Ohio State AD Gene Smith on vacation amid Meyer investigation, still set for CFP Selection Committee duties

It may not be the best in terms of optics but we’re sure Gene Smith had non-refundable plane tickets and simply didn’t want to waste them.
Yes, the Ohio State athletic director is, according to WSYX in Columbus, out of the office this week on vacation — smack dab in the middle of a 14 day investigation into who knew (and did) what in the growing Zach Smith and Urban Meyer scandal that has quickly swept up the Buckeyes football program. The TV station reached out to Smith prior to running their report but he declined to answer questions, something that he will do for OSU if needed via telephone.
“He is available to speak with the investigative team. The university is focused on supporting our student-athletes as they prepare for the upcoming semester. We can’t comment further during the pending investigation,” said spokesperson Ben Johnson in an email.
While we all want to use up that vacation time that is accrued, Smith leaving town at this critical juncture is pretty notable considering the spotlight has shifted to his own actions in an alleged 2015 incident involving Zach Smith and his ex-wife Courtney Smith that involved pulling the assistant off the road from recruiting. The school has hired an outside investigator and created a separate panel of trustees to oversee the overall probe into the matter, which is expected to conclude sometime around August 19th. That would happen less than two weeks before OSU takes on Oregon State in their season opener and would also come prior to a full Board of Trustees meeting the Friday before.
The vacation time is not the only reason Smith is in the news either as it appears that even with all the attention on the football program, he is still set to serve on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee this fall. In a release this week noting the times for each set of committee rankings this year, Smith was listed as an active member and is set to recuse himself from discussions anytime Ohio State comes up for the group.
So if you’re scoring at home, Smith can talk about the state of the Buckeyes football program when on vacation but can’t do so when out of town working for the Selection Committee.
Everything is bigger in Texas… but that does not appear to include the Longhorns’ stadium. It will, however, be a lot nicer.
UT’s regents on Thursday approved of a $175 million expansion for Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium but perhaps the most notable aspect of the project, according to the Austin American Statesman, is that it will not be adding capacity to the venue at all despite that big price tag. Instead, seating capacity will remain right around 100,119 but will complete the lower bowl of the stadium by adding a host of club seats and an even bigger video board than the current ‘Godzillatron’ that is currently in place.
The team’s football facility will also be totally revamped as part of the construction but a timeline was not given for the entire project to be completed.
Perhaps the most notable aspect of the expansion of DKR is not the upgraded bells and whistles it brings to Austin but for the fact that it somewhat puts an end to the tit-for-tat capacity war with rival Texas A&M. The two schools have continually tried to one-up each other the past several decades by building bigger and bigger expansions but it seems that the Longhorns are finally okay with being just behind the Aggies, leading to this funny exchange at the meeting on Thursday the AAS recounted:
“How many seats does Kyle Stadium have?” Regent Jeff Hildebrand asked, referring to Texas A&M’s football stadium, Kyle Field.
The Aggies’ home field seats 102,733 after a dramatic renovation fueled by the team’s move to the Southeastern Conference. Someone in the room shouted out 105,000. “What’s it take to get another four thousand (seats)?” one UT regent asked.
“We can certainly look at that,” (school president Greg Fenves) told the regents. “We’ve talked extensively about this. We believe we have enough seats in the stadium for our program.”
To which Chairwoman Sara Martinez Tucker said, “It’s quality, not quantity.”
Perhaps when things are finally complete up in Austin, both Texas and Texas A&M can check out each others stadium and finally renew their longstanding rivalry on the football field in their brand new palaces to the sport in the great state they both call home.
The ugly sexual assault scandal at Baylor continues to get uglier as information leaks out of multiple lawsuits against the school with each passing month.
The latest bombshell came on Thursday as the Waco Tribune says emails filed in a lawsuit show that those in charge of the Bears not only knew about allegations against a linebacker on the team, but held off on punishing him long enough for him to allegedly rape another student. Per the report:
Top Baylor University administrators discussed sexual assault allegations against Tevin Elliott and put potential disciplinary action on hold months before the then-football player raped another student, according to emails and other documents filed Thursday in a Title IX lawsuit against the school.
