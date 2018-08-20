Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

As expected, Shea Patterson named Michigan starting QB

By Kevin McGuireAug 20, 2018, 2:41 PM EDT
From the moment Shea Patterson was officially cleared to play college football at No. 14 Michigan this season, he was the most likely candidate to win the starting job at quarterback for the Wolverines. With the season opener coming up next week, head coach Jim Harbaugh has made that official. Patterson is Michigan’s starting quarterback.

Speaking to a group of Michigan supporters at a luncheon on Monday, Harbaugh provided the confirmation about his quarterback decision. Media members following the Michigan program followed up to confirm that decision was final. Harbaugh reportedly informed the team of the decision earlier in the day.

Patterson is expected to be a solid upgrade that could improve the entire offense as a whole. Last season at Ole Miss, Patterson played in seven games and passed for 2,259 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Michigan’s three quarterbacks last season (John O’Korn, Brandon Peters, Wilton Speight) combined for 2,226 yards and nine touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

Improving the Michigan offense will be essential if Michigan is going to make a run in the Big Ten this season. The defense is expected to be among the best in the Big Ten, and arguably the nation, so if the offense can get just a small bit of improvement across the field, Michigan could be a team to keep an eye on if all goes according to plan for Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

Patterson will make his Michigan debut on the road in South Bend against No. 12 Notre Dame on September 1.

Ohio State board likely to recommend suspension for Urban Meyer

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 20, 2018, 7:37 PM EDT
In the last few days, there’s been a growing sense that Urban Meyer could very well survive and keep his job at Ohio State.  One report Monday did nothing to extinguish the hopes of Buckeye Nation.

OSU announced earlier in the today that the university’s Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday morning to discuss “personnel matters related to the investigation involving Urban Meyer.” The two-week probe into the head coach’s handling of domestic abuse allegations leveled against a now-former assistant was completed Sunday.

The 19-member board will review the investigative committee’s final report on the results of their investigation, with OSU president Michael V. Drake determining Meyer’s fate after receiving a recommendation from the regents. And, according to a pair of Columbus Dispatch sources, “the likely recommendation [from the board] is a suspension for Meyer.” Just how long of a suspension potentially facing Meyer was not relayed by the newspaper.

Not only that, Meyer might also avoid any further punitive measures, period. “Drake and the board could also opt for a ‘time served’ punishment since Meyer has been removed from football activities for more than two weeks.” the Dispatch wrote.

While the board will meet Wednesday and present its recommendation to Drake the same day, it’s unclear at this point when the university’s president will make his announcement.

Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 1 as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his now-former assistant coach, Zach Smith, surfaced.  The university announced the launching of an investigation into Meyer’s actions the day after the head coach’s leave was announced.

Zach Smithfired by Meyer as OSU wide receivers coach July 23 in the wake of allegations that he abused his ex-wifeCourtney Smith, during their marriage, met with the investigative team on Tuesday of last week.  Courtney Smith, along with her attorneys, met with investigators the day before her ex-husband.

In a statement Aug. 3, Meyer claimed that he has “always followed proper reporting protocols and procedures when I have learned of an incident involving a student-athlete, coach or member of our staff by elevating the issues to the proper channels.” Allegations of domestic abuse stemmed not only from Zach Smith’s time at OSU, but while he was on Meyer’s Florida staff in 2009 as well.

Meyer’s boss in Gainesville, former UF athletic director Jeremy Foleydeclined comment on that 2009 incident earlier this month.  Meyer’s current boss in Columbus, OSU athletic director Gene Smith, could also be in the university’s crosshairs as Zach Smith alleged that the AD contacted him about the allegations in October of 2015.

As the investigation reached its midway point, Gene Smith was on vacation but “available to speak with the investigative team.” It’s unclear if Smith spoke to the investigators; it’s also unclear if Smith, also on the selection committee for the College Football Playoff, will continue on as OSU’s athletic director moving forward.

As Meyer is barred from interacting with his players and coaches during his leave, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ryan Day has been handling OSU’s preparations for the Sept 1 opener against Oregon State after being named as the Buckeyes’ acting head coach. The university has also kept players or coaches from speaking to the media throughout Meyer’s leave.

Louisville places TE coach Klenakis on leave following DUI arrest

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireAug 20, 2018, 6:58 PM EDT
Louisville tight ends coach Chris Klenakis was arrested early Sunday for driving under the influence, and now he has been placed on administrative leave by the Cardinals.

According to an Associated Press report, Klenakis was driving with a BAC of 0.165, which is more than twice the legal limit. From the report, it sounds as though Klenakis was lucky to have been caught with by police, because a police report says Klentakis walked into the road during a sobriety test and was nearly hit by a passing truck.

Police charged Klenakis with reckless driving, wanton endangerment and possession of open containers on top of the DUI charge.

How long Klenakis remains suspended by the university remains to be seen, as does his overall job status with the football program. Klenakis has been Louisville’s coaching staff since 2014 and has previously coached offensive line.

Louisville opens the 2018 season on September 1 against No. 1 Alabama in Orlando, Florida.

Mike Bobo remains hospitalized as Colorado State prepares for season opener vs. Hawaii

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireAug 20, 2018, 6:46 PM EDT
Colorado State will begin a brand new college football season this weekend at home against Mountain West Conference opponent Hawaii, but it remains to be seen if head coach Mike Bobo will be on the sidelines to coach the Rams. Bobo remains in a hospital after checking in for medical evaluations last week.

An update from Colorado State Athletics Director Joe Parker on Monday confirmed Bobo has moved to a new hospital in Denver and continues to be evaluated to determine why he might have felt numbness in his feet recently. Parker said it is possible Bobo could be released from the hospital any day, but the Rams coaching staff will continue preparing the team for this weekend’s game as if Bobo will not be available just in case.

With that being the case, there is some uncertainty over how the staff would run the team with responsibilities like calling plays. That appears to be a detail the staff will worry about later in the week in the event it is determined such a need arises. In the meantime, Bobo has been able to stay in touch with the staff and review film to keep sticking to his job as head coach, but nobody at Colorado State is going to push Bobo to get back as soon as possible if there are concerns about his health still to deal with.

Colorado State faces Hawaii in the season opener on Saturday, August 25.

Wisconsin suspends WR Quintez Cephus following charges of sexual assault

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireAug 20, 2018, 5:48 PM EDT
Oen of Wisconsin’s top offensive players may miss some playing time when the new college football season begins next week in Madison. Wide receiver Quintez Cephus has been suspended by the football program for a violation of the university’s student-athlete discipline policy.

“Cephus is suspended from competition and practice pending the availability of further information relating to this case,” a statement from Wisconsin read Monday afternoon. The exact nature of the violation being reviewed was not disclosed. This also does not confirm Cephus will be forced to miss any actual playing time, as it leaves the door open for possible reinstatement prior to the start of the new season for Wisconsin next week. A confirmed status for Cephus may come at a later time for Wisconsin’s first game.

On Saturday, Cephus announced on Twitter he was taking a leave of absence to deal with a pending legal issue. Cephus states he was wrongfully accused of unlawful conduct from an incident that occurred in April.

Cephus is Wisconsin’s top receiver returning this season after catching 30 passes for 51 yards and a team-high six touchdowns last year in just nine games.

Wisconsin opens the new season on Friday, August 31 at home against Western Kentucky.

UPDATE: According to a report from Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com, Cephus has been charged with felony sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and felony assault. Cephus is accused of assaulting two different women. He will appear in court on Thursday.