South Carolina reinstates Javon Charleston, the DB arrested in offseason on assault, burglary charges

Slowly but surely, Javon Charleston is climbing out of Will Muschamp‘s doghouse.
In mid-June, the South Carolina defensive back was arrested on one count each of assault and burglary following a domestic-related incident and indefinitely suspended by the football program. Last week, Charleston (pictured, right) entered a pretrial intervention program that, as a first-time offender, will ultimately see the charges dropped, provided he completes the program successfully.
Tuesday, Muschamp confirmed that, after a weekend meeting between the two, Charleston has been reinstated to the football team. When he’ll be permitted to take the field on Saturdays, however, remains to be seen.
“I met with him on Sunday and discussed his situation at length. After those meetings, I decided to reinstate him to the team,” the head coach said by way of The State. “As long as he enters the [pretrial intervention program], handles his business and handles some things I [want him to] do as well, then we’ll decide on playing time.
“We’ll decide that at the appropriate time, and that’s not right now.”
Charleston was initially a walk-on to the Gamecocks who was placed on scholarship during summer camp in 2017. The wide receiver-turned-defensive back appeared in 13 games last season, with most of those appearances coming on special teams.
Exiting spring practice this year, Charleston was penciled in as a starting safety.
A rather unusual situation has unfolded in Birmingham over the past few days, one that may have created more questions than answers.
In late June, Dallas Davis, a graduate transfer from South Alabama, was added to the roster of the UAB football team. In late August, UAB head coach Bill Clark referred to Davis as an invaluable insurance policy at the all-important quarterback position.
Less than a week after lauding what Davis would bring to his team this season, Clark revealed that the player is no longer a part of the team. And, according to the head coach, Davis’ health played a role in the departure as he was still suffering from the lingering effects of offseason shoulder surgery — surgery Clark claims he was unaware of until the week leading into the season opener.
“Dallas came in Monday, the week before the game, and I did not realize he had an offseason shoulder surgery,” Clark said by way of al.com. “Probably about two weeks before had felt some pull in his arm, nothing super structural, but had some pain, tried to fight through it and tried some rehab but I think him and his family made the decision. The fact that this was his last year and he was having shoulder problems, just came in and said, ‘Coach, I appreciate it but I just don’t think I’m going to be able to do it this year.'”
It’s unclear if Davis, who had been slated to be the Blazers No. 2 quarterback, mentioned the medical procedure to any other member of the UAB football program.
The NCAA’s Division II National Championship was at Braly Municipal Stadium in Florence, Ala., from 1986 through 2013, but the game found a new home at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan., home of the MLS franchise Sporting KC. The title game moved to Kansas City in 2014 and was contracted to stay there through at least 2021.
However, on Tuesday it was announced that Sporting KC will undergo field renovations to Children’s Mercy Park, meaning the NCAA will have to request bids to host future championship games, including the 2018 championship game slated to be played on Dec. 15.
The NCAA will accept bids immediately through Sept. 17 for the 2018 championship, with bids for the 2019-21 games to open at a later date.
“Our community is disappointed because we look forward to this championship every year,” Kansas City Sports Commission president Kathy Nelson said, via the Kansas City Star. “We understand the Sporting KC situation when it comes to the field, and that’s extremely important, but the timing is unfortunate.”
Sporting KC’s regular season ends Oct. 28. The club did not disclose exactly when the field renovations will begin or how long they are expected to require.
Children’s Mercy Park drew a record 16,181 spectators — the stadium holds roughly 18,000 — in 2015 when nearby Northwest Missouri State beat Shepherd (W. Va.) for the fifth of six Division II national championships. A crowd of 4,259 showed up to watch Texas A&M-Commerce beat West Florida for its first national title in December of 2017.
Nearly 13 years after he left campus, the Reggie Bush case continues to snake its way through the legal system.
The latest development comes from a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge, who found the NCAA’s show-cause penalty against former USC running backs coach Todd McNair (pictured, far right) violates California law and declared it void because such a ruling violates “unlawful restraint” on McNair’s ability to pursue work in his profession.
Tuesday’s ruling is a tentative one, though it’s one the NCAA figures to fight back hard against, given the organization does not have subpoena power and the threat of a show-cause penalty is one of the dwindling few avenues it has to compel cooperation by NCAA coaches and employees as it works to enforce a moral code that grows more publicly unpopular by the year. If California law renders the show-cause penalty worthless, other states might, too.
“McNair’s ability to practice his profession as a college football coach has been restricted, if not preempted, not only in Los Angeles and California, but in every state in the country,” Judge Frederick Shaller wrote in the tentative decision, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Bush left USC after the 2005 season. McNair was slapped with a 1-year show-cause penalty in 2011. He has not worked at the NCAA level since his USC contract expired after the 2009 season.
“At that point, it’s like you just shut down,” McNair testified in May of not being able to land subsequent jobs after being let go by USC. “It’s hopelessness if I can’t get a job at my alma mater (Temple). At that point it was pretty rough.”
McNair is now the offensive line coach at Village Christian School in Los Angeles.
No. 11 LSU beat No. 22 Miami on Sunday night, but the victory did not come without a cost. The Tigers already disclosed they will be without defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson for the remainder of the year to a torn ACL, but that’s not the end of it.
Ed Orgeron also revealed Tuesday offensive lineman Adrian Magee will miss the next two to three weeks with a knee injury. He left early in the Tigers’ defeat of the ‘Canes and did not return.
“He’s out,” Orgeron said, via Geaux247. “Two or three weeks.”
With Magee out, LSU turned to junior college transfer Badara Traore.
I thought Badara stepped in and showed some maturity, showed some physicality,” Orgeron said. “Obviously, there are some things that he can get fixed and we need to get better at really quick.”
LSU hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday, but Magee’s absence will be felt on Sept. 15, when the Tigers visit No. 7 Auburn (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS). Auburn registered five sacks and 22 yards worth of negative rushing plays in its 21-16 defeat of No. 9 Washington.