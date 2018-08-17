Georgia Tech’s No. 2 QB tweets he underwent surgery, very likely ending his season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It appears Georgia Tech will have to turn to option No. 3 for its No. 2 quarterback.

Earlier this week, Paul Johnson indicated that Lucas Johnson would meet with the team’s medical staff to determine whether or not he would have to undergo season-ending surgery for an unspecified injury to his lower right leg. While there’s been no official word yet from the team, Johnson posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon that “[s]urgery went well!!”

The assumption now is that the redshirt sophomore quarterback will be sidelined for the entire 2018 season.

Surgery went well!! thank You for all the love🙏🏾 #RoadToRecovery — Lucas Johnson🌊 (@lucasj_7) August 16, 2018

Johnson suffered the injury during a scrimmage this past Saturday.

“It’s frustrating,” head coach Paul Johnson said Wednesday. “That’s the second time in three years that we’ve lost a quarterback to a non-contact injury.”

A three-star 2016 signee, Johnson served as the primary backup to starter TaQuon Marshall in 2017, although he didn’t attempt a pass and ran the ball just once for one yard. Throughout spring practice and then on into summer camp, Johnson had been running with the Yellow Jackets’ second-team offense.

With Johnson’s injury, Tobias Oliver will now serve as Marshall’s backup. Oliver, a three-star 2017 signee, took a redshirt as a true freshman last season.