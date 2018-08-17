Miami opens brand new indoor practice facility

Just in time for the beginning of the 2018 college football season, the Miami Hurricanes have a brand new place to practice when the weather is not so friendly outside. On Friday, Miami officially opened the new facility, the Carol Sofer Indoor Practice Facility, for the first official practice to be held indoors at Miami. As you can tell from the Miami social media feed on Twitter, the players seem to be happy about the new practice facility.

The Hurricanes are in the building. pic.twitter.com/KShqwbUGQo — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) August 17, 2018

Historic. Thank you to Carol Soffer and everyone who helped make this day a reality. pic.twitter.com/Mg306iKioX — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) August 17, 2018

It's

Pretty

Fun being inside. pic.twitter.com/P1JUV9TQh3 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) August 17, 2018

The new indoor facility is an 83,000 square-foot building and it is connected to Miami’s existing locker room and weight rooms, making for a convenient location to hit the practice field when working out inside. As noted by The Miami Herald, Miami head coach Mark Richt will have his office looking over the indoor practice fields as well.

Considering how unpredictable the weather in Miami can be, having an indoor practice facility is long overdue for the Hurricanes.

Miami is coming off a 10-3 season and is preparing for the third year under Richt. Miami made its first appearance in the ACC Championship Game last season, losing to Clemson before heading to the Orange Bowl to play Wisconsin. Miami is looking to get off on the right foot this season after dropping its final three games of the 2017 season.

Miami opens the 2018 season on Sunday, September 2 against LSU in Arlington, Texas.

