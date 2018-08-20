Ohio State announces meeting “to discuss personnel matters” related to Urban Meyer investigation

Ohio State’s Board of Trustees will hold a public meeting Wednesday morning to discuss what is being described as “personnel matters related to the investigation involving Urban Meyer. It will be at this time the investigative team will share its findings to the board, which will be used to determine what happens next at Ohio State with possible regard to the future of Meyer as head coach of the Buckeyes. The meeting is scheduled for August 22 at 9 AM at Ohio State’s Longaberger Alumni House.

For now, this is the only update on the situation and it remains to be seen what this means for Meyer and his future. The future of athletics director Gene Smith will also be under a microscope following allegations, including from Meyer and former wide receivers coach Zach Smith, that Gene Smith was aware of the allegations of domestic abuse by the former assistant coach.

Speculating either way on this would be unwise without insight on what exactly was discussed and discovered by the team leading the investigation into Meyer after Meyer was accused of withholding information about Zach Smith’s behavior with his wife. However, it is fair to assume we will get some concrete answers to some lingering questions on Wednesday, for better or worse.

Ohio State wrapped up its investigation process over the weekend, and an update was expected to happen shortly after the investigation process wrapped up. The reason for waiting a couple of days may be to ensure trustee members will be available and any information received in the investigation process has time to be sorted and prepared as best as possible.

So, in brief, no decisions are being made today. Check back on Wednesday.

