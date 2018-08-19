Troy player receives football scholarship from his mom

Nothing definitive has been put on the books just yet, but one report suggests a future meeting between Georgia and Oregon could be heading to Atlanta in 2022.

According to a report from Dawgs247, contracts are being worked up to bring the Bulldogs and Ducks together for the first time since 1977. And if the game is being played in Atlanta, it would stand to reason the matchup between the SEC and Pac-12 programs would be part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game festivities, whether the only game or one of the multiple games lined up for the early season fun. There are currently no games scheduled for 2022 as part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta has tended to pair teams from the SEC and ACC, but a few notable exceptions have been made over the years if it means being able to bring a noteworthy program to Atlanta from outside the southeastern region of the college football map. Washington will be the first program to represent the Pac-12 in the game this season when they open the season against Auburn.

West Virginia has been the lone representative from the Big 12 to play in the game, losing to Alabama in 2014. Boise State is the only other program to play in the game from outside the power conferences, having done so twice. Boise State beat Georgia in the 2011 game and lost to Ole Miss in 2014.

Georgia has played in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game twice before, drawing even with one loss against Boise State in 2011 and picking up a win against North Carolina in 2016. Oregon has never played in the game.

Georgia is already scheduled for one future Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in 2020 against Virginia of the ACC.

Future Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games:

2018: Auburn vs. Washington

2019: Alabama vs. Duke

2020: Florida State vs. West Virginia

2020: Georgia vs. Virginia

2020: Auburn vs. North Carolina

2021: Alabama vs. Miami

2021: Louisville vs. Ole Miss

Follow @KevinOnCFB