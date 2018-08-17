Canceled 2017 Georgia Tech-UCF game rescheduled for 2022

Five years after originally scheduled, one ACC-AAC matchup will go off as originally planned.
On Sept. 11 of last year, the Georgia Tech-UCF game scheduled to be played in Orlando Sept. 16 was officially called off due to the aftereffects of Hurricane Irma. Friday, it was announced by both programs that the canceled game has been rescheduled for Sept. 24 of 2022.
That non-conference tilt will still be played in Orlando, as previously scheduled.
That 2022 game won’t, though, be the next game in which the football programs square off. A previously-scheduled matchup in September of 2020 will still go off as planned, and will still be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.
Georgia Tech and UCF have squared off three times previously, the most recent being a 21-17 Yellow Jackets win in 2000. Tech claimed victories in the previous two meetings as well, in 1996 (27-20) and 1999 (41-10).
That certainly didn’t take long.
Wednesday, Lowell Narcisse used his personal Twitter account to announce that he has decided to transfer out of the LSU football program. One day later, Narcisse confirmed on that same social media site that he “will be attending Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College this fall.”
Obviously, the quarterback will be eligible to play this coming season for the junior college.
“I have to do what’s best for me as far as my future and as far as showcasing my abilities,” Narcisse explained during a subsequent radio interview. “I just felt it was the best thing for me to get a fresh start.”
Narcisse, a St. James, LA, product, was a four-star member of LSU’s 2017 recruiting class. He took a redshirt last season after enrolling early as he continued to rehab significant knee injuries he sustained in high school.
In addition to Narcisse, fellow LSU quarterback Justin McMillan announced the same day that he too will be transferring from the Tigers. Those twin departures leave the Tigers with just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster — Ohio State transfer Joey Burrows and true sophomore Myles Brennan.
Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt football program had been holding out hope for months that they would have a new offensive toy at their disposal sooner than expected. Friday, that hope morphed into reality.
In a tweet posted to its Twitter account just a short time ago, the Panthers confirmed that Taysir Mack will be immediately eligible to play in 2018 after being granted a waiver from the NCAA. It’s unclear on what grounds the wide receiver was granted a waiver.
Mack came to Pitt in December of last year as a transfer after playing two seasons at Indiana, and it was thought he’d have to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. Instead, he’ll be able to provide an instant boost to the Panthers’ offense.
Mack was a three-star 2016 recruit who was rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of New York. After redshirting as a true freshman, he caught 23 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns in 2017. Those numbers were good for fifth, fifth and tied for third, respectively, on the team.
Including the 2018 season, Mack has three years of eleigibility he can use.
It appears Georgia Tech will have to turn to option No. 3 for its No. 2 quarterback.
Earlier this week, Paul Johnson indicated that Lucas Johnson would meet with the team’s medical staff to determine whether or not he would have to undergo season-ending surgery for an unspecified injury to his lower right leg. While there’s been no official word yet from the team, Johnson posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon that “[s]urgery went well!!”
The assumption now is that the redshirt sophomore quarterback will be sidelined for the entire 2018 season.
Johnson suffered the injury during a scrimmage this past Saturday.
“It’s frustrating,” head coach Paul Johnson said Wednesday. “That’s the second time in three years that we’ve lost a quarterback to a non-contact injury.”
A three-star 2016 signee, Johnson served as the primary backup to starter TaQuon Marshall in 2017, although he didn’t attempt a pass and ran the ball just once for one yard. Throughout spring practice and then on into summer camp, Johnson had been running with the Yellow Jackets’ second-team offense.
With Johnson’s injury, Tobias Oliver will now serve as Marshall’s backup. Oliver, a three-star 2017 signee, took a redshirt as a true freshman last season.
The injury bug has claimed yet another victim shortly before the start of the 2018 season.
According to Rivals.com, Richaud Floyd broke a bone in his right leg during Missouri’s practice Wednesday. As a result, the wide receiver is expected to be sidelined for a period of 4-6 weeks.
At the short end of that timeline, Floyd would miss the opener against FCS Tennessee-Martin Sept. 1 as well as the Wyoming game in Week 2. At the long end, he’d be sidelined for the first road game of the year (at Purdue Sept. 15) as well as the SEC opener against Georgia in Columbia Sept. 22. At least at the moment, it appears that, at the latest, Floyd would be able to return for the Oct. 6 game against South Carolina.
Last season as a redshirt sophomore, Floyd caught 14 passes for 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also returned two punts for touchdowns — on just 11 attempts — which tied him for second at the FBS level with seven other players. The punt return scores went for 74 and 85 yards, playing a huge role in his 19.8 yards per return that would’ve been second nationally if he had enough returns to qualify.