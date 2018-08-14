Rick Court releases resignation letter as Maryland strength coach

If you thought Watch List Season 2018 had come and gone, you’re sorely (McSorely?) mistaken.
Tuesday morning, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award announced its preseason watch list, which features 49 of the top quarterbacks in the country. In our annual reminder, the award is given yearly to the top signal-caller in the country who is either a senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class and takes into account his accomplishments both on and off the field.
Headlining this year’s preseason watch group is Penn State’s Trace McSorely, who was a finalist for the 2017 version of the award claimed by Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph.
All nine FBS conferences are represented, with the Pac-12’s nine and SEC’s seven leading the way. Next up at six each are the ACC, Big Ten and Conference USA, followed by the Mountain West (five), AAC (three), Big 12 (three), MAC (two) and Sun Belt (one). One football independent, Notre Dame’s Brandon Wimbush, made the initial cut as well.
Below is the complete 2018 preseason watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award:
Jake Bentley, South Carolina
David Blough, Purdue
Ross Bowers, Cal
Jake Browning, Washington
Kelly Bryant, Clemson
K.J. Carta-Samuels, Colorado State
Christian Chapman, San Diego State
Keller Chryst, Tennessee
Taylor Cornelius, Oklahoma State
Eric Dungey, Syracuse
A.J. Erdely, UAB
Ryan Finley, NC State
Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State
Ty Gangi, Nevada
Will Grier, West Virginia
Justice Hansen, Arkansas State
Justin Herbert, Oregon
Alex Hornibrook, Wisconsin
Tyler Huntley, Utah
Tyree Jackson, Buffalo
Daniel Jones, Duke
Kyle Kempt, Iowa State
Hasaan Klugh, UTEP
Brian Lewerke, Michigan State
Drew Lock, Missouri
Jake Luton, Oregon State
Trace McSorley, Penn State
Marcus McMaryion, Fresno State
McKenzie Milton, UCF
Gardner Minshew, Washington State
Steven Montez, Colorado
Hayden Moore, Cincinnati
James Morgan, FIU
Shea Patterson, Michigan
Bryce Perkins, Virginia
Gus Ragland, Miami of Ohio
Malik Rosier, Miami
Brett Rypien, Boise State
Kyle Shurmur, Vanderbilt
J’Mar Smith, Louisiana Tech
Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
Brent Stockstill, Middle Tennessee
Jordan Ta’amu, Ole Miss
Khalil Tate, Arizona
Alex Thomson, Marshall
Clayton Thorson, Northwestern
Brady White, Memphis
Manny Wilkins, Arizona State
Brandon Wimbush, Notre Dame