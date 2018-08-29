Illinois receives $20 million donation for football building

Illinois has a long way to go in building its football program into a Big Ten contender, but a recent gift will help the Illini in building their state-of-the-art football building to help the process move along.
Illinois received a $20 donation from The H.D. Smith Foundation to go toward the University of Illinois Foundation and projects to upgrade the football program. According to The News-Gazette, $15 million of the donation will be used to help fund a new football building.
“To say a simple ‘thank you’ for such an extraordinary gift fails to do justice to the generous investment the Smiths have chosen to make in Illinois Athletics and, specifically, our football program,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said (per The News-Gazette). “It has been my privilege getting to know Dale and Chris since my arrival on campus. For years they have been loyal to the University and supportive of our bold vision for this department. Their investment today will dramatically change our program, and the coming success of the Fighting Illini will be forever tied to them.”
The Football Performance Center is currently under construction at Illinois and is scheduled to be open before the start of the 2019 football season.
New Florida State head coach Willie Taggart is not going to wait long to have his new program trot out to the field in an alternate uniform this season. Florida State has announced they will be wearing their all-black alternate uniform on Monday night when they host Virginia Tech in ACC action.
Florida State announced the uniform news for the opener with a quick teaser video on Twitter, showing off a black uniform and black pants topped with an alternate helmet design that uses a garnet field instead of the traditional golden look.
Although this is not a regular look for Florida State, it is not a new one either. Florida State first broke out this alternate look in 2006, but took a loss in the game against Boston College (as noted by Chop Chat). The black alternate uniform returned two years later, again resulting in a loss. But the black uniform has a winning streak going for it now with two straight wins when worn. The garnet helmet is even more rare, with this marking just the second time it will have been worn.
What do you think about the alternate look for Florida State? And how often do you think the Seminoles should wear a different look? Is this going to be the new norm for Florida State under Taggart, who is fresh off one season at Oregon and changing uniforms on a weekly basis, or is this merely a special occasion?
Florida State hosts Virginia Tech on Monday, Sept. 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET.
With a dark cloud hovering over the Maryland football program, one young Terrapin is returning closer to home to continue his college football career. Linebacker Nihym Anderson is heading back to his home state of New Jersey to play for Rutgers.
As first reported by 247 Sports, Anderson has been released from his scholarship at Maryland and is enrolled at Rutgers, but it remains to be determined or confirmed if Anderson will be ruled eligible to play for Rutgers this fall or have to sit out a year. Typically, a player transferring from one FBS program to another is required to sit out a full season of college football before being eligible to play again for the new program.
However, because Anderson signed with Maryland in December during the early signing period and has yet to take the field, there is a possibility he will be eligible to play for Rutgers as soon as this fall. Rutgers must file an appeal to the Big Ten and have the conference agree to provide the exemption to the eligibility decision. With Maryland conducting an investigation with head coach D.J. Durkin still suspended, it would seem the extenuating circumstances should bode well for Rutgers and Anderson in the appeals process.
The Big Ten has had a knack for staying ahead of the pack when it comes to releasing conference football schedules. On Wednesday, just before the start of the 2018 season, the Big Ten unveiled the full conference schedules for 2022 through 2025. Get out your planners, because the Big Ten is ready to fill them up in the fall for the next seven years.
Of note, there will be at least one Week 1 Big Ten game on the schedule every season. The 2022 season will begin with Purdue hosting Penn State and Indiana hosting Northwestern on September 3, 2022. Indiana will host Ohio State, Rutgers will host Northwestern, and Minnesota will host Nebraska on September 2, 2023. The 2024 season will have just one Big Ten contest in Week 1, with Illinois hosting Purdue on August 31. Illinois will host Nebraska on August 30, 2025 in the lone Big Ten contest scheduled in Week 1 of that season as well. It is worth noting it is possible any of these games could be adjusted to a Thursday or Friday night instead of the currently scheduled Saturday night, but those adjustments would likely come in the offseason leading up to those individual games.
The Big Ten championship game will remain played on the first Saturday of December through 2025 as part of the updated conference schedule.
The Big Ten will also keep Iowa and Nebraska’s regular season rivalry on the Friday after Thanksgiving for each season, which should come as positive news for many.
You can see the full Big Ten conference schedules from 2022 through 2025 HERE.
Minnesota will open up the 2018 college football season at home on Thursday night, but the Gophers will be suiting up for the game in their road uniforms. It will not be because playing in white uniforms will be cooler for the body in the late summer evening heat, but because their opponent, New Mexico State, doesn’t have their road uniforms yet.
The uniform change for Minnesota required approval from the Big Ten, but the conference was more than willing to provide the approval for the one-game situation to help New Mexico State out, according to the Big Ten Network. Minnesota traditionally wears maroon at home.
Minnesota will have a few options to still work within their away uniform because there are multiple helmets to choose from. We may just have to wait and see if the Gophers go with an all-white look or stick to keeping some of the traditional Minnesota colors on the field with a marron or chrome gold helmet.
New Mexico State lost their season opener last Saturday when they fell at home to Wyoming, 29-7. New Mexico State will be on the road in Week 2 with a game at Utah State. Hopefully they have their away uniforms ready by then.