Art Briles, the former head football coach fired in May 2016 during the school’s sexual assault scandal, handed over the documents late last month in response to a subpoena from lawyers representing 10 women suing the school.
Emails included in a filing Thursday reveal administrators with oversight of student conduct discussing allegations against Elliott in October 2011, shortly before he raped a then-Baylor student in April 2012. Elliott is serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of sexual assault in the case in January 2014.
A separate lawsuit has accused that some 31 Baylor football players committed an alleged 52 acts of rape or sexual assault starting in 2011 and lasting for at least four years. One of those 31 is presumably Elliott, who is one of a growing number of ex-players to be convicted for sexual assault. One of the women he raped, Jasmin Hernandez, later went public with her story and reached a settlement with the university in 2017.
The emails that show Baylor knew of such allegations against Elliott but failed to act also backs up reporting from ESPN’s Outside the Lines from 2016 that show the school took more than two years to investigate a separate claim against two other football players. The plaintiffs’ attorneys in the most recent lawsuit also said that it’s quite notable that it took a subpoena to Briles, who was fired as football coach in 2016, in order to produce the emails. A deposition by the lawyers involving ex-athletic director Ian McCaw has already made waves after he alleged the Baylor Police Department ignored several reports of rape by football players and that some at the university have tried to scapegoat the athletic department.
It remains to be seen what kind of impact this will all have on Baylor’s on-going NCAA investigation into the scandal but needless to say it certainly doesn’t help with that or with regards to public opinion. Recent changes in the infractions process that have stemmed from the Rice Commission in basketball have given the NCAA much more flexibility in using court documents so a lot of these emails and lawsuits against the school could be playing a role in the program reportedly discussing a one-year bowl ban for the team in 2018.
Either way, the slow drip of damning information about what went on in Waco several years ago does not appear as though it will slow down anytime soon.
In July of this year, Brant Lawless asked for and was granted a release from his Tennessee scholarship. Less than a month later, the touted 2018 prospect has unsurprisingly landed at another Power Five school.
Citing unnamed sources, 247Sports.com is reporting that Lawless “has cleared North Carolina admissions and is planning to enroll at the school and join the football program.” As Lawless never attended classes at Tennessee, he will be eligible to play for UNC immediately in 2018.
At least for now, and for what it’s worth, the Tar Heels have not announced Lawless’ addition to the roster. That official confirmation, though, is expected in the coming days.
Lawless was a four-star member of the Volunteers’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 22 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Tennessee. Only two signees in the Vols’ class this year were rated higher than Lawless — wide receiver Alontae Taylor and fellow tackle Greg Emerson.
So much for that July optimism.
According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the NCAA has upheld what was a two-year suspension levied on LSU’s Kristian Fulton early on in 2017. The suspension, which already cost the defensive back the entire 2017 season, stemmed from his alleged tampering with a drug-test sample in the early months of 2017.
Fulton’s legal team had requested a reconsideration of the continuation of the suspension into 2018, which the NCAA heard Thursday afternoon. With the NCAA’s denial of said reconsideration, lawyers for Fulton “will attempt to file a waiver with the NCAA to still get Fulton on the field this year,” the Times-Picayune wrote.
If that fails, which seems likely, Fulton will miss the entire 2018 season as well.
It was alleged by the NCAA that a testing administrator witnessed Fulton pouring some type of substance into his urine sample during a drug test in January of 2017. Fulton’s lawyer didn’t challenge that allegation; rather, he questioned the rule — 3.4 of The Association’s Drug-Testing protocol, to be specific — that was applied by the NCAA. Fulton’s lawyer argued that his client was instead in violation of rule 3.3, which would’ve allowed for, at most, a one-year suspension for “[failing] to provide a urine specimen according to protocol” and “[attempting] to alter the integrity of the collection process.”
Fulton, a five-star 2016 signee, played in three games as a true freshman. If the waiver appeal to the NCAA is denied, it would leave Fulton with one season of collegiate eligibility he could use in 2019. He could also make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft, regardless of the outcome of that appeal.