Georgia Tech’s No. 2 QB tweets he underwent surgery, very likely ending his season

It appears Georgia Tech will have to turn to option No. 3 for its No. 2 quarterback.
Earlier this week, Paul Johnson indicated that Lucas Johnson would meet with the team’s medical staff to determine whether or not he would have to undergo season-ending surgery for an unspecified injury to his lower right leg. While there’s been no official word yet from the team, Johnson posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon that “[s]urgery went well!!”
The assumption now is that the redshirt sophomore quarterback will be sidelined for the entire 2018 season.
Johnson suffered the injury during a scrimmage this past Saturday.
“It’s frustrating,” head coach Paul Johnson said Wednesday. “That’s the second time in three years that we’ve lost a quarterback to a non-contact injury.”
A three-star 2016 signee, Johnson served as the primary backup to starter TaQuon Marshall in 2017, although he didn’t attempt a pass and ran the ball just once for one yard. Throughout spring practice and then on into summer camp, Johnson had been running with the Yellow Jackets’ second-team offense.
With Johnson’s injury, Tobias Oliver will now serve as Marshall’s backup. Oliver, a three-star 2017 signee, took a redshirt as a true freshman last season.