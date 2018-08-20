Texas settles on Sam Ehlinger as starting QB

Another quarterback decision has been made before the start of the college football season. Texas head coach Tom Herman has settled on Sam Ehlinger to be the starting quarterback for the Longhorns when they open the season on the road against Maryland in Week 1.

Texas football coach Tom Herman said Sam Ehlinger took the bulk of first- team reps on Monday and will likely start against Maryland unless something catastrophic happens. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) August 20, 2018

Ehlinger was expected by many to win the starting job this offseason as he and Shane Buechele attempted to make their case for the job. Ehlinger and Buechele each played in nine games for Texas last season, with Ehlinger throwing for 1,915 yards and 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions and Buechele tossing for 1,405 yards and seven touchdowns with four touchdowns. Buechele had a higher completion percentage, but Ehlinger made up for it with higher production in passing yardage and with more of an ability to create some plays with his feet.

Ehlinger rushed for 381 yards and two touchdowns, while Buechele rushed for 99 yards and two scores.

Just a few days ago, Herman seemed to suggest he was waiting for one of his options to separate himself from the other in the quarterback competition. If this is any indication, Ehlinger did just that (unless it was more Buechele falling off). Regardless of how it got to this point, Herman and Texas can now begin planning to start the season with a quarterback decision seemingly made.

Texas opens the college football season against Maryland in FedEx Field on September 1.