A True Pinstripe Bowl: Notre Dame releases Yankees-inspired uniform for Shamrock Series game

By Bryan FischerAug 16, 2018, 12:40 PM EDT
Two of the most iconic — and perhaps disliked — brands in sports will soon be one.

As part of their upcoming Shamrock Series game against Syracuse at Yankee Stadium in November, Notre Dame teased their newest set of uniforms from Under Armour and let’s just say it’s easy to spot the influences of the stadium’s regular tenants.

While we only get a brief look at the entire uniform setup in the video released by the school above, it’s a pretty clear nod to the 27 time World Series champions by utilizing their signature pinstripes on the sleeves and pants — plus a Yankees-esque font for the school name on the front. The matte navy helmet looks particularly slick too.

No word on if the Orange will be breaking out some special threads for the game on the opposite sideline but changes are that it will be hard to top what the Irish are doing with their look in the best Shamrock Series uniform yet.

Update: Here’s a shot of the full uniform.

LSU AD confirms discussions for series with Florida State: “Real possibility that could happen”

By Bryan FischerAug 16, 2018, 1:43 PM EDT
With one ACC powerhouse already signed, sealed and delivered for a future series, LSU apparently is looking to add the league’s other blue-blood to the future docket as well.

The Baton Rouge Advocate transcribed Tigers athletic director Joe Alleva’s interview with 104.5 FM WNXX and it appears as though Ed Orgeron’s boss is not done adding to the football team’s future schedule by confirming talks with Florida State and others about a potential meeting.

“Yes. We’re in discussions with them. Nothing’s been finalized yet,” said Alleva. “But I’m hopeful something like that will be worked out in the future. I think there’s a real possibility that that could happen.”

Reports of an FSU-LSU meeting on the gridiron surfaced last week but unlike their home-and-home set with Clemson that will take place at both Death Valleys, the series against Florida State would amount to a somewhat neutral site home-and-home. According to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, the plan being discussed is to have the two programs open the 2022 season in New Orleans at the Superdome and do the same to kickoff the 2023 season in Orlando.

While that would certainly not be quite as fun as having the Seminoles in Baton Rouge or the Tigers in Tallahassee, something is better than nothing. The two programs do have a history against each other — nine games total — but the last meeting on the gridiron came back in 1991 and the majority of those meetings took place at Tiger Stadium.

Both schools have plenty of openings in both 2022 and 2023 to accommodate a series and based on Alleva’s comments, it sounds like something will certainly happen between the two programs eventually.

Jordan McNair’s dad, on D.J. Durkin: ‘Of course he should be fired’

By John TaylorAug 16, 2018, 11:49 AM EDT
The call for a change in leadership at the top of the Maryland football program is quickly reaching a crescendo, with its most important voices speaking out for the first time.

During an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, and as their lawyer has previously done, the parents of Jordan McNair, the 19-year-old Maryland football player who died two weeks after collapsing during a football workout this summer, called for D.J. Durkin to be fired as the Terrapins head coach.

“You send your kid away to college for them to be developed into young people — and that’s physically, emotionally and spiritually,” Martin McNair, Jordan’s father, told the morning show. “And teach our young kids, our young people that we worked so hard to get there, to, ‘Hey, I’m giving my child to you. Keep him safe.’ They did anything but that.

“So of course he should be fired.”

Wednesday night, the University of Maryland announced that it has called a special meeting of its Board of Regents Friday morning at approximately 10:05 ET, with the expectation being that Durkin’s future, as well as that of others, will be discussed and possibly decided on.

At a press conference Tuesday, Maryland president Wallace Loh addressed the ongoing investigation into McNair’s, stating that the university “accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes that our training staff made on that fateful workout day.” The president acknowledged that McNair’s death could’ve been prevented, but the football program’s “basically misdiagnosed the situation.”

The press conference came three days after Durkin was placed on administrative leave.

Durkin’s administrative leave and subsequent calls for his job stem from a damning report late last week in which it was alleged McNair was showing signs of distress before he collapsed during a workout in late May, dying a little over two weeks later of what his family described as heatstroke.  That same report, which led to the suspensions of members of the training staff and strength & conditioning coach as well, also detailed a “toxic” culture within the football program under Durkin, one based on fear, intimidation, belittling, humiliation and embarrassment.  Players were, allegedly, routinely subjected to what was described as extreme verbal abuse.

Durkin, as well as two athletic trainers, remain on leave.  Additionally, head strength & conditioning Rick Court‘s resignation was announced earlier this week.

UConn walk-on who earned scholarship, starting RB job this summer suffers torn ACL

By John TaylorAug 16, 2018, 11:11 AM EDT
On no level whatsoever is this isn’t even remotely fair.

Donevin O’Reilly originally walked on to the UConn football team just after the start of the 2017 season — he carried the ball once and returned a pair of kickoffs last year — before breaking out during spring practice earlier this offseason, not only earning a scholarship from the university this month but also claiming a majority of the reps with the No. 1 offense during summer camp. Unfortunately for the running back, however, his Cinderella season is over before it ever got started as Randy Edsall confirmed Wednesday that O’Reilly has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee.

O’Reilly sustained the non-contact injury Monday during a special teams drill. He’ll undergo surgery Friday to repair the damage and will be sidelined for all of 2018.

“That’s the stuff as a coach that it’s like, ‘why?’” Edsall said by way of the Hartford Courant. “That kid put so much into it, he’s worked extremely hard. He was really the No. 1 tailback, and to see him go down, I just feel for him.”

O’Reilly’s injury is the second significant blow to the Huskies’ backfield this month. Less than two weeks ago, Nate Hopkins, who led the team in rushing touchdowns with seven a year ago, abruptly left the squad after deciding to transfer.

The Courant notes that, “[w]ith O’Reilly out and Hopkins gone, [redshirt] freshman Zavier Scott will assume the bulk of UConn’s carries, with sophomore Kevin Mensah the likely backup.” Mensah’s 561 yards rushing last season were tops on the Huskies, while Scott, raised in a military family, spent his junior and senior seasons at a high school in Germany before coming to UConn in 2017 as a wide receiver.

Pair of Penn State players, one a starter, retire over health concerns

By John TaylorAug 16, 2018, 9:22 AM EDT
The “R” word delivered a one-two punch to Penn State’s roster Wednesday.

In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Ryan Buchholz (pictured) abruptly announced that “it is time for me to retire.” The Penn State defensive lineman cited “multiple back surgeries and the inability to perform 100% at this level” as the reasons behind his decision.

“You only have one body and my health and future well-being is most important to me,” Buchholz wrote.

Buchholz, who was sidelined for three games last season because of injury, started six of the 23 games in which he played for the Nittany Lions in his career.  All six of those starts came during this past season.

The redshirt junior had been penciled in as one of the starting ends for James Franklin‘s defense.

A few hours after Buchholz posted his social media missive, teammate Jordan Miner tweeted that he “was diagnosed with a heart problem that will have to put a hold on my football career.” Miner did not go into the specifics of the heart problem.

Miner was a four-star member of Penn State’s 2018 recruiting class. The Tampa, Fla., product was the highest-rated defensive back for the Nittany Lions in this past year’s class.

Miner is the second Penn State football player to be forced to retire from the sport this year due to a heart condition, joining fellow 2018 signee Nana Asiedu.

The health issue involving Asiedu’s heart was discovered by the Penn State physicians who conducted medical testing standard for all incoming Nittany Lions football players this past spring. According to both his mother and former high school coach, the diagnosis very likely saved the offensive lineman’s life.