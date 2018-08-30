QB Clayton Thorson listed as questionable for Northwestern’s opener

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears Clayton Thorson‘s comeback from a significant injury may have to wait at least a week. Maybe.

In Northwestern’s Music City Bowl win over Kentucky at the end of last season, Thorson sustained a torn ACL in his right knee. Thursday night, Northwestern will open both the 2018 regular season and Big Ten play by traveling to West Lafayette for a matchup with Purdue.

Ahead of that game, the Wildcats released an injury report that consisted of one name — Thorson, who is officially listed as questionable for the Wildcats. Earlier this week, NU’s updated depth chart listed Thorson OR TJ Green as the team’s starting quarterbacks.

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald has played it coy throughout summer camp as to who will be under center for the opener, and that didn’t change at all this week.

“I’m excited about our quarterback situation. You guys will know at [kickoff] why,” Fitzgerald said. “[Thorson’s] done everything in his power to come back from his injury. It’s been inspiring.”

After being essentially sidelined for spring practice as he continued his rehab, Thorson has been a participant most of summer camp.

Thorson, who married his longtime girlfriend over the summer, has started the last 39 games in a row at quarterback for the Wildcats. Green, a redshirt junior, has attempted one pass (five-yard completion vs. Bowling Green last season) and carried the ball twice (for one yard vs. the Falcons).