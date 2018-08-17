Bobby Petrino, playing to the crowd, predicts Louisville victory over Alabama

Let’s not get too carried away here, but Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino just gave Alabama a bit of bulletin board material.
Speaking at a Louisville luncheon on Friday, Petrino reportedly said his Cardinals team is going to beat Alabama in the season opener in Orlando.
Alabama is currently anywhere from a 24.5 to a 26-point favorite depending on the sportsbook you prefer. The Crimson Tide opened as a 28-point favorite though, so maybe the line is moving in Louisville’s favor?
Regardless, while this comment from Petrino will be used by some Alabama fans to play the disrespect card, it is important to ask what Petrino is supposed to say in that environment. Would anyone expect Petrino to come out and predict a loss for any game? Of course not. Head coaches are going to say what wins the crowd over whether they genuinely feel strongly about this kind of statement or not.
Louisville opens the 2018 season on September 1 against Alabama in Orlando, Florida. Alabama is coming off a national championship and Louisville is coming off an 8-5 season.
Just in time for the beginning of the 2018 college football season, the Miami Hurricanes have a brand new place to practice when the weather is not so friendly outside. On Friday, Miami officially opened the new facility, the Carol Sofer Indoor Practice Facility, for the first official practice to be held indoors at Miami. As you can tell from the Miami social media feed on Twitter, the players seem to be happy about the new practice facility.
The new indoor facility is an 83,000 square-foot building and it is connected to Miami’s existing locker room and weight rooms, making for a convenient location to hit the practice field when working out inside. As noted by The Miami Herald, Miami head coach Mark Richt will have his office looking over the indoor practice fields as well.
Considering how unpredictable the weather in Miami can be, having an indoor practice facility is long overdue for the Hurricanes.
Miami is coming off a 10-3 season and is preparing for the third year under Richt. Miami made its first appearance in the ACC Championship Game last season, losing to Clemson before heading to the Orange Bowl to play Wisconsin. Miami is looking to get off on the right foot this season after dropping its final three games of the 2017 season.
Miami opens the 2018 season on Sunday, September 2 against LSU in Arlington, Texas.
Five years after originally scheduled, one ACC-AAC matchup will go off as originally planned.
On Sept. 11 of last year, the Georgia Tech-UCF game scheduled to be played in Orlando Sept. 16 was officially called off due to the aftereffects of Hurricane Irma. Friday, it was announced by both programs that the canceled game has been rescheduled for Sept. 24 of 2022.
That non-conference tilt will still be played in Orlando, as previously scheduled.
That 2022 game won’t, though, be the next game in which the football programs square off. A previously-scheduled matchup in September of 2020 will still go off as planned, and will still be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.
Georgia Tech and UCF have squared off three times previously, the most recent being a 21-17 Yellow Jackets win in 2000. Tech claimed victories in the previous two meetings as well, in 1996 (27-20) and 1999 (41-10).
That certainly didn’t take long.
Wednesday, Lowell Narcisse used his personal Twitter account to announce that he has decided to transfer out of the LSU football program. One day later, Narcisse confirmed on that same social media site that he “will be attending Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College this fall.”
Obviously, the quarterback will be eligible to play this coming season for the junior college.
“I have to do what’s best for me as far as my future and as far as showcasing my abilities,” Narcisse explained during a subsequent radio interview. “I just felt it was the best thing for me to get a fresh start.”
Narcisse, a St. James, LA, product, was a four-star member of LSU’s 2017 recruiting class. He took a redshirt last season after enrolling early as he continued to rehab significant knee injuries he sustained in high school.
In addition to Narcisse, fellow LSU quarterback Justin McMillan announced the same day that he too will be transferring from the Tigers. Those twin departures leave the Tigers with just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster — Ohio State transfer Joey Burrows and true sophomore Myles Brennan.
Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt football program had been holding out hope for months that they would have a new offensive toy at their disposal sooner than expected. Friday, that hope morphed into reality.
In a tweet posted to its Twitter account just a short time ago, the Panthers confirmed that Taysir Mack will be immediately eligible to play in 2018 after being granted a waiver from the NCAA. It’s unclear on what grounds the wide receiver was granted a waiver.
Mack came to Pitt in December of last year as a transfer after playing two seasons at Indiana, and it was thought he’d have to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. Instead, he’ll be able to provide an instant boost to the Panthers’ offense.
Mack was a three-star 2016 recruit who was rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of New York. After redshirting as a true freshman, he caught 23 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns in 2017. Those numbers were good for fifth, fifth and tied for third, respectively, on the team.
Including the 2018 season, Mack has three years of eleigibility he can use.