Big Ten releases conference schedules through 2025

The Big Ten has had a knack for staying ahead of the pack when it comes to releasing conference football schedules. On Wednesday, just before the start of the 2018 season, the Big Ten unveiled the full conference schedules for 2022 through 2025. Get out your planners, because the Big Ten is ready to fill them up in the fall for the next seven years.

Of note, there will be at least one Week 1 Big Ten game on the schedule every season. The 2022 season will begin with Purdue hosting Penn State and Indiana hosting Northwestern on September 3, 2022. Indiana will host Ohio State, Rutgers will host Northwestern, and Minnesota will host Nebraska on September 2, 2023. The 2024 season will have just one Big Ten contest in Week 1, with Illinois hosting Purdue on August 31. Illinois will host Nebraska on August 30, 2025 in the lone Big Ten contest scheduled in Week 1 of that season as well. It is worth noting it is possible any of these games could be adjusted to a Thursday or Friday night instead of the currently scheduled Saturday night, but those adjustments would likely come in the offseason leading up to those individual games.

The Big Ten championship game will remain played on the first Saturday of December through 2025 as part of the updated conference schedule.

The Big Ten will also keep Iowa and Nebraska’s regular season rivalry on the Friday after Thanksgiving for each season, which should come as positive news for many.

Big Ten has switched most of its “permanent” crossover games beginning in 2022 for four years. 2016-2021: ILL-RUT, IOWA-PSU, MINN-MD, NEB-tOSU, NW-MSU, PUR-IND, WISC-MICH 2022-2025: ILL-PSU, IOWA-RUT, MINN-MSU, NEB-MICH, NW-MD, PUR-IND, WISC-tOSU — Matt Smith (@MattSmithCFB) August 29, 2018

You can see the full Big Ten conference schedules from 2022 through 2025 HERE.

