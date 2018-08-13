Oregon and Michigan State schedule home-and-home series in 2029-2030

Yes, we now have a college football game down on paper for the 2030 season, thanks to a new home-and-home arrangement between Oregon and Michigan State.

Oregon and Michigan State will play a home-and-home series in 2029 and 2030. Michigan State will host the first meeting in the new two-game agreement on September 28, 2029. Oregon will host the second game in the series on September 7, 2030.

The most recent meeting between the Big Ten and Pac-12 schools was in 2015, with Michigan State winning at home against the Ducks, 31-28. The previous season, in the first game in that home-and-home deal, Oregon rallied to send the Spartans home with a 46-27 loss highlighted by Oregon’s 28-0 run in the second half. In the six previous meeting between the schools, the home team has won each time.

The addition of two future games for Michigan State will satisfy the scheduling requirement in the Big Ten to include at least one game against another power conference opponent for both the 2029 and 2030 seasons. Michigan State has satisfied the power conference non-conference scheduling requirement in the Big Ten through 2021 with upcoming home-and-home arrangements with Arizona State (2018, 2019) and Miami (2020, 2021) and has future series lined up with Boston College (2024, 2025) and Notre Dame (2026, 2027). Michigan State will also play Boise State in 2022 and 2023 with a home-and-home deal.

At this time, Oregon has no similar non-conference scheduling requirement as the Big Ten has, but the Ducks have future games scheduled against Auburn (2019), Ohio State (2020, 2021), Texas Tech (2023, 2024), and Baylor (2027, 2028) in addition to future games against Boise State (2024, 2025, 2026).

Follow @KevinOnCFB