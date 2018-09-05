Nebraska lands commitment from RB dismissed by Georgia Tech

After what’s turned into an extended sabbatical, it appears Dedrick Mills will, ultimately, restart his collegiate playing career at the Power Five level.
On his personal Twitter account Tuesday, Mills announced that he has committed to a Nebraska program that’s willing to give him “a second chance.” That commitment will be realized in 2019 as Mills will spend the 2018 season at a junior college in Kansas.
It will, it should be noted, mark the running back’s second season at Garden City Community College.
In August of last year, Georgia Tech announced that Mills had been dismissed from the program for an unspecified violation of athletic department rules. It was subsequently confirmed that the back had multiple violations of the university’s substance-abuse policy.
In 2016, Mills’ 771 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns led all Tech ball carriers, with 169 of those yards coming in the bowl win over Kentucky. Mills put up all of those numbers as a true freshman despite being suspended on two different occasions for a total of three games. Those suspensions stemmed from violations of the substance-abuse policy.
Mills will be immediately eligible at Nebraska next year if he follows through on the social media commitment. Because he missed most of 2017 because of injury and will very likely be granted a medical hardship waiver, Mills will have two seasons of eligibility he can use with the Cornhuskers beginning with the 2019 season.
It’s still more than three months until the famed stiff-armed trophy is handed out, but it’s never too early to get a wagering slant on the most prestigious piece of hardware in college football.
With Week 1 of the 2018 season wrapped up and put to bed, Bovada.lv released its updated odds Wednesday on who will claim this year’s Heisman Trophy. Prior to the start of the new season, Stanford running back Bryce Love was the favorite at 13/2; the new favorite at 4/1, up from 15/2 late last month, is Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Love’s odds, meanwhile, dipped to 12/1.
A trio of quarterbacks, on the other hand, saw their odds shorten significantly. West Virginia’s Will Grier and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins both began the season at 11/1; the former now sits at 5/1, the latter at 6/1. UCF’s McKenzie Milton made an even bigger move, going from 35/1 prior to the start of the season to 11/1 after Week 1.
The running back with the best odds is Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor at 10/1, down slightly from 17/2.
Houston’s Ed Oliver has the best odds for a player on the defensive side of the ball at 90/1, up a bit from the 100/1 at which he started the year. Ohio State’s Nick Bosa is the only other defensive player listed, and he’s at 200/1. Bosa was at 125/1 a week ago.
Milton is the only player from a Group of Five conference to be listed as Temple quarterback Frank Nutil is now off the board.
Below are the complete set of updated odds from Bovada.lv, with their numbers on Aug. 30 listed first followed by the new odds.
Tua Tagovailoa (QB Alabama) 15/2 4/1
Will Grier (QB West Virginia) 11/1 5/1
Dwayne Haskins (QB Ohio State) 11/1 6/1
Trace McSorley (QB Penn State) 12/1 9/1
Jonathan Taylor (RB Wisconsin) 17/2 10/1
McKenzie Milton (QB UCF) 35/1 11/1
Bryce Love (RB Stanford) 13/2 12/1
Kyler Murray (QB Oklahoma) 20/1 18/1
Justin Herbert (QB Oregon) 30/1 22/1
Jake Fromm (QB Georgia) 15/1 25/1
D’Andre Swift (RB Georgia) 40/1 25/1
Khalil Tate (QB Arizona) 12/1 25/1
Jarrett Stidham (QB Auburn) 25/1 30/1
Brandon Winbush (QB Notre Dame) 50/1 30/1
Drew Lock (QB Missouri) 45/1 35/1
Damien Harris (RB Alabama) 55/1 40/1
Trevor Lawrence (QB Clemson) 16/1 40/1
Jake Browning (QB Washington) 25/1 50/1
AJ Dillon (RB Boston College) 80/1 50/1
J.K. Dobbins (RB Ohio State) 40/1 50/1
Justice Hill (RB Oklahoma State) 125/1 60/1
Shea Patterson (QB Michigan) 20/1 65/1
Cam Akers (RB Florida State) 60/1 85/1
Deondre Francois (QB Florida State) 60/1 85/1
Ed Oliver (DL Houston) 100/1 90/1
Kelly Bryant (QB Clemson) 50/1 100/1
Nick Fitzgerald (QB Mississippi State) 50/1 100/1
Travis Etienne (RB Clemson) 80/1 100/1
David Sills (WR West Virginia) 225/1 100/1
Stephen Carr (RB USC) 200/1 175/1
Nick Bosa (DL Ohio State) 125/1 200/1
Sam Ehlinger (QB Texas) 35/1 200/1
Ryan Finley (QB NC State) 200/1 225/1
Frank Nutil (QB Temple) 200/1 Off the Board
Or, as some would call it, the dreaded public vote of confidence.
