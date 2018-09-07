NC State could lose one WR, but get another back in Week 2

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There is good news and, potentially, not-so-good news on the wide receiving front for North Carolina State heading into Week 2.

Jakobi Meyer‘s pulled in a team-high 14 receptions — most for an FBS player in a single game this season, incidentally — for 161 yards in NC State’ season-opening win over FCS power James Madison this past Saturday. In the third quarter of that win, however, Meyers suffered an ankle injury that could sideline him for the Week 2 matchup with Georgia State Saturday.

“Jakobi will be a gameday deal,” head coach Dave Doeren said Thursday by way of the Raleigh News & Observer. “He’s trying like heck to get back. …

“We’re hopeful, he’s hopeful, we’ll just have to see how feels on gameday.”

Conversely, Doeren confirmed that Meyer’s receiving teammate, senior captain Steph Louis, will definitely play in the non-conference matchup. Louis did not take the field in the opener because of a hamstring issue that hampered him throughout most of summer camp.

Louis’ 583 yards and 37 receptions were fourth on the Wolfpack last season.