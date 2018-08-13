Jim Harbaugh doesn’t expect Michigan to get UNC’d in shoe probe

At least according to Michigan’s sideline version of Lt. Drebin, there’s nothing to see here. Please disperse.
Over the weekend, it was reported that North Carolina had warned Michigan, among other schools, about the potential for NCAA violations involving student-athletes in general and football players specifically. Earlier this month, UNC announced that 13 of its football players have been suspended for at least one game this season because they sold team-issued shoes.
Like UNC, U-M is a Jordan Brand program. Because of UNC’s issues, U-M launched its own investigation to determine whether or not any of its student-athletes had committed any type of NCAA violations in regards to the sale of team-issued apparel.
While that probe isn’t yet officially complete, Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh seemed confident Monday after, according to him, the program’s initial inventory check showed all shoes distributed to current players are present and accounted for. From the Detroit Free Press:
There were a couple shoes that were reported to be out there, we’ve gone through everybody that’s currently on the roster and they’ve accounted for those pairs of shoes,” Harbaugh said. “The latest (pair) I saw (on the market) was a No. 52 (pair of shoes). There’s nobody currently on the roster that had that number last year.”
Asked if he anticipates any suspensions for the 2018 season, Harbaugh replied “no.”
Michigan’s football program marks each pair of team-issued shoes at the time they’re given to players. The student-athletes do not get the box the shoes came in and they’re required to sign a letter acknowledging they know that selling a pair of team-issued sneakers is an NCAA violation.
The Associated Press noted that “many former [U-M] players and some former [U-M] assistant coaches had access to the shoes that have” surfaced on the secondary market, a market that led to UNC self-reporting its violations.
All of the sudden, Ohio State’s probe into its head football coach has become all-inclusive, despite the insistence of some that it didn’t need to be.
Over the weekend, the lawyer for former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith confirmed that, after some uncertainty in the previous days, his client would indeed meet with the team carrying out the investigation into Urban Meyer‘s handling of domestic abuse allegations levied against the dismissed assistant by his ex-wife. In a statement Monday, the attorney for Courtney Smith, the coach’s former wife, confirmed that her client met earlier in the day “with the independent investigative team hired by” the university.
“Today, Courtney Smith met with the investigative team hired by the Ohio State University Board of Trustees,” the statement from Julia Leveridge began. “She was accompanied by her lawyers and welcomed the opportunity to speak to investigators. Courtney continues to be thankful for the support she has received during this time.”
In a statement last Tuesday, Leveridge confirmed that “Ms. Smith will fully cooperate with the university’s current investigation” even as OSU, at the time, “has never contacted” her client about the domestic abuse allegations. The meeting also came four days after a report quoted Courtney Smith’s estranged mother, Tina Carano, as stating she did not believe her ex-son-in-law “intentionally abused her. I do not believe he actually intentionally swung or punched her.”
At this point in time, it’s unclear when Zach Smith, who had yet another off-field issue spotlighted earlier Monday, will meet with the OSU investigators.
As part of the fallout from the domestic situation, Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 1 as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his now-former assistant coach surfaced. The university launched an investigation into Meyer’s actions the day after the head coach’s leave was announced, with the university stating in an Aug. 5 press release that the probe is expected to be completed within 14 days.
Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards may have been away from the coaching game for quite some time, but the veteran coach still knows a thing or two about what it takes to generate some good vibes with the team. On Sunday, Edwards surprised defensive lineman Jordan Hoyt with a scholarship. Fortunately, this was all caught on video for us all to share the moment, because these types of videos will simply never get old.
Edwards set Hoyt up for the surprise by asking the player to come up in front of the team at a team meeting and say a few things. As Hoyt continued to share his message to his teammates, an image of a message of congratulations to Hoyt was thrown on the screen hanging on the wall behind Hoyt. As Hoyt was talking, his teammates in the room interrupted him with applause.
Hoyt played in two games for the Sun Devils last season and was previously named the team’s defensive scout team player of the year in 2016. Hoyt will begin his redshirt senior season on scholarship at Arizona State, and that’s a great way to kick off the final year of eligibility for any player.
Yes, we now have a college football game down on paper for the 2030 season, thanks to a new home-and-home arrangement between Oregon and Michigan State.
Oregon and Michigan State will play a home-and-home series in 2029 and 2030. Michigan State will host the first meeting in the new two-game agreement on September 28, 2029. Oregon will host the second game in the series on September 7, 2030.
The most recent meeting between the Big Ten and Pac-12 schools was in 2015, with Michigan State winning at home against the Ducks, 31-28. The previous season, in the first game in that home-and-home deal, Oregon rallied to send the Spartans home with a 46-27 loss highlighted by Oregon’s 28-0 run in the second half. In the six previous meeting between the schools, the home team has won each time.
The addition of two future games for Michigan State will satisfy the scheduling requirement in the Big Ten to include at least one game against another power conference opponent for both the 2029 and 2030 seasons. Michigan State has satisfied the power conference non-conference scheduling requirement in the Big Ten through 2021 with upcoming home-and-home arrangements with Arizona State (2018, 2019) and Miami (2020, 2021) and has future series lined up with Boston College (2024, 2025) and Notre Dame (2026, 2027). Michigan State will also play Boise State in 2022 and 2023 with a home-and-home deal.
At this time, Oregon has no similar non-conference scheduling requirement as the Big Ten has, but the Ducks have future games scheduled against Auburn (2019), Ohio State (2020, 2021), Texas Tech (2023, 2024), and Baylor (2027, 2028) in addition to future games against Boise State (2024, 2025, 2026).
Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo was taking to a hospital and was evaluated by doctors after experiencing numbness in his feet, a statement from Colorado State said Monday afternoon.
The medical emergency occurred after Colorado State’s second scrimmage on Saturday. After reporting the numbness, Bobo was admitted to a hospital under the advice of doctors so more thorough medical examinations could be conducted.
The head coach of the Rams released a brief statement to recall his point of view and says he expects to be able to return to the football team soon.
“I feel very encouraged by the test results to this point and hope to have some answers soon,” Bobo said in his released statement. “I also feel very encouraged about our 2018 CSU Football team. We have excellent coaches and excellent leadership in this program, and I have full confidence that they will continue to have tremendous preparation on and off the practice field for as long as I must be away. My family and I appreciate all of the great care and support we are receiving.”
Colorado State Director of Athletics Joe Parker also said in a statement it is the top priority to ensure Bobo’s health is taken care of in the best way possible before he returns to the program.
“I share Mike’s confidence that we have tremendous leadership in our football program, and that the coaching staff will continue to successfully guide the team through practices and meetings while he is away,” Parker said in a released statement.
Bobo is entering his fourth season as head coach at Colorado State. The Rams have been 7-6 in each of the previous three seasons. Colorado State opens the 2018 season on August 25 at home against Hawaii in a Mountain West Conference game.