Nick Fitzgerald back for Mississippi State vs. K-State after serving one-game suspension

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It took a little longer than most had hoped, but Nick Fitzgerald is set to make his 2018 debut this coming weekend.

Late last month, Mississippi State announced that Fitzgerald, the team’s starting quarterback, had been suspended for the season opener against FCS Stephen F. Austin for unspecified violations of team rules. The suspension stemmed from an unspecified off-field incident this past March.

With that one-game suspension out of the way, and with Kansas State on-deck, a contrite but confident Fitzgerald has officially been cleared to return and play in the Week 2 game in Manhattan.

“It was rough,” Fitzgerald said of being on the sidelines for the season opener. “I take full responsibility for the reason why I was out. …

“I was very excited to be back and kind of get going with my season. And go get a big road win.”

Fitzgerald has been the Bulldogs’ starter under center the past two seasons. He accounted for 29 touchdowns in 2017 — 15 passing, 14 rushing — and has been expected to increase that production under first-year head coach Joe Moorhead.