Michigan transfer Wilton Speight tapped as UCLA’s starting QB

By John TaylorAug 30, 2018, 8:37 PM EDT
For the third straight year, Wilton Speight will open the season as his team’s starting quarterback. This time, however, he’ll be doing so out west.

After weeks of keeping his quarterbacking cards very close to the vest, first-year UCLA head coach Chip Kelly confirmed Thursday evening that Speight will start under center in Saturday’s opener against Cincinnati.  Speight, a graduate transfer from Michigan, had been involved in an offseason-long competition with redshirt sophomore Devon Modster and true freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Speight announced his transfer from Michigan in late November, but it was reported in January that he was putting off a decision on a new school.  Later that month, reports surfaced that Speight would consider a return to U-M if Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson was denied his appeal for immediate eligibility; in late March, head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that the door was open for a Speight return.

However, will all of the signs pointing towards Patterson being ruled eligible for the 2018 season — he was, in late April officially — Speight announced in mid-April that he would be transferring to the Bruins.

The starter for the vast majority of the 2016 season, Speight began the 2017 season as the starter as well before a late-September back injury knocked him out for the remainder of the season.  Speight finished the Wolverines portion of his playing career with 3,192 yards, 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Each of the past two years, Speight was the season-opening starter for U-M.  All told, he started 15 games during his time in Ann Arbor.

No. 21 UCF routs UConn behind McKenzie Milton’s 5 TDs

By Kevin McGuireAug 30, 2018, 10:24 PM EDT
No. 21 UCF (1-0, 1-0 AAC) had little trouble turning the page on a new season with a new head coach. Quarterback Mckenzie Milton opened the season by throwing for 346 yards and five touchdowns as the defending AAC champions blasted UConn (0-1, 0-1 AAC) by a score of 56-17 on Thursday night.

UCF head coach Josh Heupel saw his team score two touchdowns in each quarter to earn his first head coaching victory as the Huskies were simply no match for the Knights. UCF’s offense rolled up over 600 yards on their hosts, including 272 yards on the ground as a team.

UConn quarterback David Pindell was intercepted once, but had a solid enough effort to suggest he could be a fun player to watch this season. Pindell completed 27-of-41 passes for 266 yards and a touchdown and he rushed for 157 yards and a score. Pindell will likely be picking up some big numbers as the season continues, and not every opponent UConn faces will be as stacked as UCF.

UCF wide receiver Tre Nixon caught five passes from Milton for 101 yards and two scores. In all, 10 UCF players caught a pass from either Milton or backup Darriel Mack Jr.

UCF’s defense did give up 486 yards, but the Knights also forced three turnovers while the offense never let go of the football.

The game actually got started on a somber note, when UCF cornerback Aaron Robinson was injured on the opening kickoff of the game. He was attended to by medics and trainers on the field for about 10 minutes before being carted off on a stretcher. There has been no update on his status, but he did have motion in his legs and gave a thumbs up as he came off the field on the cart.

UCF will play their home opener next week with a game against FCS South Carolina State. UConn will be on the road in Week 2 to take on another Group of Five heavyweight, No. 22 Boise State.

First legal sports wager in West Virginia? $50 on Mountaineers to win national championship

By John TaylorAug 30, 2018, 10:07 PM EDT
They love their Mountaineers in the great state of West Virginia, and now God’s Country fans can officially — and legally — put their money where their mouths are.

Thanks to a landmark decision made by the Supreme Court of the United States in mid-May, a ruling which overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), it is now legal for states, if they so choose, to run and sanction sports wagering in any way they deem fit. Several states, including West Virginia, were preemptive in preparing for such a ruling and fast-tracked full-scale sports wagering in an attempt to be ready for the start of this coming football season, both professional and collegiate.

With WVU’s 2018 season set to kick off this weekend, West Virginia officially became one of the wagering few as the first legal bet was placed in the state Thursday afternoon. And that first wager, which was made by Delegate Jason Barrett? According to WV Metro News, it was $50 on the Mountaineers to win the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship.

The potential payout? In the neighborhood of $3,000 should WVU claim its first-ever national title in football.

