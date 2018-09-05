Personal reasons prompt DB Patrick Johnson to transfer from Wisconsin

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wisconsin will have a little less depth in its secondary moving forward this season.

Citing an unnamed UW official, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that Patrick Johnson has left Paul Chryst‘s Badgers football team. The only reason given for the departure, which is expected to turn into a transfer at some point down the road, was for unspecified personal reasons.

Johnson didn’t play in UW’s season opener either, although that was because of a head injury suffered during practice leading up to the 31-point win over Western Kentucky.

Johnson was a three-star 2016 signee. After playing in 13 games as a true freshman, the Potomac, Maryland, product played in the first four games of the 2017 season before going down with an arm injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

According to the Journal Sentinel, Johnson was set to serve as the Badgers’ third safety prior to the head injury.