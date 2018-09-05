Nebraska lands commitment from RB dismissed by Georgia Tech

After what’s turned into an extended sabbatical, it appears Dedrick Mills will, ultimately, restart his collegiate playing career at the Power Five level.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday, Mills announced that he has committed to a Nebraska program that’s willing to give him “a second chance.” That commitment will be realized in 2019 as Mills will spend the 2018 season at a junior college in Kansas.

It will, it should be noted, mark the running back’s second season at Garden City Community College.

Like to take the time and say thank you Nebraska for a second chance. pic.twitter.com/RAEJcAttKr — Dedrick D. Mills (@MillsDedrick) September 4, 2018

In August of last year, Georgia Tech announced that Mills had been dismissed from the program for an unspecified violation of athletic department rules. It was subsequently confirmed that the back had multiple violations of the university’s substance-abuse policy.

In 2016, Mills’ 771 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns led all Tech ball carriers, with 169 of those yards coming in the bowl win over Kentucky. Mills put up all of those numbers as a true freshman despite being suspended on two different occasions for a total of three games. Those suspensions stemmed from violations of the substance-abuse policy.

Mills will be immediately eligible at Nebraska next year if he follows through on the social media commitment. Because he missed most of 2017 because of injury and will very likely be granted a medical hardship waiver, Mills will have two seasons of eligibility he can use with the Cornhuskers beginning with the 2019 season.