Auburn confirms future home-and-home dates with Baylor, UCLA

For those who favor Power Five-vs.-Power Five games being played on campus, Thursday was a pretty good day.

Auburn announced earlier in the day today that it has secured future home-and-home series with both Baylor and UCLA. You will have plenty of time to make travel arrangements, though, as those four games won’t be played until 2025-28.

Going in alphabetical order, Auburn will travel to Waco to play Baylor on Aug. 30, 2025. The Tigers will then return the hosting favors the following season as the Bears will make the trek to The Plains for a Sept. 5, 2026, date at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“We are excited to announce a home-and-home series with Auburn,” BU athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a statement. “This is an exciting opportunity for our student-athletes to compete against a tradition-rich Power 5 opponent and for our fans to enjoy games against a top out-of-conference team.

“One of our goals is to provide a challenging schedule each and every season. Non-conference games like these, in addition to the Big 12’s true round-robin conference schedule, will help us continue to put our teams in position to compete for championships.”

As for the UCLA series, the Tigers will travel to the historic and iconic Rose Bowl on Sept. 4, 2027. On Sept. 2, 2028, Auburn will host UCLA.

The 2027 game will mark the first-ever meeting between the Tigers and Bruins.

The Tigers and Bears (oh my!) have met four times previously, the most recent coming way back in 1976 at Auburn. Those two teams first met in the 1954 Gator Bowl, with Auburn picking up its first and only win in the miniseries as the Bears hold a 2-1-1 lead all-time on the Tigers.