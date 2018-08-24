Son of Vinny Testaverde to start at QB vs. Pitt in opener

Pitt will see a very famous college football surname in the opposing huddle when the ACC team opens play for the 2018 season next week.
The University of Albany confirmed Thursday that Vincent Testaverde has been named as the Great Danes’ starting quarterback. The FCS team kicks off the new season Sept. 1 in Pittsburgh.
Testaverde, the son of former Miami quarterback great and 1986 Heisman Trophy winner Vinny Testaverde, announced exactly one year ago today that he would be transferring from his father’s alma mater. The 6-1, 211-pound signal-caller sat out the 2017 season after transferring to the Great Danes from the Hurricanes.
Testaverde began his collegiate career at Texas Tech, playing in one game before transferring from the Big 12 school in December of 2014. He eventually came to The U as a walk-on in 2015 and took a redshirt for that initial season. As a redshirt sophomore in 2016, Testaverde didn’t attempt a pass.
Similar to Minnesota, Wake Forest is going very young at the quarterback position.
An early enrollee, Sam Hartman began spring practice as Wake Forest’s No. 5 quarterback. Thursday, the football confirmed with the release of its depth chart that the true freshman will be under center when Wake opens the 2018 college football season next week against Tulane.
Hartman had been engaged in a competition with redshirt sophomore Jamie Newman for the starting job throughout the summer.
The door was open for both Hartman and Newman to claim the job after Kendall Hinton was suspended for the first three games of the season this past June. Hinton had been the primary backup to John Wolford for the past three seasons and was the presumptive front-runner for the job prior to the unspecified off-field issue that led to his suspension.
Hinton will be eligible to return for the Sept. 22 home game against Notre Dame.
Hartman was a three-star member of the Demon Deacons’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 32 pro-style quarterback in the country. Only two players in Wake’s class this year were rated higher than the South Carolina product.
It’s almost game week in Baton Rouge and LSU just received a huge boost to their already stellar secondary on Thursday evening.
While various reports surfaced earlier in the day regarding the news, Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed to the Baton Rouge Advocate and others that defensive back Kristian Fulton has been reinstated and will be available to play for the team when they open the season against Miami at AT&T Stadium should he pass a new NCAA-administered drug test.
“Elated, and I know the team’s elated,” Orgeron said. “Was not expecting this at all.”
Fulton was suspended all of 2017 and was also set to sit the entire 2018 season as well prior to the news. The severe punishment came because he not only failed an NCAA drug test, but because he was caught trying to tamper with the test. While a failed drug test normally carries a one-year suspension, that element of tampering caused the NCAA to slap Fulton with a two-year ban.
This led to lawyers and legal threats in a long saga that has embroiled several folks from Indianapolis to Baton Rouge.
It was thought that the back-and-forth between the parties was over and done with just two weeks ago as the result of the NCAA initially denying an appeal from Fulton with regards to the case. It seems a further plea — attacking not the act itself but interpretation of the association’s bylaws on the subject — was the next route of attack and, based on the latest news, a successful route undertaken by Fulton’s legal team.
The move gives LSU yet another good option in the back end as the former five-star recruit will likely lineup as the opposite number to All-American Greedy Williams. It’s not often you get this kind of good news 10 days out from a season opener but we’re pretty positive that Orgeron and the rest of the Tigers staff aren’t complaining one bit as Fulton will finally see the field in purple and gold this season.
Davion Curtis must have really not had the kind of fall camp he was hoping for because on the eve of a game week beginning in Austin, the Texas wide receiver announced his intentions to transfer out of the program.
“After a lot of thought and prayer and talking things through with my family, I’ve made the decision to transfer from The University of Texas,” Curtis said in a statement released by the school. “It was a very tough decision because of how much this team means to me, but getting a new start is something I felt like I needed to do for my future. I love my teammates like my brothers, have made a lot of memories with them and I’m always going to be pulling for them. I want to thank coach Herman, coach Mehringer, coach Meekins and all of the staff for coaching me and helping me grow as a person. I also want to thank coach Strong and coach Traylor for giving me the opportunity to come to Texas. My path is leading me in a different direction, but I’ll always be a Longhorn.”
Curtis was considered a three-star prospect coming out of high school but never could crack the rotation during his time on the 40 Acres so playing time was likely a bit motivator in the move. He redshirted his first season at the school in 2016 and appeared in only one game last season but leaves without recording a catch in the burnt orange.
It remains to be seen where Curtis will be playing long term with three years of eligibility left but a report from KCEN says that he will enroll at Tyler Junior College in the Lone Star State for the immediate future.
His departure is the third just during fall camp for Tom Herman’s team (joining John Bonney and Eric Cuffee) and seventh of the offseason for UT. While that would normally sound a little concerning, given the much more solid depth the program has right now it could be more of a byproduct of a little less playing time to go around for many — especially ex-Charlie Strong recruits like Curtis.
Despite all the negative headlines being generated from the Quintez Cephus case, the news out of Madison is not all bad for Wisconsin this week as the team learned they could be on the verge of getting a very important weapon back in action with a week to go before the season opener.
We’re talking, of course, about one of the Badgers most prolific scoring threats in kicker Rafael Gaglianone. The Brazilian who has shown a knack for making clutch kicks in critical situations has been sidelined for most of this month as the result of back issues. It appears the healing process is going well however because the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says that he was just approved to resume kicking.
Those back issues are what originally cost Gaglianone most of his 2016 campaign after had to go under the knife to deal with the pain after starting that season 7-of-8. He went a robust made 16-of-18 on field goals last season and nailed all of his extra points as well as the program went 13-1 and won the Orange Bowl.
The return of Gaglianone not only comes just in time for the 2018 campaign but also takes the pressure off some of the inexperienced backups that were set to handle kicking duties in his absence. According to the paper, redshirt freshman Collin Larsh was taking most of the first team reps as a result but redshirt junior Zach Hintze is also in the mix.
Wisconsin probably doesn’t need Gaglianone given the relatively lackluster nature of the team’s non-conference slate but they will want him near 100% by the time Big Ten play rolls around. Having a healthy kicker like that could make all the difference in that those close Big Ten and College Football Playoff races after all and Gaglianone has proven himself as one of the best around in the league already.