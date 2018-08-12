Getty Images

Saban: 4-star LB Ale Kaho transferred to Alabama because he couldn’t qualify at Washington

By Zach BarnettAug 12, 2018, 6:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Poor Alabama. Those Crimson Tide just never seem to catch a break.

The Tide lost out on 4-star Reno, Nev., linebacker Ale Kaho the first time around when he signed with Washington on Dec. 20 of last year. But Kaho later requested, and was granted, his release from the Huskies, and is now enrolled at his second choice, Alabama.

As Nick Saban explained, Kaho was unable to meet Washington’s admission requirements and, since he was never enrolled at Washington, was allowed to pick any school he chose without restriction.

“I think, as I understand it, he was unable to get into school (Washington) for academic reasons because of their institutional policies, not because of NCAA rules,” Saban told AL.com. “He could get into school at most other institutions. So, he had opportunities to go other places. He didn’t want to sit out and continue to take other classes so he could go to the school he signed at and we were one of the people that recruited him.”

Rated as the Class of 2018’s No. 133 overall prospect and the No. 7 inside linebacker, Kaho just so happens to fill a position of need for the Crimson Tide. Alabama had been using outside linebackers Christian Miller and Chris Allen to fill in on the inside due to a rash of linebacker departures and injuries, but Kaho falling in the Tide’s laps alleviates that issue.

How long will it take for Kaho to get up to speed? How dare you ask that question.

Still, it’s nice to see Alabama finally catch a break.

Attorney for Jordan McNair family wants D.J. Durkin fired

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettAug 12, 2018, 4:11 PM EDT
4 Comments

The family of late Maryland football player Jordan McNair has hired a law firm to investigate their son’s death, and on Sunday the lead attorney from that firm came out and said Maryland should fire Terps head coach D.J. Durkin.

McNair collapsed after a team-supervised workout on May 29 and died on June 13. The 19-year-old passed away due to a heatstroke, according to the family. On Friday evening, an ESPN report stated McNair’s body temperature was 106 degrees during said heatstroke.

Since that report, Maryland has since suspended a number of key off-the-field personnel and placed Durkin on administrative leave, but Baltimore lawyer Billy Murphy believes Durkin must permanently be removed from his post.

“What I think ought to be done with this existing coach, he should be fired. He should be fired for what happened, his role in it, the culture he established,” Murphy told ESPN Sunday. “Putting aside the tragic nature of what happened to this family and what happened this young man, there is a football program that has to be absolutely straightened out before any reasonable parent would want to send their child (to Maryland).”

Murphy also said that the firm of Murphy, Falcon & Murphy is “leaning” toward filing a civil lawsuit in federal court, but will wait until the university wraps up its investigation before choosing a course of action.

“There are a variety of ways to cast a lawsuit,” Murphy said. “We’re going to go for the most effective way.”

Maryland’s investigation is expected to conclude by Sept. 15. The Terps open the 2018 season Sept. 1 against No. 21 Texas.

Scottie Young reinstated, still suspended for Arizona opener vs. BYU

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 12, 2018, 9:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

There was some good news and some not-so-good news on the suspension front for Scottie Young Jr. this week.

In late September of last year, Young was arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident in which he was charged with assault/knowingly causing injury, a misdemeanor.  While the football program has never tied that incident to it, Young was suspended from all football-related activities for the whole of spring and on into the summer this offseason.

Late this past week, the university announced in a press release that, while the defensive back will be permitted to rejoin his teammates on the practice field this coming week, he will be suspended for the Sept. 1 season opener against BYU.

Arizona sophomore defensive back Scottie Young Jr. was involved in a misdemeanor incident last academic year that resulted in his suspension from all team-related activities. Mr. Young was also investigated by the Dean of Students for student code of conduct violations related to the incident.

Since that time, he has completed disciplinary sanctions imposed by the University and separate penalties issued by the Athletics Department, which included removal from all team activities during spring and summer practice and conditioning. In addition, the Athletics Department has determined that he will be suspended for the BYU game.

Mr. Young will rejoin the team this week and will be allowed to participate in practice activities.

As a true freshman last season, Young started nine games at free safety for the Wildcats.  The La Mesa, Cali., native was a three-star member of UA’s 2017 recruiting class.

Tom Herman denies he tipped off media as Zach Smith gets set to meet with Ohio State investigators

AP Photo
By John TaylorAug 11, 2018, 7:31 PM EDT
12 Comments

The soap opera that is currently the Ohio State football program took a couple of additional twists and turns Saturday.

Jeff Snook, the author of several Ohio State books whose Facebook post this past week quoted the mother of Courtney Smith as not believing Zach Smith had abused her daughter, promised Friday in a subsequent Facebook missive that “another bombshell report is coming“; Saturday, Snook posted that Tom Herman, the former OSU offensive coordinator and current Texas head coach, had tipped off Brett McMurphy, the college football insider whose own Facebook posts on domestic abuse allegations involving Zach Smith and his ex-wife, Courtney, preceded Smith being fired as the Buckeyes’ wide receivers coach and Urban Meyer being placed on paid administrative leave as the school launched an investigation into his handling of the allegations.

