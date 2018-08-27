Florida, Texas A&M settle on starting QBs

The first true Monday of the college football season is a busy one for starting quarterback announcements. The news continues to flood in with decisions made by a pair of new SEC coaches. At Florida, Dan Mullen has tabbed Feleipe Franks as his starting quarterback this weekend, while Jimbo Fisher has named Kellen Mond as Texas A&M’s starter for this weekend.
Franks was a likely favorite to win the starting nod in Gainesville after playing 11 games for the Gators last season and passing for 1,438 yards and nine touchdowns. Some inconsistency issues and eight interceptions by Franks as a freshman held Florida back at times, but Franks seemed like the best fit for the beginning of the Mullen era of Gators football in 2018. Franks also started eight games for Florida last season, giving him a bit of a leg up on the competition.
Franks won a close competition against redshirt sophomore Kyle Trask and freshman Emory Jones, according to a release from Florida on Monday. It might not be a shock if all three find some playing time this weekend as Florida opens up the 2018 season at home against FCS opponent Charleston Southern.
At Texas A&M, Mond ended up winning a battle with Nick Starkel for the starting job in Week 1, reversing the outcome of the close quarterback competition a year ago under former head coach Kevin Sumlin. Both players are now sophomores and had fairly even stats in 2017, although Starkel was a little more efficient and productive in the stat sheet with nearly 400 more passing yards and six more touchdowns in 22 fewer pass attempts (and the same number of interceptions thrown, but in three fewer games) than Mond.
Both Mond and Starkel are expected to play in the season opener for Texas A&M against FCS opponent Northwestern State. The big test will come the following week, when Texas A&M hosts ACC favorite Clemson. In fact, the quarterbacks who end that game for both teams may be more interesting to see than who starts that Week 2 matchup. Clemson named Kelly Bryant as its starting quarterback on Monday as well.
One fo the top quarterbacks in the SEC will not get the chance to start on opening day this weekend. Head coach Joe Moorhead announced Nick Fitzgerald has been suspended for the season opener due to a violation of team rules. Keytaon Thompson will get the start instead for Week 1.
The exact nature of the violation is unconfirmed, although the incident that resulted in the suspension-worthy violation is reported to have occurred in March. Barring any other announcements, it is expected Fitzgerald will be reinstated for Mississippi State’s road contest at Kansas State in Week 2, but an announcement from Moorhead will have to confirm that at a later time.
Fitzgerald passed for 1,782 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 984 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Bulldogs last season. His ability to be a dual-threat seemingly makes for an ideal quarterback for Moorhead as he takes over the program.
Thompson appeared in 10 games last season, in which he completed 32 of 66 pass attempts for 388 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Thompson also rushed for 446 yards and six touchdowns, and he should be a suitable fill-in as a starter for Mississippi State’s season opener, even against a solid FCS program.
Defensive tackle Cory Thomas was also suspended by Moorhead for the season opener.
Mississippi State hosts Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.
Dwayne Haskins has long been slated as the top quarterback at Ohio State for the 2018 season, but today interim head coach Ryan Day made it officially official. Haskins will be the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes when they open the 2018 season at home against Oregon State on Saturday.
Not that there was much of a chance Haskins wasn’t going to be the head coach, but Day did note there will be a plan to get quarterback Tate Martell some playing time.
Haskins had previously been suggested the top quarterback at Ohio State by head coach Urban Meyer in May and again in June before the start of training camp in Columbus. Meyer may be serving a three-game suspension to begin the season, but there was no reason to change things up in his absence as Day takes on the gameday coaching responsibilities for Ohio State to begin the season.
Haskins played in eight games as a freshman for Ohio State last year as the top backup to J.T. Barrett. In his eight appearances, Haskins completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 565 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. Haskins also took off running 24 times for a gain of 86 yards and showed glimpses of being a good fit in the Ohio State offense that will likely be led with the running duo of J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber.
The only question worth asking that won’t be given any official answer until we see it in person might be how short the leash will be for Haskins. If Haskins and Ohio State do run into a couple of rough spots and Martell is given a chance to change the pace of things, how ready might Martell be to being given his own chance to start. For now, there is no reason to suspect Haskins will have a small window to prove he deserves the starting job. And by the time Meyer returns from his suspension from the university, Haskins will have shown what he can do.
Perhaps the two most notable quarterback decisions to be made in the ACC have now been made. At Clemson, Kelly Bryant will be the starting quarterback when the defending ACC champions begin the new season this weekend at home against Furman. At Florida State, Deondre Francois will make his return as the starting quarterback for the Seminoles on Sunday night in Tallahassee against Virginia Tech in an ACC clash.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had been keeping his distance from naming a starter for the upcoming season all summer. Bryant was battling to keep the starting job from freshman sensation Trevor Lawrence. While the future of Clemson football may look incredibly bright with Lawrence in the fold, relying on experience with Bryant may have been one of the deciding factors. Clemson’s 2017 season ended with a thud against eventual national champion Alabama in the Sugar Bowl semifinal of the College Football Playoff, but Clemson had accumulated a 12-1 record with Bryant playing all 14 games for the Tigers last season. The only loss on the year prior to meeting Alabama was on the road at Syracuse, when Bryant was knocked out of the game with an injury.
Bryant completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 2,802 yards and 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Obviously, he had big shoes to fill in following Deshaun Watson as the starting quarterback, but the pressure to keep Clemson in the title hunt never really seemed to get to him.
Francois never really got a chance to get his 2017 started after being knocked out of Florida State’s season opener against Alabama last fall. Francois, a sophomore in 2017, completed 19 of 33 pass attempts for 210 yards and a touchdown against Alabama before having his season prematurely ended with a knee injury. Francois had come off an impressive freshman season in 2016, in which he passed for 3,350 yards and 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions and rushed for five additional touchdowns.
Francois has had an eventful offseason, of course. In April, Francois was suspected of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute. The quarterback later agreed to enroll in a pre-arrest diversion program as a result. In January, Francois was cleared in a domestic violence investigation involving his girlfriend due to conflicting statements and a lack of independent witnesses led to an inability to press charges. With no legal liabilities standing in the way and with Francois appearing to be the most ideal fit to run the offensive style Willie Taggart wants to bring to Tallahassee, it was likely just a matter of how healthy Francois was before a starter was named.
With Clemson and Florida State now settled on starting quarterbacks, the ACC Atlantic Division race is now set to begin, with the Tigers likely still the team to beat and Florida State hoping to bounce back from a rough 2017 season to make some noise in the ACC championship hunt.
Graduate transfer quarterback Brandon Dawkins is once again on the move with the start of the new college football season just days away. Dawkins has reportedly left Indiana a week after the Hoosiers opted to go with Peyton Ramsey as the team’s starting quarterback for the 2018 season. What comes next for him remains unknown at this time.
Dawkins transferred to Indiana from Arizona in April after graduating from the Pac-12 school. As a graduate transfer, Dawkins was eligible to play right away this fall, but it does not seem Dawkins was content to moving to Bloomington to not be the team’s starter.
“We wish (Dawkins) nothing but the very best, fine young man,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said in a press conference on Monday, according to Indy Star. “Very excited about the two guys I consider our top two quarterbacks, Peyton Ramsey and Michael Penix.”
Indiana now has two quarterbacks on scholarship heading into the 2018 season; Ramsey and freshman Penix. Allen announced Reese Taylor will move from defensive backs to quarterback, a position he previously played in high school.
Indiana opens the 2018 season on the road against FIU on Saturday, September 1.