Saturday night, Kansas opened the 2018 football season, its fourth under David Beaty, with an embarrassing 26-23 loss to FCS Nichols in Lawrence. It was the Jayhawks’ 12th straight loss overall, and its third against a team from the Football Championship Division since the beginning of the 2010 season; no other Power Five team has more than one such inexcusable hiccup in that span.
“It’s time to break the cycle. It’s not going to be easy. We’re going to need all of your help to do it. Coach Beaty is our coach, and we all need to support this program, and we all need to support the young men who play the game.”
That was Jeff Long on July 11 of this year, less than a week after he was announced as KU’s new athletic director.
Tuesday, Long felt compelled to issue a rare post-Week 1 statement in which he pledged his support to, among others, the coaches. At the same time, he confirmed what’s been patently obvious since his hiring two months ago — the coaching staff is very much on notice and under the proverbial microscope.
We all expected a different outcome Saturday but I continue to support our student-athletes and coaches and ask all Jayhawks to do the same. Our evaluation of the program is on-going without a predetermined timeline.
Under Beaty, the Jayhawks are 3-34. Two of those three wins have come against FCS teams — as have two of those 34 losses.
Slowly but surely, Javon Charleston is climbing out of Will Muschamp‘s doghouse.
In mid-June, the South Carolina defensive back was arrested on one count each of assault and burglary following a domestic-related incident and indefinitely suspended by the football program. Last week, Charleston (pictured, right) entered a pretrial intervention program that, as a first-time offender, will ultimately see the charges dropped, provided he completes the program successfully.
Tuesday, Muschamp confirmed that, after a weekend meeting between the two, Charleston has been reinstated to the football team. When he’ll be permitted to take the field on Saturdays, however, remains to be seen.
“I met with him on Sunday and discussed his situation at length. After those meetings, I decided to reinstate him to the team,” the head coach said by way of The State. “As long as he enters the [pretrial intervention program], handles his business and handles some things I [want him to] do as well, then we’ll decide on playing time.
“We’ll decide that at the appropriate time, and that’s not right now.”
Charleston was initially a walk-on to the Gamecocks who was placed on scholarship during summer camp in 2017. The wide receiver-turned-defensive back appeared in 13 games last season, with most of those appearances coming on special teams.
Exiting spring practice this year, Charleston was penciled in as a starting safety.
A rather unusual situation has unfolded in Birmingham over the past few days, one that may have created more questions than answers.
In late June, Dallas Davis, a graduate transfer from South Alabama, was added to the roster of the UAB football team. In late August, UAB head coach Bill Clark referred to Davis as an invaluable insurance policy at the all-important quarterback position.
Less than a week after lauding what Davis would bring to his team this season, Clark revealed that the player is no longer a part of the team. And, according to the head coach, Davis’ health played a role in the departure as he was still suffering from the lingering effects of offseason shoulder surgery — surgery Clark claims he was unaware of until the week leading into the season opener.
“Dallas came in Monday, the week before the game, and I did not realize he had an offseason shoulder surgery,” Clark said by way of al.com. “Probably about two weeks before had felt some pull in his arm, nothing super structural, but had some pain, tried to fight through it and tried some rehab but I think him and his family made the decision. The fact that this was his last year and he was having shoulder problems, just came in and said, ‘Coach, I appreciate it but I just don’t think I’m going to be able to do it this year.'”
It’s unclear if Davis, who had been slated to be the Blazers No. 2 quarterback, mentioned the medical procedure to any other member of the UAB football program.