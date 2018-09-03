Big Ten Network suspends Braylon Edwards over tweets ripping Michigan

It was a rough weekend for the Michigan football family, and it seems the careless social media rantings of former Wolverines player Braylon Edwards has cost him. The Big Ten Network announced on Monday Edwards has been suspended from his role with the network for violating the network’s social media guidelines.

Edwards took to Twitter to vent his frustrations about what he was witnessing during Michigan’s 24-17 loss at Notre Dame. One of the tweets used offensive language, which seems to be where the Big Ten Network drew the line.

The Spun has a screenshot of the tweets that Edwards later deleted from his Twitter account. Edwards said the Michigan offense was “f—ing” predictable and said “Michigan football is sadly one thing…… Trash.”

As Edwards is probably finding out on the job, rooting for your alma mater on Twitter is fine, but ripping a team in the fashion he did while in a role as an analyst for the conference’s network is crossing a line.

