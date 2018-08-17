Broken leg to sideline Mizzou WR Richaud Floyd for 4-6 weeks

The injury bug has claimed yet another victim shortly before the start of the 2018 season.

According to Rivals.com, Richaud Floyd broke a bone in his right leg during Missouri’s practice Wednesday. As a result, the wide receiver is expected to be sidelined for a period of 4-6 weeks.

#Mizzou WR/PR Richaud Floyd broke a bone in his lower right leg at practice yesterday. Out 4-6 weeks per team spokesman. — Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) August 16, 2018

At the short end of that timeline, Floyd would miss the opener against FCS Tennessee-Martin Sept. 1 as well as the Wyoming game in Week 2. At the long end, he’d be sidelined for the first road game of the year (at Purdue Sept. 15) as well as the SEC opener against Georgia in Columbia Sept. 22. At least at the moment, it appears that, at the latest, Floyd would be able to return for the Oct. 6 game against South Carolina.

Last season as a redshirt sophomore, Floyd caught 14 passes for 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also returned two punts for touchdowns — on just 11 attempts — which tied him for second at the FBS level with seven other players. The punt return scores went for 74 and 85 yards, playing a huge role in his 19.8 yards per return that would’ve been second nationally if he had enough returns to qualify.