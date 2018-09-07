One FIU player injured in drive-by shooting released from hospital, other remains listed in serious condition

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There is some good news to relay regarding a disturbing situation coming out of South Florida.

Thursday afternoon, two members of the Florida International football team, redshirt running back Anthony Jones and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Mershawn Miller, sustained injuries as the result of an off-campus drive-by shooting. Jones was shot in the face and the back, while Miller, his high school teammate in Miami, was shot in the arm.

Overnight, the NBC affiliate in Miami is reporting, Miller was released from the hospital after arriving in stable condition.

Jones, meanwhile, remains hospitalized in serious condition with what’s being described as non-life-threatening injuries. Because of the nature of his injuries, Jones, the nephew of former Florida State star running back Delvin Cook, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, which is a Level I Trauma Center.

As of this posting, no arrests have been made and no suspects have surfaced in connection to the shooting that led to the injuries. The television station wrote that detectives investigating the incident are “looking for a 2015 dark gray Nissan Sentra without tinted windows.”

According to Miller’s father, the football players were in the wrong place at the wrong time when the shooting went down.

“You shot two good kids trying to do something with themselves,” Emerson Miller told reporters in comments directed at whoever is responsible for the shooting. “You’re out here doing nothing.”

Jones ran for a team-high 88 yards in FIU’s season-opening loss to Indiana. He also accounted for a career-high two rushing touchdowns in the same game. Miller saw his first career action in the opener after redshirting as a true freshman last season.