin Peay — 709
23. Furman — 685
24. Montana — 626
25. Youngstown State — 541

North Dakota State has been ranked in the Top 10 for 99 consecutive weeks, which is 21 weeks longer than their next-closest competitor (South Dakota State) has been ranked in the Top 25.

Florida Atlantic adds graduate transfer QB

By Zach BarnettAug 7, 2018, 4:26 PM EDT
Lane Kiffin has been in the market for a graduate transfer quarterback, and now he has one.

Florida Atlantic has added former Arkansas and SMU quarterback Rafe Peavey as the Owls’ training camp is already underway.

“We’re always looking for people,” Kiffin told the Palm Beach Post, “and we had looked for a while for the right fit of a quarterback due to numbers once Jason (Driskel) left.”

Jason Driskel started FAU’s final 11 games in 2017 and led the Owls to a 10-1 mark with a Conference USA championship, but announced in January he is walking away from the sport despite having a year of eligibility remaining.

Peavey is not expected to challenge for the Owls’ starting job. He’ll serve as insurance as fourth-year junior De’Andre Johnson and redshirt freshman Chris Robinson battle for the starting role.

A four-star prospect, Peavey’s career was not supposed to unfold this way after arriving at Arkansas as a January enrollee as a member of Bret Bielema‘s first full recruiting class in Fayetteville. Peavey to date has thrown four college passes after redshirting in 2014, not seeing action in 2015, sitting out the required year-in-residence after transferring to SMU in 2016 and then serving as Ben Hicks‘s backup in 2017. He completed 4-of-4 passes with one touchdown in three appearances during his one year of action as a Mustang.

Florida Atlantic also added Indiana transfer Nick Tronti over the summer, but he will sit out the 2018 campaign as an undergraduate transfer.