Indiana transfer Taysir Mack granted immediate eligibility at Pitt

Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt football program had been holding out hope for months that they would have a new offensive toy at their disposal sooner than expected. Friday, that hope morphed into reality.

In a tweet posted to its Twitter account just a short time ago, the Panthers confirmed that Taysir Mack will be immediately eligible to play in 2018 after being granted a waiver from the NCAA. It’s unclear on what grounds the wide receiver was granted a waiver.

Mack came to Pitt in December of last year as a transfer after playing two seasons at Indiana, and it was thought he’d have to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. Instead, he’ll be able to provide an instant boost to the Panthers’ offense.

Mack was a three-star 2016 recruit who was rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of New York. After redshirting as a true freshman, he caught 23 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns in 2017. Those numbers were good for fifth, fifth and tied for third, respectively, on the team.

Including the 2018 season, Mack has three years of eleigibility he can use.