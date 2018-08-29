Florida State to wear black alternate uniform vs. Virginia Tech in opener

New Florida State head coach Willie Taggart is not going to wait long to have his new program trot out to the field in an alternate uniform this season. Florida State has announced they will be wearing their all-black alternate uniform on Monday night when they host Virginia Tech in ACC action.

Florida State announced the uniform news for the opener with a quick teaser video on Twitter, showing off a black uniform and black pants topped with an alternate helmet design that uses a garnet field instead of the traditional golden look.

Although this is not a regular look for Florida State, it is not a new one either. Florida State first broke out this alternate look in 2006, but took a loss in the game against Boston College (as noted by Chop Chat). The black alternate uniform returned two years later, again resulting in a loss. But the black uniform has a winning streak going for it now with two straight wins when worn. The garnet helmet is even more rare, with this marking just the second time it will have been worn.

What do you think about the alternate look for Florida State? And how often do you think the Seminoles should wear a different look? Is this going to be the new norm for Florida State under Taggart, who is fresh off one season at Oregon and changing uniforms on a weekly basis, or is this merely a special occasion?

Florida State hosts Virginia Tech on Monday, Sept. 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

