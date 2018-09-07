Indiana v Florida International
One FIU player injured in drive-by shooting released from hospital, other remains listed in serious condition

By John TaylorSep 7, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
There is some good news to relay regarding a disturbing situation coming out of South Florida.

Thursday afternoon, two members of the Florida International football team, redshirt running back Anthony Jones and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Mershawn Miller, sustained injuries as the result of an off-campus drive-by shooting.  Jones was shot in the face and the back, while Miller, his high school teammate in Miami, was shot in the arm.

Overnight, the NBC affiliate in Miami is reporting, Miller was released from the hospital after arriving in stable condition.

Jones, meanwhile, remains hospitalized in serious condition with what’s being described as non-life-threatening injuries.  Because of the nature of his injuries, Jones, the nephew of former Florida State star running back Delvin Cook, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, which is a Level I Trauma Center.

As of this posting, no arrests have been made and no suspects have surfaced in connection to the shooting that led to the injuries.  The television station wrote that detectives investigating the incident are “looking for a 2015 dark gray Nissan Sentra without tinted windows.”

According to Miller’s father, the football players were in the wrong place at the wrong time when the shooting went down.

“You shot two good kids trying to do something with themselves,” Emerson Miller told reporters in comments directed at whoever is responsible for the shooting. “You’re out here doing nothing.”

Jones ran for a team-high 88 yards in FIU’s season-opening loss to Indiana.  He also accounted for a career-high two rushing touchdowns in the same game.  Miller saw his first career action in the opener after redshirting as a true freshman last season.

WATCH: Tim Tebow rips Michigan’s effort in Notre Dame loss, calls it ‘pathetic’

Capital One Bowl - Michigan v Florida
By John TaylorSep 7, 2018, 3:51 PM EDT
It’s not been the best of weeks for Jim Harbaugh or the Michigan football program.

Coming off its uninspired season-opening loss to Notre Dame, U-M was ripped on social media by former Wolverines wide receiver Braylon Edwards, who labeled the current state of his alma mater’s football program as “trash.” It’s very rarely a good sign when the university’s president comes out feels the need to come out and publicly back the head football coach, which is exactly what Dr. Mark Schlissel did earlier this week.

With the heat underneath Harbaugh’s seat seemingly rising by the hour, former Florida quarterback and current ESPN college football analyst Tim Tebow took the time to pour some fuel on the fire by ripping Harbaugh and questioning his team’s effort.

From Tebow’s appearance on today’s episode the ESPN show First Take:

I’ve got to be honest. I was kind of shocked. I expected more from Michigan. I expected more from Shea Patterson. I expected more from their offense.

Honestly, I thought it was kind of pathetic. I thought their effort was. I thought all of their recruiting, their talent, and that’s how you showed up against Notre Dame, who I think is also a little bit overrated?

You’ve got to give me more than that. You’ve been there. You’ve recruited your guys. Now, this is your chance to make a statement to show the type of coach you are, that you’re worth all that money they gave you, that you’re worth all these trips to Paris and everywhere else. I think it’s cool you take trips, but the most important trips [are] when you go get a ‘W,’ big guy.

In wake of Colin Kaepernick ad campaign, Liberty reexamining business relationship with Nike

By John TaylorSep 7, 2018, 3:25 PM EDT
To just do it or not do it, that is the question now facing one nascent member of the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Nike is the apparel company of Liberty, which this year is in its first season in the FBS and is coming off of its first win at this level.  That same apparel company, you may have heard, announced earlier this month an ad campaign that heavily features Colin Kaepernick, the former Nevada quarterback who’s national anthem protests two years ago sparked both controversy and a raised awareness of police brutality and racial inequality.

Because of the ad campaign that celebrates the 30th anniversary of the “Just do it” slogan, Jerry Falwell Jr., Liberty University president and staunch supporter of very vocal Kaepernick/anthem protest critic Donald Trump, confirmed to Dan Wolken of USA Today Sports that he is “exploring” the school’s relationship with Nike.

“It’s just something we’re exploring,” Falwell told Wolken. “It could be a marketing ploy and if it is, we will probably overlook it. But if it’s really how the leadership of the company feels and they’re attacking law enforcement and military folks on purpose and then why deal with them when there’s plenty of others out there. …

“[W]e strongly support law enforcement and strongly support our military and veterans who died to protect our freedoms and if the company really believes what Colin Kaepernick believes, it’s going to be hard for us to keep doing business with them. … [T]hey’re going to have to convince us that they’re not proactively attacking law enforcement officers and our military.”

According to Wolken, Liberty signed a deal with Nike last year that runs through 2024.  Wolken writes that “Falwell said he didn’t immediately know the terms of the contract with Nike that would trigger termination.”

More than 50 percent of FBS schools have a business relationship with Nike, including Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas and USC.  None of those schools have commented on the Kaepernick ad and what if any effect it would have on its relationship with Nike once their contracts have expired.

Divining any future relationship with Nike, of course, is as easy as following the money.

It’s big money and money talks,” said Bob Dorfman, creative director of San Francisco-based Baker Street Advertising, told USA Today in an article yesterday. “These schools are getting a pretty penny from Nike and Nike, in turn, is probably getting a good return on their investment. Also, what’s the alternative?”

Whether alternative companies such as Under Armour and adidas can in the future benefit from the controversy by seeing schools flee Nike and the Kaepernick association is still to be determined.

Three starting USC offensive lineman held out of, limited in practice ahead of Stanford

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 29 Cotton Bowl Classic - USC v Ohio St
By John TaylorSep 7, 2018, 1:23 PM EDT
I would think this isn’t exactly optimal heading into a game down on The Farm.

According to the Orange County Register, three of USC’s five starting offensive linemen “were either limited or held out of practice Thursday afternoon” ahead of Saturday night’s Week 2 matchup with Stanford.  Those impacted by injury include center Toa Lobendahn (pectoral), left tackle Austin Jackson (knee) and right tackle Chuma Edoga (hip).

“I’m confident in the guys,” Helton said by way of the Register. “They all want to play. They’ve just got some bumps and bruises that we try to get work one day, we try to spell one day, and we’ll see where we’re at (Friday).”

Lobendahn (pictured) did not play in the season opener against UNLV because of the pectoral strain.  The newspaper wrote that Edoga “was subbed out for portions of the season opener last Saturday” because of hip soreness.

Lobendahn and Edoga have started 51 games during their time with the Trojans, with 34 coming from the former and 17 the latter.  Jackson played in all 14 games as a true freshman last season.

NC State could lose one WR, but get another back in Week 2

By John TaylorSep 7, 2018, 11:22 AM EDT
There is good news and, potentially, not-so-good news on the wide receiving front for North Carolina State heading into Week 2.

Jakobi Meyer‘s pulled in a team-high 14 receptions — most for an FBS player in a single game this season, incidentally — for 161 yards in NC State’ season-opening win over FCS power James Madison this past Saturday. In the third quarter of that win, however, Meyers suffered an ankle injury that could sideline him for the Week 2 matchup with Georgia State Saturday.

“Jakobi will be a gameday deal,” head coach Dave Doeren said Thursday by way of the Raleigh News & Observer. “He’s trying like heck to get back. …

“We’re hopeful, he’s hopeful, we’ll just have to see how feels on gameday.”

Conversely, Doeren confirmed that Meyer’s receiving teammate, senior captain Steph Louis, will definitely play in the non-conference matchup. Louis did not take the field in the opener because of a hamstring issue that hampered him throughout most of summer camp.

Louis’ 583 yards and 37 receptions were fourth on the Wolfpack last season.