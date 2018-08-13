Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo hospitalized after experiencing numbness in feet

Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo was taking to a hospital and was evaluated by doctors after experiencing numbness in his feet, a statement from Colorado State said Monday afternoon.

The medical emergency occurred after Colorado State’s second scrimmage on Saturday. After reporting the numbness, Bobo was admitted to a hospital under the advice of doctors so more thorough medical examinations could be conducted.

The head coach of the Rams released a brief statement to recall his point of view and says he expects to be able to return to the football team soon.

“I feel very encouraged by the test results to this point and hope to have some answers soon,” Bobo said in his released statement. “I also feel very encouraged about our 2018 CSU Football team. We have excellent coaches and excellent leadership in this program, and I have full confidence that they will continue to have tremendous preparation on and off the practice field for as long as I must be away. My family and I appreciate all of the great care and support we are receiving.”

Colorado State Director of Athletics Joe Parker also said in a statement it is the top priority to ensure Bobo’s health is taken care of in the best way possible before he returns to the program.

“I share Mike’s confidence that we have tremendous leadership in our football program, and that the coaching staff will continue to successfully guide the team through practices and meetings while he is away,” Parker said in a released statement.

Bobo is entering his fourth season as head coach at Colorado State. The Rams have been 7-6 in each of the previous three seasons. Colorado State opens the 2018 season on August 25 at home against Hawaii in a Mountain West Conference game.

Follow @KevinOnCFB