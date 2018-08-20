Texas settles on Sam Ehlinger as starting QB

Another quarterback decision has been made before the start of the college football season. Texas head coach Tom Herman has settled on Sam Ehlinger to be the starting quarterback for the Longhorns when they open the season on the road against Maryland in Week 1.
Ehlinger was expected by many to win the starting job this offseason as he and Shane Buechele attempted to make their case for the job. Ehlinger and Buechele each played in nine games for Texas last season, with Ehlinger throwing for 1,915 yards and 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions and Buechele tossing for 1,405 yards and seven touchdowns with four touchdowns. Buechele had a higher completion percentage, but Ehlinger made up for it with higher production in passing yardage and with more of an ability to create some plays with his feet.
Ehlinger rushed for 381 yards and two touchdowns, while Buechele rushed for 99 yards and two scores.
Just a few days ago, Herman seemed to suggest he was waiting for one of his options to separate himself from the other in the quarterback competition. If this is any indication, Ehlinger did just that (unless it was more Buechele falling off). Regardless of how it got to this point, Herman and Texas can now begin planning to start the season with a quarterback decision seemingly made.
Texas opens the college football season against Maryland in FedEx Field on September 1.
Just recently, Miami was among the schools partnering with Adidas to show off the brand new uniforms for the new college football season using an updated uniform template from Adidas. But Miami and Adidas had something special to reveal a little bit later.
On Monday, Miami pulled back the curtain on a brand new uniform that was designed to be environmentally conscious by using repurposed and recycled materials. The uniforms are in partnership with Parley For The Oceans, which focuses on protecting ocean water and raising awareness of how much plastic gets deposited in the oceans every year.
“Our players and staff are excited to wear the new Adidas Parley jerseys and gear for our season opener. We’re also excited that Adidas and Parley are teaming up with UM to help promote sustainability around the world,” Miami head coach Mark Richt said in a released statement. “Community service has always been an integral part of our football program, and this partnership with Adidas and Parley helps us continue those efforts.”
Built off the foundation of the new Adidas Primeknit template, Miami’s “The U’S” uniform is highlighted by an accented pattern on the numbering, sleeves, and pants. From a distance, you may not be able to tell the difference between this uniform and Miami’s standard home uniform. A closer inspection may be required to see the finer details of this particular design.
Miami will wear these special uniforms for the season opener on September 2 against LSU in Arlington, Texas. The uniforms will be auctioned off to raise money to support the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science.
Defending national champion Alabama landed the top spot on the AP Top 25 preseason poll, it was announced on Monday. The Crimson Tide pulled in 42 first-place votes to pull away for the top spot in the first AP top 25 of the 2018 college football season.
This is the third consecutive season Alabama will start the year ranked on top of the AP preseason Top 25, marking just the second time in AP poll history a team has accomplished that feat.
Two College Football Playoff participants from last season follow Alabama. No. 2 Clemson received 18 first-place votes and No. 3 Georgia finished in third place in the preseason poll with no first-place votes. Big Ten favorites came next with No. 4 Wisconsin picking up one first-place vote and Ohio State checking in at No. 5. The rest of the top 10 consisted of No. 6 Washington, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 8 Miami, No. 9 Auburn and No. 10 Penn State.
Last year’s Group of Five representative in the New Years Six lineup, UCF, was ranked No. 21 in the preseason poll, followed by Mountain West Conference favorite Boise State.
Here is the full preseason AP Top 25 for the 2018 season;
- Alabama (42 first-place votes)
- Clemson (18)
- Georgia
- Wisconsin (1)
- Ohio State
- Washington
- Oklahoma
- Miami
- Auburn
- Penn State
- Michigan State
- Notre Dame
- Stanford
- Michigan
- USC
- TCU
- West Virginia
- Mississippi State
- Florida State
- Virginia Tech
- UCF
- Boise State
- Texas
- Oregon
- LSU
The Cactus Bowl has a new name, and it’s kind of cheesy. The bowl game is now sponsored by and named after Cheez-It.
The Cheez-It Bowl will take over in Phoenix with a matchup between the Big 12 and Pac-12. That conference matchup has been the main matchup for the game in recent years, starting in 2015 with Oklahoma State and Washington. The Big 12 vs. Pac-12 matchup has occurred in the game in the 2014, 2015, and 2017 seasons. Boise State filled a vacancy in the bowl game in the 2016 season with the Pac-12 leaving a spot open.
The Cheez-It Bowl is the game that started off as the Copper Bowl and has taken on a number of different corporate sponsorships over the years including Domino’s, Insight.com, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Motel 6 as well as a couple of others. The game has been played without a sponsorship namesake since the 2014 season after Buffalo Wild Wings dropped the game after the 2013 season. TicketCity was the sponsor for the game in 2014 and Motel 6 carried the lead sponsorship for the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
The Cheez-It Bowl will be played on December 26 at 9 p.m. ET in Chase Field, home to Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks.
Another day, another hour, and another top spot in a preseason poll for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Alabama was the most popular pick for the top spot in the preseason Super 16 Poll from the Football Writers Association of America and the National Football Foundation. Alabama received 36 first-place votes to stay comfortably ahead of No. 2 Clemson. The Tigers received 14 first-place votes and Georgia and Michigan State each picked up one first-place vote.
The voters certainly are leaning toward Wisconsin as the top Big Ten team. The Badgers ranked fourth overall, two spots ahead of Ohio State. If the playoff were determined by this preseason poll, Alabama would play Wisconsin and Clemson would face Georgia. Washington would be the first team out. The Huskies coming in at No. 5 likely means a good number of voters believe Washington will open the season with a win against Auburn in Atlanta in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game as well, and that would certainly create a playoff-or-bust season for Washington out of the gates.
One team that has received some good offseason buzz that failed to crack the Super 16 was West Virginia. A trendy pick in the Big 12 for some, the Mountaineers were the first team out of this particular preseason poll.
No Group of Five programs made the Super 16 cut, although UCF, Boise State, and San Diego State all received at least one point in the voting.
Here is how the preseason Super 16 poll breaks down:
- Alabama (36 first-place votes)
- Clemson (14)
- Georgia
- Wisconsin
- Washington
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- Miami
- Auburn
- Penn State
- Michigan State (1)
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Stanford
- USC
- TCU
In the interest of full disclosure, three College Football Talk contributors are voting members in the Super 16 Poll; myself, Bryan Fischer and Zach Barnett). The poll is made up of members of the FWAA and College Football Hall of Famers with an emphasis on geographic balance. New polls will be updated every Monday this season, with the exception of the post-Week 1 poll, which will be released on Tuesday, September 4.