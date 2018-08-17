Canceled 2017 Georgia Tech-UCF game rescheduled for 2022

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Five years after originally scheduled, one ACC-AAC matchup will go off as originally planned.

On Sept. 11 of last year, the Georgia Tech-UCF game scheduled to be played in Orlando Sept. 16 was officially called off due to the aftereffects of Hurricane Irma. Friday, it was announced by both programs that the canceled game has been rescheduled for Sept. 24 of 2022.

That non-conference tilt will still be played in Orlando, as previously scheduled.

That 2022 game won’t, though, be the next game in which the football programs square off. A previously-scheduled matchup in September of 2020 will still go off as planned, and will still be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech and UCF have squared off three times previously, the most recent being a 21-17 Yellow Jackets win in 2000. Tech claimed victories in the previous two meetings as well, in 1996 (27-20) and 1999 (41-10).