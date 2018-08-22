Felony theft charge dismissed against Texas Tech RB Da’Leon Ward

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As the esteemed Lt. Frank Drebin once advised, move on. Nothing to see here. Please disperse.

Reports surfaced Tuesday Texas Tech running back Da’Leon Ward had been arrested on a felony theft charge. The charge stemmed from a university police department investigation into the theft of three cell phones last November and resulted in Ward being indicted this past June.

Wednesday, however, Ward’s attorney took to Twitter to reveal that the case against his client has been dismissed. In the “Motion to Dismiss” posted by Tray Payne, it was written that “[t]he interest of justice cannot be served through further proceedings in this matter.”

No further explanation was given.

Texas Tech running back, Da'Leon Ward, will have no pending indictment by the end of the day. All charges will be dismissed. — Tray Payne (@lawyerlubbock) August 22, 2018

Da'Leon Ward's case has been dismissed. pic.twitter.com/EhOSlAyjAM — Tray Payne (@lawyerlubbock) August 22, 2018

“I’m sorry the young man got arrested,” Lubbock County District Attorney Matt Powell told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. “He should have never been arrested, the case should have never been filed.”

There has been no comment thus far from Tech on either of the developments that have surfaced over the last 24 hours.

In 2016, Ward led the Red Raiders in rushing with 428 yards, becoming the first freshman in nearly two decades to lead the team in that category. He took a redshirt in 2017 as he attempted to get his academic and personal houses in order.