Mike Gundy no longer has awesome mullet

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy had a nice throwback look last season with a mullet that took the college football world by storm. Sadly, the party in the back is no more.

As seen in a recent video from Oklahoma State camp, Gundy’s hair is noticeably shorter in the back, although there may still be a foundation for an eventual mullet to make a return as the season progresses.

Here’s hoping Gundy decides to not get a haircut again until the Cowboys lose a game this season. Aside from a possible threat from Boise State in Stillwater early on in the season, there is a chance Oklahoma State could string together a good number of wins heading into November. That would give Gundy plenty of time to let that party animal grow out a little more.

Helmet sticker to Reddit.

