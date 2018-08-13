WATCH: Arizona State surprises Jordan Hoyt with scholarship

All of the sudden, Ohio State’s probe into its head football coach has become all-inclusive, despite the insistence of some that it didn’t need to be.

Over the weekend, the lawyer for former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith confirmed that, after some uncertainty in the previous days, his client would indeed meet with the team carrying out the investigation into Urban Meyer‘s handling of domestic abuse allegations levied against the dismissed assistant by his ex-wife. In a statement Monday, the attorney for Courtney Smith, the coach’s former wife, confirmed that her client met earlier in the day “with the independent investigative team hired by” the university.

“Today, Courtney Smith met with the investigative team hired by the Ohio State University Board of Trustees,” the statement from Julia Leveridge began. “She was accompanied by her lawyers and welcomed the opportunity to speak to investigators. Courtney continues to be thankful for the support she has received during this time.”

In a statement last Tuesday, Leveridge confirmed that “Ms. Smith will fully cooperate with the university’s current investigation” even as OSU, at the time, “has never contacted” her client about the domestic abuse allegations. The meeting also came four days after a report quoted Courtney Smith’s estranged mother, Tina Carano, as stating she did not believe her ex-son-in-law “intentionally abused her. I do not believe he actually intentionally swung or punched her.”

At this point in time, it’s unclear when Zach Smith, who had yet another off-field issue spotlighted earlier Monday, will meet with the OSU investigators.

As part of the fallout from the domestic situation, Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 1 as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his now-former assistant coach surfaced. The university launched an investigation into Meyer’s actions the day after the head coach’s leave was announced, with the university stating in an Aug. 5 press release that the probe is expected to be completed within 14 days.