COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Texas A&M at LSU
Getty Images

LSU DB Kristian Fulton has two-year suspension upheld by NCAA

By John TaylorAug 10, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
4 Comments

So much for that July optimism.

According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the NCAA has upheld what was a two-year suspension levied on LSU’s Kristian Fulton early on in 2017.  The suspension, which already cost the defensive back the entire 2017 season, stemmed from his alleged tampering with a drug-test sample in the early months of 2017.

Fulton’s legal team had requested a reconsideration of the continuation of the suspension into 2018, which the NCAA heard Thursday afternoon.  With the NCAA’s denial of said reconsideration, lawyers for Fulton “will attempt to file a waiver with the NCAA to still get Fulton on the field this year,” the Times-Picayune wrote.

If that fails, which seems likely, Fulton will miss the entire 2018 season as well.

It was alleged by the NCAA that a testing administrator witnessed Fulton pouring some type of substance into his urine sample during a drug test in January of 2017. Fulton’s lawyer didn’t challenge that allegation; rather, he questioned the rule — 3.4 of The Association’s Drug-Testing protocol, to be specific — that was applied by the NCAA.  Fulton’s lawyer argued that his client was instead in violation of rule 3.3, which would’ve allowed for, at most, a one-year suspension for “[failing] to provide a urine specimen according to protocol” and “[attempting] to alter the integrity of the collection process.”

Fulton, a five-star 2016 signee, played in three games as a true freshman. If the waiver appeal to the NCAA is denied, it would leave Fulton with one season of collegiate eligibility he could use in 2019. He could also make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft, regardless of the outcome of that appeal.

Four-star 2018 Tennessee signee moves on to North Carolina

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 10, 2018, 12:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In July of this year, Brant Lawless asked for and was granted a release from his Tennessee scholarship.  Less than a month later, the touted 2018 prospect has unsurprisingly landed at another Power Five school.

Citing unnamed sources, 247Sports.com is reporting that Lawless “has cleared North Carolina admissions and is planning to enroll at the school and join the football program.” As Lawless never attended classes at Tennessee, he will be eligible to play for UNC immediately in 2018.

At least for now, and for what it’s worth, the Tar Heels have not announced Lawless’ addition to the roster.  That official confirmation, though, is expected in the coming days.

Lawless was a four-star member of the Volunteers’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 22 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Tennessee.  Only two signees in the Vols’ class this year were rated higher than Lawless — wide receiver Alontae Taylor and fellow tackle Greg Emerson.

Lawyer: OSU investigators haven’t been in contact with Zach Smith

NCAA FOOTBALL: AUG 16 Ohio State Media Day
Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 10, 2018, 8:44 AM EDT
5 Comments

At least at the moment, Ohio State’s investigation isn’t an all-inclusive one.

The lawyer for Courtney Smith, the ex-wife of former Ohio State assistant Zach Smith who leveled allegations of domestic abuse against her former spouse that went back nearly a decade, revealed in a statement earlier this week that no OSU officials have contacted her client. On Thursday, Zach Smith’s attorney confirmed to USA Today that OSU investigators haven’t reached out to his client, either.

The attorney, Brad Koffel, also confirmed that there are “no plans for Smith to be interviewed as part of the investigation.” In a separate interview with ESPN.com, Koffel expressed surprise that neither he nor Smith have been contacted.

In May, Zach Smith was cited for criminal trespassing, with his ex-wife seeking a domestic violence protection order against her ex-husband. Additional reports off alleged domestic violence, in 2009 and again in 2015, preceded Smith’s dismissal as the Buckeyes’ wide receivers coach on July 23.

While OSU investigators have not yet reached out to either of the Smiths, they have had preliminary contact with the police department involved in the 2015 and 2018 incidents.

As part of the fallout from the domestic situation, OSU head coach Urban Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday of last week as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his now-former assistant coach surfaced.  The university launched an investigation into Meyer’s actions, or lack thereof, and the probe is expected to be completed by mid-August.

