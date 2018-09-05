West Virginia’s Will Grier, Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins make sizable move upwards in Bovada’s updated Heisman odds

It’s still more than three months until the famed stiff-armed trophy is handed out, but it’s never too early to get a wagering slant on the most prestigious piece of hardware in college football.

With Week 1 of the 2018 season wrapped up and put to bed, Bovada.lv released its updated odds Wednesday on who will claim this year’s Heisman Trophy. Prior to the start of the new season, Stanford running back Bryce Love was the favorite at 13/2; the new favorite at 4/1, up from 15/2 late last month, is Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Love’s odds, meanwhile, dipped to 12/1.

A trio of quarterbacks, on the other hand, saw their odds shorten significantly. West Virginia’s Will Grier and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins both began the season at 11/1; the former now sits at 5/1, the latter at 6/1. UCF’s McKenzie Milton made an even bigger move, going from 35/1 prior to the start of the season to 11/1 after Week 1.

The running back with the best odds is Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor at 10/1, down slightly from 17/2.

Houston’s Ed Oliver has the best odds for a player on the defensive side of the ball at 90/1, up a bit from the 100/1 at which he started the year. Ohio State’s Nick Bosa is the only other defensive player listed, and he’s at 200/1. Bosa was at 125/1 a week ago.

Milton is the only player from a Group of Five conference to be listed as Temple quarterback Frank Nutil is now off the board.

Below are the complete set of updated odds from Bovada.lv, with their numbers on Aug. 30 listed first followed by the new odds.

Tua Tagovailoa (QB Alabama) 15/2 4/1

Will Grier (QB West Virginia) 11/1 5/1

Dwayne Haskins (QB Ohio State) 11/1 6/1

Trace McSorley (QB Penn State) 12/1 9/1

Jonathan Taylor (RB Wisconsin) 17/2 10/1

McKenzie Milton (QB UCF) 35/1 11/1

Bryce Love (RB Stanford) 13/2 12/1

Kyler Murray (QB Oklahoma) 20/1 18/1

Justin Herbert (QB Oregon) 30/1 22/1

Jake Fromm (QB Georgia) 15/1 25/1

D’Andre Swift (RB Georgia) 40/1 25/1

Khalil Tate (QB Arizona) 12/1 25/1

Jarrett Stidham (QB Auburn) 25/1 30/1

Brandon Winbush (QB Notre Dame) 50/1 30/1

Drew Lock (QB Missouri) 45/1 35/1

Damien Harris (RB Alabama) 55/1 40/1

Trevor Lawrence (QB Clemson) 16/1 40/1

Jake Browning (QB Washington) 25/1 50/1

AJ Dillon (RB Boston College) 80/1 50/1

J.K. Dobbins (RB Ohio State) 40/1 50/1

Justice Hill (RB Oklahoma State) 125/1 60/1

Shea Patterson (QB Michigan) 20/1 65/1

Cam Akers (RB Florida State) 60/1 85/1

Deondre Francois (QB Florida State) 60/1 85/1

Ed Oliver (DL Houston) 100/1 90/1

Kelly Bryant (QB Clemson) 50/1 100/1

Nick Fitzgerald (QB Mississippi State) 50/1 100/1

Travis Etienne (RB Clemson) 80/1 100/1

David Sills (WR West Virginia) 225/1 100/1

Stephen Carr (RB USC) 200/1 175/1

Nick Bosa (DL Ohio State) 125/1 200/1

Sam Ehlinger (QB Texas) 35/1 200/1

Ryan Finley (QB NC State) 200/1 225/1

Frank Nutil (QB Temple) 200/1 Off the Board