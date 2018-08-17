Bobby Petrino, playing to the crowd, predicts Louisville victory over Alabama

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Let’s not get too carried away here, but Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino just gave Alabama a bit of bulletin board material.

Speaking at a Louisville luncheon on Friday, Petrino reportedly said his Cardinals team is going to beat Alabama in the season opener in Orlando.

Bobby Petrino at UofL Luncheon ending his remarks on the Alabama game: "I believe we're gonna go beat em. And we will go beat em" — Jason Anderson (@J680Anderson) August 17, 2018

Alabama is currently anywhere from a 24.5 to a 26-point favorite depending on the sportsbook you prefer. The Crimson Tide opened as a 28-point favorite though, so maybe the line is moving in Louisville’s favor?

Regardless, while this comment from Petrino will be used by some Alabama fans to play the disrespect card, it is important to ask what Petrino is supposed to say in that environment. Would anyone expect Petrino to come out and predict a loss for any game? Of course not. Head coaches are going to say what wins the crowd over whether they genuinely feel strongly about this kind of statement or not.

Louisville opens the 2018 season on September 1 against Alabama in Orlando, Florida. Alabama is coming off a national championship and Louisville is coming off an 8-5 season.

