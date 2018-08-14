Now at Tulane, ex-Michigan, Notre Dame WR to miss 2018 season

When it comes to injuries, Freddy Canteen simply can’t buy a break — regardless of how many times he changes addresses.

On what was by all accounts a routine play during practice this past Friday, the Tulane wide receiver suffered a shoulder injury. As a result, however, Canteen will miss the entire 2018 season.

“Just diving for a ball,” head coach Willie Fritz said by way of the New Orleans Times-Picayune in describing what led up to the season-ending injury. “Nothing that you don’t do 100 times a week with different guys on the team.”

Canteen spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons at Michigan before transferring to Notre Dame. After spending the 2016 and 2017 seasons at Notre Dame, the wide receiver announced on Twitter in May that he would be transferring from the Fighting Irish as well; a month later, he landed at Tulane.

As a graduate transfer, Canteen was eligible to play immediately in 2018.

Canteen was a four-star member of U-M’s 2014 recruiting class, rated as the No. 45 receiver in the country and the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Maryland.

In the span of 15 games and three starts in three seasons with the Wolverines — he missed all of the third because of an injury — Canteen caught six passes for 22 yards. After sitting out that 2016 season, Canteen played in just three games for the Fighting Irish this past year — one catch for seven yards — before suffering what turned out to be a season-ending shoulder injury.

That shoulder is the same one Canteen injured late last week. The good news, on some level, is that Canteen would very likely be awarded a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA if that’s the direction in which he decides to head.