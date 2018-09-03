Report: Washington All-American LT Trey Adams could miss entire season with back injury

While we’ll never know what would have happened, there’s a very good chance No. 6 Washington beats No. 9 Auburn with a healthy Trey Adams. As it stood, the Huskies already came extremely close, clawing back from an early 9-0 hole to take a 16-15 lead in the fourth quarter before falling 21-16.
Without Adams, Washington struggled mightily to run the ball and protect Jake Browning. Auburn sacked Browning five times and accumulated 22 yards’ worth of negative rushing plays, limiting the Huskies to 3.1 yards per carry.
Either way, it appears that What If could hang over Washington’s entire season like a Seattle raincloud, as Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reported Monday the back injury that kept Adams from playing in Atlanta for “significant time” and perhaps the entire season.
In the event Adams does miss all of 2018, Jude reported through a source Adams would consider returning as a fifth-year senior in 2019.
“We’re getting the doctors to look at him and figure it out. It could be (long-term), might not be. I don’t know,” Washington head coach Chris Petersen told the paper. “He practiced his tail off (last) Monday and was rocking and rolling, and then he wasn’t.”
With Adams out, junior Jared Hillbers filled in for Adams and played every snap against Auburn.
One game into the season, Illinois wide receiver Mike Dudek is once again lost for the remainder of the season with a season-ending injury. Illinois head coach Lovie Smith announced Dudek will miss the rest of the 2018 season due to an injury. It is the third time in his college football career Dudek has had a season-ending injury.
Dudek suffered a knee injury in the season-opening win against Kent State on Saturday. The details of the knee injury have not been revealed other than the severity causing him to miss the season as a result.
Dudek tore his ACL in the spring of 2016 that forced him to miss the entire 2016 season. The previous year, Dudek experienced a torn ACL that forced him to miss the 2015 season.
Dudek caught four passes for 65 yards in his brief time on the field in 2018. He appeared in seven games for the Illini in 2017, catching 24 passes for 262 yards and a touchdown. Dudek received freshman All-American honors in 2014 after catching 76 passes for 1,038 yards and six touchdowns, but his once-promising college career appears to have come to an end in a very bitter fashion.
Has the decision been officially made? whether or not Alabama head coach Nick Saban wants to confirm it or not, Saban has confirmed Tua Tagovailoa will get the start for the second straight week this weekend. While Tagovailoa will be the team’s starter, Saban did not rule out finding times to use Jalen Hurts.
“Everyone knows that Tua is going to start and we’re going to use Jalen’s skill set in the future,” Saban said, per ESPN.com. “Now we know and you know.”
Saban caught some heat for the way he handled postgame questions about what he learned about the quarterback play in a 51-14 victory over Louisville in Orlando on Saturday. Saban has been rather rough with questions about the quarterback situation all offseason and still remains a bit stern about the topic.
Tagovailoa seemed to outplay Hurts in the season opener. Tagovailoa completed 12 of 16 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 26 yards and another touchdown, while Hurts completed five of nine passes for 70 yards and rushed for nine yards.
Saban said he is not taking into consideration the new redshirt rule as a way to manipulate Hurts’ eligibility (the new rule allows players to preserve a year of eligibility by appearing in no more than four games in a season).
Alabama hosts Arkansas State this Saturday.
It was a rough weekend for the Michigan football family, and it seems the careless social media rantings of former Wolverines player Braylon Edwards has cost him. The Big Ten Network announced on Monday Edwards has been suspended from his role with the network for violating the network’s social media guidelines.
Edwards took to Twitter to vent his frustrations about what he was witnessing during Michigan’s 24-17 loss at Notre Dame. One of the tweets used offensive language, which seems to be where the Big Ten Network drew the line.
The Spun has a screenshot of the tweets that Edwards later deleted from his Twitter account. Edwards said the Michigan offense was “f—ing” predictable and said “Michigan football is sadly one thing…… Trash.”
As Edwards is probably finding out on the job, rooting for your alma mater on Twitter is fine, but ripping a team in the fashion he did while in a role as an analyst for the conference’s network is crossing a line.
The Florida Gators own the longest active winning streak for an FBS program over another FBS program with a 31-game winning streak against Kentucky. This weekend, the Gators look to make it 32 straight years with a victory over the Wildcats, and defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is confident that will be the result.
“It’s 31, right,” Gardner-Johnson asked reporters, referring to Florida’s winning streak in the series. “It’ll be 32 on Saturday.”
Florida had a close call last season in a 28-27 victory in Lexington, but the majority of the games in the winning streak have been rather lopsided in Florida’s favor. Florida’s 31-game winning streak started against Kentucky in 1987, and the Gators have won 37 of the past 38 meetings. The lone win in that stretch came in 1986 when Kentucky managed to secure a 10-3 victory in Lexington.
If Florida extends the winning streak to 32, it will tie for third-place for the longest winning streak against a single opponent in NCAA history. That mark is owned by Oklahoma with 32 consecutive wins against Kansas State from 1937 through 1968. The longest streak belongs to Notre Dame with 43 straight wins against Navy ranging from 1964 through 2006. Florida is currently tied with Penn State (31 straight wins against Temple, snapped in 2015).
Florida leads the all-time series with Kentucky, 51-17. Florida cruised to a 53-6 victory over Charleston Southern in the Florida coaching debut of Dan Mullen in Week 1. Kentucky struggled against Central Michigan but managed to grab a 35-20 victory.