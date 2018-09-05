UAB HC Bill Clark says he ‘didn’t realize’ grad transfer QB Dallas Davis underwent offseason shoulder surgery

A rather unusual situation has unfolded in Birmingham over the past few days, one that may have created more questions than answers.

In late June, Dallas Davis, a graduate transfer from South Alabama, was added to the roster of the UAB football team. In late August, UAB head coach Bill Clark referred to Davis as an invaluable insurance policy at the all-important quarterback position.

Less than a week after lauding what Davis would bring to his team this season, Clark revealed that the player is no longer a part of the team. And, according to the head coach, Davis’ health played a role in the departure as he was still suffering from the lingering effects of offseason shoulder surgery — surgery Clark claims he was unaware of until the week leading into the season opener.

“Dallas came in Monday, the week before the game, and I did not realize he had an offseason shoulder surgery,” Clark said by way of al.com. “Probably about two weeks before had felt some pull in his arm, nothing super structural, but had some pain, tried to fight through it and tried some rehab but I think him and his family made the decision. The fact that this was his last year and he was having shoulder problems, just came in and said, ‘Coach, I appreciate it but I just don’t think I’m going to be able to do it this year.'”

It’s unclear if Davis, who had been slated to be the Blazers No. 2 quarterback, mentioned the medical procedure to any other member of the UAB football program.