During his forced sabbatical, Meyer is not permitted any contact with his players or his coaches, and is not allowed on university property.

Auburn’s Calvin Ashley released from hospital after practice scare

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 10, 2018, 7:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Auburn football program and one of its players can breathe a sigh of relief after a practice scare.

Offensive lineman Calvin Ashley sustained an injury to his head/neck area during what was the Tigers’ first scrimmage of summer camp Thursday. In an abundance of caution, the guard, who was moving his arms and legs according to those in attendance, was transferred from the practice field to a local hospital for further evaluation.

247Sports.com wrote that “Ashley underwent a battery of tests and they came back negative.” A team spokesperson subsequently confirmed that Ashley has since been released from the hospital.

At this point, it’s unclear when the lineman will return to practice.

Ashley was the highest-rated member of the Tigers’ 2017 recruiting class, but still took a redshirt as a true freshman. While Ashley’s currently listed as the No. 2 right guard — he was moved over from tackle earlier this summer — there is a chance that the 6-6, 322-pound redshirt freshman could slide into the starting job before it’s all said and done. How much impact the injury will impact his rise up the depth chart, though, is unclear at the moment.

Courtney Smith’s mom doesn’t believe Zach Smith ‘intentionally abused her’

Associated Press
By John TaylorAug 9, 2018, 8:17 PM EDT
32 Comments

Of all of the developments in the ongoing situation in Columbus, this is arguably the most eyebrow-raising.

In a text message conversation with sportswriter Jeff Snook, who has penned multiple books on Ohio State football, Tina Carano, the mother of Courtney Smith, claims she does not believe her daughter was abused by Zach Smith. Courtney Smith’s allegations that she was verbally and physically abused by her now-ex-husband on multiple occasions preceded the wide receivers coach’s dismissal by the Buckeyes late last month.

From Snook’s Facebook post earlier Thursday:

Reached this afternoon, Tina Carano would only communicate via text messages and backed Lynn Bruce’s version.

When asked if she believed her daughter’s claims of physical abuse, she replied, “I believe that Zach was removing himself from an argument and I do not believe he intentionally abused her. I do not believe he actually intentionally swung or punched her … no.

The Lynn Bruce mentioned above is Zach Smith’s mom, who claimed to Snook that Courtney Smith vowed years ago to “take Zach down and take Urban Meyer down with him.”

“And this is exactly what she did. She wanted to do as much damage as possible,” Lynn Bruce told Snook. “She has been planning this for some time. …

“Tina believes Zach and she is on his side through all this. She knows what her own daughter is like. She thinks she has serious problems and she knows she planned this whole thing.”

Courtney Smith’s mother also backed up Lynn Bruce’s claim that her daughter vowed to take exact revenge on her ex-husband and, by extension, Meyer himself.

As far as ever hearing her daughter say she would “take Zach down,” [Tina Carano] replied, “Yes.”

And when Meyer’s name was mentioned, she added, “I cannot quote her exact words as I don’t remember them word for word, but something to that extent. This is my daughter and I love her but I do not approve of what she has done and how it was done.”

Following that text, she did not respond to follow-up questions.

According to Lynn Bruce, Tina Carano and her daughter, Courtney Smith, “do not speak anymore.”

I would HIGHLY suggest you read Snook’s entire Facebook post, which you can read HERE, as it also includes claims that Courtney Smith called the police so many times for allegedly unwarranted reasons that her credibility with the department was “used up.”

As part of the fallout from the domestic situation, Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday of last week as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his now-former assistant coach surfaced.  The university launched an investigation into Meyer’s actions, or lack thereof, and the probe is expected to be completed by mid-August.

Courtney Smith’s attorney stated last week that she has not been contacted by OSU investigators.  It’s unclear whether the mothers of the two adults involved have been contacted, either.