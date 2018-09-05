Getty Images

Nebraska still working through possibilities for adding 12th game

Nebraska did not play its scheduled opener against Akron on Saturday night, and the game was not played Sunday, either, after Nebraska offered to house the Zips across multiple dorm facilities on Saturday night.

Huskers AD Bill Moos told reporters Wednesday he would still like to get his team a 12th game, and is still working through the possibility of re-scheduling Akron for Dec. 1. Nebraska is off Oct. 27 and Akron isn’t. Akron is off Sept. 29 and Nebraska isn’t.

But neither team has a scheduled game for Dec. 1, and Moos said that remains the likeliest option at this point.

“I did leave with (Akron athletic director) Larry Williams the options of a 12th game. I thought we had very good dialogue. We kind of left it verbally that we’d like to play the game,” Moos said, via HuskerOnline. “We don’t have a common bye so it’d have to be at the end of the year. If both schools agreed to it, we could play on the Saturday after the end of the regular season barring if either team was in their conference championship game.

“That’s a loose end out there. That’s an option.”

Moos also said Nebraska could schedule an FCS opponent for Oct. 27, however, that would require lining up another team that happens to have a bye week and is willing to take a pummeling on short notice.

There is still the money factor to be worked out as well. For now, Nebraska is holding onto both the gate it made from selling 85,000 or so tickets and the $1.17 million it promised Akron. A no-refund policy is printed on each ticket, so Nebraska’s technically within its rights there, though Moos said it would honor the sold tickets should a 12th game be added. As for the guarantee, it’s not due until March. Moos said Nebraska will definitely cover Akron’s travel expenses, but it remains up in the air as to whether Nebraska would pay the rest for a game that didn’t happen. Akron, obviously, wants the money it was banking on. Nebraska, obviously, doesn’t want to pay for something that never happened.

That’s why the cleanest option for both sides seems to be to reschedule the game for Dec. 1, barring a surprise visit to the conference title game for either side.

Florida State did the same thing a year ago. Hurricane Irma forced the cancelation of the ‘Noles Sept. 9 home opener with ULM, and FSU rescheduled the game for Dec. 2. In one of the most awkward college football games of all time, Jimbo Fisher had already bounced for Texas A&M and it was incredibly obvious the 5-6 ‘Noles only played the game to keep their 36-year bowl streak alive. (And they did, winning 42-10.)

That game wasn’t officially rescheduled until November, so Moos and Nebraska have some time. What will be interesting to watch is both sides’ enthusiasm for a lame duck game if, say, a 7-4 Nebraska is contractually obligated to play a cold, meaningless game against a 4-7 Akron.

Willie Taggart says Virginia Tech faked injuries to slow down Florida State offense

Willie Taggart‘s first game in his dream job turned out to be a nightmare, as a showcase Labor Day broadcast simply put a spotlight on how far Florida State needs to go. The now-unranked Seminoles lost to No. 12 Virginia Tech 24-3. The Hokies jumped out to a 10-0 lead through one frame, and Florida State was never really competitive after that, which tends to happen when you score only three points.

That said, the down-to-down feel of the game wasn’t quite as lopsided as the final score indicated. Florida State out-gained Virginia Tech by eight yards (327 to 319) and was largely undone by an avalanche of turnovers — VT forced five, FSU none — drops and miscommunication in the red zone, and a blocked punt for a touchdown certainly didn’t help matters.

But, speaking to reporters on the regular ACC teleconference Wednesday, Taggart brought up another explanation: fake injuries.

The Florida State coach was asked if he thought Virginia Tech purposefully faked injuries to slow down the Seminoles’ tempo offense, and Taggart said, “I mean, it is what it is. It happened too often, so it’s hard not to. It happened too often.”

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente was asked later if his team faked injuries, and he said the staff was concerned about the team adapting to the muggy Tallahassee climate, which led to a number of cramps.

“My answer is that we had numerous issues with cramping and guys battling through bumps and bruises and nicks and things that they were fighting through,” he said.

Fuente was a long way from confirming his team faked injuries, but he didn’t outright deny it, either. Still, no one wants to hear about the opposition’s gamesmanship to slow down your offense when your offense scored all of three points in a 21-point loss.

Baker Mayfield called Minnesota walk-on true frosh QB Zack Annexstad

Minnesota quarterback Zack Annexstad started his first game as a true freshman walk-on, making him the first player to accomplish such a feat at the Power 5 level since Baker Mayfield did the same at Texas Tech in 2013.

Which, naturally, means Annexstad is destined to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy for Nebraska, or something like that.

In all seriousness, both players were not walk-ons in the true sense of the word, given that both spurned Power 5 offers elsewhere in order to pay their respective ways at the schools of their choice.

“It was good for Zack to hear from him because people had mentioned him,” Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “Any time you can get advice from a guy who has been through what you’ve been through — it was a good moment for him to start his career.”

Annexstad himself had a more succinct response: “That was cool.”

For the record, Annexstad completed 16-of-33 passes for 220 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 48-10 win over New Mexico State. That’s a bit off of Mayfield’s debut, when he connected on 43-of-60 throws for 413 yards with four touchdowns and no picks in a 41-23 Texas Tech win over SMU.

Personal reasons prompt DB Patrick Johnson to transfer from Wisconsin

Wisconsin will have a little less depth in its secondary moving forward this season.

Citing an unnamed UW official, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that Patrick Johnson has left Paul Chryst‘s Badgers football team.  The only reason given for the departure, which is expected to turn into a transfer at some point down the road, was for unspecified personal reasons.

Johnson didn’t play in UW’s season opener either, although that was because of a head injury suffered during practice leading up to the 31-point win over Western Kentucky.

Johnson was a three-star 2016 signee.  After playing in 13 games as a true freshman, the Potomac, Maryland, product played in the first four games of the 2017 season before going down with an arm injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

According to the Journal Sentinel, Johnson was set to serve as the Badgers’ third safety prior to the head injury.

Michigan president on Jim Harbaugh: ‘He’s not on the hot seat’

It’s not just Kansas’ head coach receiving a public boost from one his superiors just a week into the 2018 season.

Jim Harbaugh came into this campaign feeling the heat from an increasingly disgruntled fan base for having, thus far, failed to live up to the immense on-field expectations that followed his return to his alma mater.  Following the season-opening loss to Notre Dame, the heat was cranked up even further, as evidenced by a former Wolverines football player’s very harsh social-media critique.

Given the rising tide of anger from those connected to the program, U-M’s president felt the need to publicly support the university’s head football coach.

After winning 10 games each of his first two seasons in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh’s squad slipped to 8-5 last season.  Most maddening to his growing number of critics, though, is the fact that, one, he’s finished third, third and fourth in the Big Ten East and, two, his abysmal record against U-M’s two biggest rivals — 0-3 vs. Ohio State, 1-2 vs. Michigan State.

Throw in a 1-2 bowl record, and Harbaugh needs to start winning and winning big sooner rather than later — regardless of how many years are left on his contract.