In the wake of Snook’s latest social media post, Herman labeled the report he was the source “absolutely untrue” while McMurphy took to Twitter to “unequivocally” deny Herman was the source.

“Neither I, nor anybody in my family, has ever communicated with Brett McMurphy about the situation at Ohio State,” a portion of Herman’s statement read.

In that latest Facebook post by Snook, it’s claimed that the Hermans, Tom and his wife, Michelle, are helping Courtney Smith with her legal expenses. The UT coach countered in his own statement that, in March of 2017, his wife had helped “her friend Courtney Smith during a time of financial need.”

“We have not provided any financial assistance since then,” Tom Herman stated.

Finally, it was alleged by Snook’s sources that the Hermans “encouraged Courtney Smith to go public with her claims that her ex-husband had physically abused her.” The impetus for that was that the Hermans allegedly wanted Smith fired and off the OSU coaching staff. Why?

Herman was furious after five-star receiver Garrett Wilson committed to Ohio State in April over Texas, sources say. Wilson played at Austin (Texas) Lake Travis High, just miles from the Longhorns’ campus. Zach Smith was the Buckeyes’ primary recruiter in getting Wilson’s commitment.

“This is BS — we had no reason good enough to do that to Shelley or Urban,” Michelle Herman wrote to Snook.

“I really do appreciate you doing your job with integrity and checking on all the points, unlike some others,” Shelley Meyer, Urban’s wife and reportedly close confidante of Courtney Smith who allegedly knew of the extensive abuse Courtney allegedly suffered at the hands of her ex-husband, told Snook in a text message. “I just can’t comment and I am very sorry. Thank u.”

Those were Shelley Meyer’s’s first public comments since the imbroglio erupted in Columbus last month, triggered by Zach Smith criminal trespassing citation in May after attempting to drop off their child at his ex-wife’s residence.

OSU launched its investigation into Meyer’s handling of the extensive domestic abuse allegations, which extend back to their time together at Florida, the week before last, although Smith’s attorney claimed this week that neither he nor his client had been contacted by investigators handling the probe that will determine whether Meyer will continue on as the Buckeyes’ head coach.

That will change in the not-too-distant future as Zach Smith’s attorney, Brad Koffel, confirmed to ESPN.com Saturday that his client is expected to meet with OSU investigators this coming week to answer any questions the group may have.

“We’re not trying to run from the truth, but we’re not the only ones with warts on us,” Koffel told the website.

As of this posting, a statement from Courtney Smith’s attorney released this past week that neither she nor her client had been contacted by OSU investigators stands.

On Aug. 8, Ohio State announced that it expected to complete its investigation in two weeks.

Maryland places D.J. Durkin on administrative leave; Matt Canada to serve as interim coach

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerAug 11, 2018, 5:50 PM EDT
17 Comments

Maryland has added head coach D.J. Durkin to the list of coaches who are now on administrative leave.

“I am extremely concerned by the allegations of unacceptable behaviors by members of our football staff detailed in recent media reports. We are committed to fully investigating the program,” athletic director Damon Evans said in a letter on Saturday. “At this time, the best decision for our football program is to place Maryland Head Football Coach DJ Durkin on leave so we can properly review the culture of the program.

“This is effective immediately. Matt Canada will serve as interim head coach.”

The Terps have been rocked by several reports over the past 24 hours from ESPN and other outlets regarding a “toxic” culture that has been established at the program under Durkin and others. The school moved earlier in the day to suspend three others (two athletic trainers and the assistant athletics director for sports performance) involved in the fallout from the tragic death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair after a workout earlier this summer.

While no timetable is given for Durkin’s absence, it could be a lengthy investigation for the school into the entire matter as several state officials have now started to weigh in on what’s been going on in College Park. The team opens the 2018 season against Texas on Sept. 1st.

It remains to be seen if Durkin, who was set to begin his third season in charge and has a 10-15 overall record, will even return amid the serious allegations. In a  Washington Post report published Saturday evening, it appears there is a growing sentiment that he will not be able to save his job given the numerous reports that have cast him and the program in such a negative light — to say nothing of a potential lawsuit from the McNair family.

One high-level booster close to the athletic department, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, said Saturday that “a lot of donors are of the opinion that Durkin must go” and that there is mounting pressure on Evans to fire Durkin. Other alumni believe that the independent investigation into McNair’s death must also thoroughly examine the allegations of a toxic culture within the program.

Canada has never been a head coach before but is thrust into a big spot after joining the team as offensive coordinator in January following a stint at LSU in 2017.