Barrett’s bet was placed at the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races at a soft opening of the sportsbook. The “hard” opening of the book will take place at 11 a.m. ET Saturday morning.

Sports wagering in the state will only be permitted at one of the five casinos that operate in West Virginia. The Hollywood Casino is the only one that’s operational as the other four are expected to have a sportsbook up and running by mid-October, WV Metro News noted.

For now, only in-person wagering is available. Apps that would allow online betting are expected to be implemented and fully functional at some point this year.

West Virginia joined Delaware, Mississippi and New Jersey as states that have activated sports wagering since the SCOTUS’ decision. Nevada was grandfathered in when PASPA was enacted in 1992.

Wednesday night, the NCAA and NFL issued a joint statement in which the organizations applauded the federal government’s bipartisan efforts to, ultimately, implement a framework through which sports wagering operates and is regulated.

Protecting the integrity of our sports is of paramount importance to the NFL and NCAA. We applaud the leadership demonstrated by Senators [Orrin] Hatch [R-Utah] and [Chuck] Schumer [D-New York] in support and federal legislation to protect the integrity of our games following the Supreme Court decision. Core federal standards are critical to safeguarding the sports we love, the millions of athletes across the country who play these games at all levels and our fans.

Points off turnovers give Northwestern lead over Purdue at halftime

By Kevin McGuireAug 30, 2018, 10:01 PM EDT
Clayton Thorson got the start for Northwestern and helped Northwestern take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter at Purdue. But a planned quarterback switch to TJ Green may have gotten in the way of some early momentum for the Wildcats as Purdue rallied to tie the game at 14-14 in a wild first quarter. Northwestern regained some control in the second quarter and leads Purdue, 31-17, at halftime of the Big Ten opener. The Wildcats have scored three touchdowns off three Purdue turnovers.

It was Northwestern’s defense making a play on the opening drive of the game when JR Pace picked off a pass from Boilermakers quarterback Elijah Sindelar. Eleven plays later, Northwestern took a 7-0 lead to capitalize off the turnover. Jeremy Larkin took the ball across the goal line on the ground. After a quick three-and-out by the Purdue offense, the Wildcats added another touchdown with John Moten IV running in from two yards out. The touchdown drive was highlighted by a 46-yard run by Larkin.

Purdue scored touchdowns on their next two offensive possessions and needed just seven plays between the two drives to cover 145 yards to the end zone. The game-tying score, at the time, was scored by Rondale Moore on a 76-yard play on a 3rd and 1.

Buckle up for the second half. This one could be a wild one.

McKenzie Milton’s 3 TDs help UCF build 28-10 halftime lead at UConn

By Kevin McGuireAug 30, 2018, 8:38 PM EDT
After a scary moment on the opening kickoff, it has been business as usual for UCF in the first half of the season. McKenzie Milton has thrown three touchdowns and the defending AAC champions are up 28-10 on the road at UConn at halftime.

Special teams player and backup cornerback Aaron Robinson was carted off the field on a stretcher after suffering a severe injury on the game’s opening kickoff. He did have movement in his legs and managed to give a thumbs up as he was taken off the field, but the game was forced to pause for about 10 minutes just after it got started in order to properly take care of the injured Robinson.

Milton has completed 13 of 16 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns. He is also UCF’s leading rusher with 50 yards on the ground.

UCF scored touchdowns on their first two possessions to take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. UConn fumbled away the opening possession on the sixth play of the game, and the Huskies were held to a three-and-out on their second offensive series. After UConn kicked a field goal to put some points on the board, UCF answered with a four-play, 76-yard touchdown drive capped by Milton’s second touchdown pass of the night, this one to Gabriel Davis from 10 yards out.

Earlier, Milton threw a 34-yard pass to Tre Nixon while rolling to his right to put the Knights up 14-0.

Down 21-3, UConn strung together a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that culminated with a David Pindell pass to Tyler Davis for five yards and a score. Pindell is the game’s leading rusher with 92 yards on 12 carries. The Huskies just have not been able to keep up the pace against UCF through one half. They have quite an uphill battle to climb at home in the second half if UConn is going to give UCF a fight.