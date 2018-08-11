Ole Miss unveils terrifyingly strange new Landshark mascot named Tony

Oh Ole Miss. Oh no.
The Rebels unveiled their new “Landshark” mascot on Saturday and named him Tony. Cool, right? Well, maybe in a vacuum but the new costume for the mascot is, well… kind of terrifying and completely ugly.
I can’t be the only one who thinks Tony looks a bit like a stranger, costumed version of Bruce, the shark from Finding Nemo, right? Bleacher Report’s Adam Kramer also noted another uncanny resemblance too…
Either way, Tony is here to stay in Oxford and beyond for football games and more as the new mascot.
Per the school release:
A family with the passion of Ole Miss deserves a mascot with that same zeal. The Associated Student Body agreed, and in October 2017, initiated a campus vote to make the Landshark the official on-field mascot of the Ole Miss Rebels. Needless to say, the polls were nearly unanimous and overwhelming endorsed the proposal. For the 10 months that followed, university leaders teamed up with Hollywood’s most creative costume designers to bring a vision to life, and in August 2018, Tony burst onto the scene as the new spirit animal of Ole Miss. Named in honor of the first Rebel to throw “Fins Up,” Tony Fein, the new Landshark mascot exhibits the ferocity of a true Ole Miss Rebel while connecting with kids with his energetic and fun-loving character. There’s no place like Ole Miss, so shouldn’t the mascot be just as unique?
Ok then. We’re not convinced about him being fun-loving given how strange Tony looks but we’re sure opposing crowds in the SEC will welcome him with open arms this season and given him a, well, interesting introduction to the league this season.
Maryland has added head coach D.J. Durkin to the list of coaches who are now on administrative leave.
“I am extremely concerned by the allegations of unacceptable behaviors by members of our football staff detailed in recent media reports. We are committed to fully investigating the program,” athletic director Damon Evans said in a letter on Saturday. “At this time, the best decision for our football program is to place Maryland Head Football Coach DJ Durkin on leave so we can properly review the culture of the program.
“This is effective immediately. Matt Canada will serve as interim head coach.”
The Terps have been rocked by several reports over the past 24 hours from ESPN and other outlets regarding a “toxic” culture that has been established at the program under Durkin and others. The school moved earlier in the day to suspend three others (two athletic trainers and the assistant athletics director for sports performance) involved in the fallout from the tragic death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair after a workout earlier this summer.
While no timetable is given for Durkin’s absence, it could be a lengthy investigation for the school into the entire matter as several state officials have now started to weigh in on what’s been going on in College Park. The team opens the 2018 season against Texas on Sept. 1st.
It remains to be seen if Durkin, who was set to begin his third season in charge and has a 10-15 overall record, will even return amid the serious allegations. In a Washington Post report published Saturday evening, it appears there is a growing sentiment that he will not be able to save his job given the numerous reports that have cast him and the program in such a negative light — to say nothing of a potential lawsuit from the McNair family.
One high-level booster close to the athletic department, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, said Saturday that “a lot of donors are of the opinion that Durkin must go” and that there is mounting pressure on Evans to fire Durkin. Other alumni believe that the independent investigation into McNair’s death must also thoroughly examine the allegations of a toxic culture within the program.
Canada has never been a head coach before but is thrust into a big spot after joining the team as offensive coordinator in January following a stint at LSU in 2017.
Jimbo Fisher’s 10-year, $75 million contract gets most of the press but Texas A&M isn’t saving money elsewhere by skimping on assistant salaries. In fact, the Aggies are certainly making sure that the school’s assistant salary pool is more than commensurate with their head coach’s hefty pay check.
Per USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz, contracts obtained through freedom of information requests have been returned and it appears as though A&M ponied up some significant raises to lure top talent to College Station in DC Mike Elko and strength coach Jerry Schmidt.
Fisher had targeted LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda when he was first hired at the school but the Tigers ponied up a four-year, $2.5 million contract to keep him in Baton Rouge. Fisher moved on to hire Elko away from Notre Dame after just one season with the Irish and it appears he had to pay a pretty penny to do so.
Schmidt was lured from Norman after over two decades with the Sooners thanks to that nice six-figure salary, which puts him in the same category as Alabama’s Scott Cochran ($585,000), Ohio State’s Mickey Marotti ($575,000) and Iowa’s Chris Doyle ($675,000).
Just about everybody who has come into contact with former Ohio State assistant Zach Smith is going to get asked what they knew about several incidents in his past with his ex-wife Courtney Smith.
Of particular interest is a 2009 incident that surfaced from when the couple was at Florida in which Smith was arrested for aggravated battery on a pregnant victim (charges were later dropped). Urban Meyer later said at Big Ten Media Days he was aware of the incident at the time and tried to counsel the Smiths along with his wife Shelley.
Boston College coach Steve Addazio, who was also an assistant on the Gators staff at the time, acknowledged he too knew about issue with Smith in 2009 and that “the matter was in the hands of university personnel and that the couple was involved in counseling.” Presumably one such university staff member that would have been responsible for the incident was UF athletic director Jeremy Foley.
The reporter responsible for the entire story, Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, got in touch with Foley on Friday to discuss how he handled the matter but not surprisingly the now-retired AD declined to comment at all on what went on in Gainesville at the time.
We’ve found a situation where you truly don’t want to ‘be like Mike’ and not surprisingly it involves the NCAA.
In the wake of North Carolina suspending 13 players for selling team-issued shoes, Michigan, one of the other programs outfitted by Nike’s Jordan Brand is now looking into whether they too had players profiting off some unique items exclusive to the program. The Wolverines signed a massive nine-figure deal with Nike and became one of the first programs in college athletics to move to the Jordan Brand back in 2016.
“We are aware of the report at North Carolina. Our compliance office is looking into this matter and will determine if anything needs to be reported to the NCAA,” a UM spokesperson emailed The Detroit Free Press in a statement.
At the center of the story for the Wolverines is an ESPN report on Friday that said a shoe-marketplace called “StockX” had listings “for 23 pairs of Michigan team-issued shoes.” The site was first discovered by UNC as part of their investigation into their own players but the Tar Heels tipped off Michigan, Cal and Marquette that they had also found shoes exclusive to those schools on the same exchange.
It’s possible the shoes were put up for sale by people who are not current Wolverines players but you can bet that compliance back in Ann Arbor is now quickly going through records and interviewing players to get to the bottom of things.
Michigan opens the season with a top 25 battle at Notre Dame on Sept. 1st in primetime on NBC.