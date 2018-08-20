Maryland will preserve memory of Jordan McNair with helmet decal, moments of silence, a scholarship and more

While a cloud of uncertainty hovers above the football program at Maryland amid ongoing investigations, the program is preparing for a new college football season and will use it to honor Jordan McNair.

The players took the initiative to announce Maryland will wear a special helmet decal to pay tribute to McNair, who died during an offseason workout earlier this year. Each player’s helmet will include a decal showing McNair’s uniform number, 79, this season. Maryland will also pause for a moment of silence in McNair’s honor twice this season. The first will come before the season opener against Texas in FedEx Field on September 1. Maryland will again observe a moment of silence before the home opener against Temple on September 15.

And that’s just the start of it all. In the years to come, one Maryland football player will be awarded a scholarship named in McNair’s honor. This will help preserve the memory of McNair and create something positive within the Maryland football program in response to a tragedy.

In addition to the helmet decal and scholarship, Maryland will also preserve McNair’s locker and the offensive line meeting room will be named in his honor as well.

Maryland players have stated no player will wear McNair’s uniform number through what would have been his senior season (2020) and he will be honored along with his senior classmates.

While much angst has been the focus on how Maryland handled the passing of McNair and the conditions that led to his untimely death, it is good to see Maryland find ways to serve in a positive manner.

Follow @KevinOnCFB