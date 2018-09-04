Chaisson not the only LSU lineman out with injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No. 11 LSU beat No. 22 Miami on Sunday night, but the victory did not come without a cost. The Tigers already disclosed they will be without defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson for the remainder of the year to a torn ACL, but that’s not the end of it.

Ed Orgeron also revealed Tuesday offensive lineman Adrian Magee will miss the next two to three weeks with a knee injury. He left early in the Tigers’ defeat of the ‘Canes and did not return.

“He’s out,” Orgeron said, via Geaux247. “Two or three weeks.”

With Magee out, LSU turned to junior college transfer Badara Traore.

I thought Badara stepped in and showed some maturity, showed some physicality,” Orgeron said. “Obviously, there are some things that he can get fixed and we need to get better at really quick.”

LSU hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday, but Magee’s absence will be felt on Sept. 15, when the Tigers visit No. 7 Auburn (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS). Auburn registered five sacks and 22 yards worth of negative rushing plays in its 21-16 defeat of No. 9 Washington.