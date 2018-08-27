Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

UCLA suspends six players for season opener vs. Cincinnati

By Kevin McGuireAug 27, 2018, 11:29 AM EDT
Leave a comment

UCLA will kick off the new college football season and the first game in the Chip Kelly era a bit shorthanded. On Monday, UCLA suspended six players for the season opener this weekend against Cincinnati for what is simply being reported as a violation of athletic department policy. Tight end Devin Asiasi, running back Soso Jamabo, defensive linemen Osa Odighizuwa and Moses Robinson-Carr, defensive back Mo Osling, and offensive lineman Boss Tagaloa will all sit out of UCLA’s home game against Cincinnati on September 1.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported the news of the suspension, via Twitter.

Jamabo is one of UCLA’s top running backs returning in 2018 after rushing for 446 yards and a team-high six touchdowns last season for the Bruins in 10 games. The absence of Jamabo will likely mean more carries for senior Bolu Olorunfunmi, last year’s leading rusher for UCLA, as well as some younger options that could take advantage of the opportunity. Branden Stephens may be the most liekly to get a few more rushing attempts as a result.

Tagaloa started eight games for UCLA in 2017 and recorded 32 tackles with one sack. In nine games, Tagaloa recorded multiple tackles a year after playing in 12 games as a reserve lineman and on special teams.

Odighizuwa played in 13 games last season and recorded 15 tackles with 5.5 tackles for a loss and a sack as a backup.

Osling played in 13 games as . abackup defensive back and saw time on special teams by returning kicks. Osling recorded 18 tackles and returned nine kickoffs for an average of 18.0 yards per return.

Robinson-Carr played as a backup tight end and on special teams last season. He started one game and caught one pass for four yards.

Asiasi sat out the 2017 season after transferring to UCLA from Michigan.

UCLA has not released a depth chart for this weekend’s game at this time.

CFT 2018 Preseason Previews: The ACC

Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireAug 27, 2018, 9:49 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It was not so long ago ACC commissioner John Swofford set the public challenge to the entire conference to step up their game on the big stage when the opportunities to impress and change the narrative about the ACC as a whole was needed. Fast-forward a few years, and the ACC has done just that. Heading into the 2018 season, the ACC is in position to once again make a solid case for being considered the top conference in the sport.

Leading the way once again should be Clemson, with Dabo Swinney looking to take the Tigers to a fourth straight postseason berth. The Tigers begin the season ranked second in the major polls (and sitting on top of our own CFT Top 25), which has become the new norm for the three-time defending ACC champions. The biggest question Clemson seems to have is who should play quarterback, but that should not get in the way of what Clemson’s season could yield. Whether it is Kelly Bryant or Trevor Lawrence, the Tigers offense should continue humming right along to the ACC Championship Game, with a playoff spot within sight for a fourth consecutive season. Only Alabama has a longer streak of playoff appearances going, as Clemson is well aware after playing the Crimson Tide each of the past three years, including twice in the national championship and last year’s semifinal round. Clemson wasn’t quite up to par to take on eventual national champion Alabama last year, but this year’s Tigers will grow from that experience and thrive behind arguably the nation’s top defensive line starring Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence, and Christian Wilkins.

If Clemson is the model of consistency in the ACC, then Miami is the program looking to prove last year was not a fluke. Mark Richt took Miami to its first appearance in the ACC Championship Game in his second season on the job, but Miami’s playoff bubble burst by losing the final game of the regular season at Pitt and then against Clemson in the conference championship. Miami’s season ended with a third straight loss in the Orange Bowl against Wisconsin so the ‘Canes will look to take their turnover chain swag and shrug off a rough ending to the 2017 season. Miami’s offense may still have room for improvement even with Malik Rosier returning at quarterback, but the defense should make Miami a formidable foe once again. With Shaq Quarterman and Jaquan Johnson leading the defense, the Hurricanes will look for an early statement to start off the year in the season opener against LSU in Arlington. If Miami beats LSU, then the Hurricanes will be in great position to flirt with an undefeated regular season once again, at least until a showdown in Blacksburg against Virginia Tech in mid-November.

Justin Fuente has done well with the Hokies, although he will have one of his youngest teams yet hoping to make a run in the ACC Coastal Division this fall. That may not be a tremendous setback given how the schedule will allow for that talent to come together and find their groove before the bulk of the ACC schedule (Virginia Tech opens on the road at Florida State though). Virginia Tech should be a team that improves as the season plays on, and they could be a team capable of knocking Miami out of the ACC title hunt. At the very least, Virginia Tech could be Miami’s biggest division threat, although nobody should ever underestimate a Georgia Tech team returning nine offensive starters, including senior quarterback TaQuon Marshall, this could be one of those years Georgia Tech makes something happen. The Yellow Jackets could pull a pivotal conference upset with home games against Clemson and Miami.

This could be a year of lower expectations at programs like Louisville (so long Lamar Jackson and nearly everyone on defense, but hello wide receiver Jaylen Smith) and NC State (although the Wolfpack do have Ryan Finley at QB, but like Louisville, nearly everyone on defense is gone, including Bradley Chubb). And a program like Boston College (perhaps the best Steve Addazio has coached yet with nine returning offensive starters including sophomore running back stud AJ Dillon and a strong defensive ability). Syracuse might even sniff a bowl game, while North Carolina and Virginia could have tough paths to the postseason.

And, of course, Florida State is coming in with some new energy provided by new head coach Willie Taggart. Expecting the Seminoles to flip a switch and dethrone Clemson may be premature this season, but after a rough 2017 season, Taggart may be just the guy to turn the page as Florida State begins bouncing back to being what you expect from Florida State. Having running back Cam Akers sure helps. The defense may not have all of the pieces in place just yet with so much roster turnover, but the defensive line is solid with senior Demarcus Christmas and potential breakout player Marvin Wilson. Florida State won’t stay down for long, but making a serious run at Clemson in 2018 may not be likely. 2019, however, could be a different story.

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

ACC ATLANTIC DIVISION

  1. Clemson
  2. Florida State
  3. NC State
  4. Louisville
  5. Boston College
  6. Wake Forest
  7. Syracuse

ACC COASTAL DIVISION

  1. Virginia Tech
  2. Miami
  3. Pittsburgh
  4. Georgia Tech
  5. Duke
  6. North Carolina
  7. Virginia

IN SHORT…

South Carolina replacing football field after Beyonce/Jay-Z concert

Beyonce And Jay-Z 'On The Run II' Tour - New Jersey
Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 27, 2018, 8:42 AM EDT
Leave a comment

South Carolina’s 2018 season opener against Coastal Carolina is set for this Saturday at Brice-Williams Stadium.  Ahead of that, the grounds crew has been putting in some overtime getting the venue football-ready.

This past Tuesday, the stadium played host to a Beyonce/Jay-Z concert in front of 40,000 or so of their closest fans, including members of the Gamecocks football program.  Because of what was expected damage caused to the playing surface during the course of the concert, the entire field will have to be replaced, a process that began this past week with the removal of the damaged sod.

The process continued this past weekend with the installation of the new playing surface.  From The State newspaper:

We would not have done this if we believed there was a safety issue,” said Clark Cox, the school’s assistant athletics director for turf and landscaping. “My job and our entire grounds staff’s job, our No. 1 priority in everything we do is safety and welfare of our student-athletes. We would not be doing this if this wasn’t a proven method of giving a safe surface.”

That method involves a newly created sod product called Instant Play provided by Precision Turf of Georgia. Thirteen truckloads were delivered to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday morning, and another 13 truckloads will be delivered Sunday morning. By the end of the day Sunday, the field will feature 90,000 square feet of new grass.

The cost of the new turf, which is estimated to be between $150,000-$200,000, is being covered by the organizers of the concert.

 

West Virginia transfer QB Chris Chugunov officially added to Ohio State’s roster

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 27, 2018, 7:07 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A Power Five-to-Power Five transfer at the quarterback position has been made officially official.

Nearly two weeks ago, it was reported that Chris Chugunov had decided to transfer to Ohio State.  Over the weekend, the Buckeyes confirmed the quarterback’s addition by adding him to the team’s online roster.

As a graduate transfer, Chugunov will be eligible to play immediately in 2018.  He will also have a year of eligibility he can use for the 2019 season as well.

Back in late February, it was reported that Chugunov had decided to transfer out of the West Virginia football program. The New Jersey native, a three-star member of the Mountaineers’ 2015 recruiting class, graduated from WVU in May.

As the primary backup to Will Grier last season, the 6-1, 203-pound Chugunov completed 43-of-90 passes for 536 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.  The year before as a redshirt freshman, Chugunov connected on two of his five passes for 15 yards in limited action during the three games in which he appeared.

Virginia Tech transfer Henri Murphy lands at Arkansas Pine Bluff

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 27, 2018, 5:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Nearly two months after leaving the ACC, Henri Murphy has landed in the SWAC as he looks to restart his collegiate playing career.

According to a tweet from Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch late last week, Murphy has confirmed that he is transferring to Arkansas Pine Bluff. As the Golden Lions play at the FCS level, Murphy will be eligible to play immediately in 2018.

The wide receiver announced on Twitter June 27 that he would be transferring from Virginia Tech.

Murphy actually started out at a Mississippi junior college before moving on to Blacksburg as part of Tech’s 2016 recruiting class.

During his time with the Hokies, Murphy caught 13 passes for 182 yards. 10 of those receptions and 153 of the yards came during the 2017 season.

The upcoming season will be Murphy’s final year of collegiate eligibility.