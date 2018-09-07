Vanderbilt athletics

Vandy reveals TE Turner Cockrell has been battling cancer since Nov.

By John TaylorSep 7, 2018, 4:32 PM EDT
1 Comment

Turner has — and has had — a much bigger fight on his hands than Vanderbilt’s next opponent.

On their official website Friday, Vandy revealed that tight end Turner Cockrell has been battling cancer since last November after the sophomore noticed two lumps on his neck the month before.  Diagnosed with melanoma after a biopsy was performed, Cockrell underwent surgery in December that removed cancerous lymph nodes that had developed from his ear to his collarbone.

Unfortunately, a full-body scan in July revealed that the cancer had spread to Cockrell’s lungs.  As a result, Cockrell and his family headed back to the University of Texas’ MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston to “undergo a procedure with hopes of staving off more cancerous cells.”

From the school’s post on Cockrell’s fight for his life:

This Friday, Cockrell will undergo the first step in using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes in Houston. The procedure will harvest cells from Cockrell’s body as doctors grow them externally before re-injecting them in six-to-eight weeks. The treatment prepares cells to more effectively attack cancerous cells.

Prior to the resumption of treatment, Cockrell sat in the head coach’s suite this past Saturday and watched his teammates claim a season-opening win over Middle Tennessee State.  After the game, Cockrell was presented the game ball during the postgame locker room celebration.

“That’s the thing about a locker room: it’s a special place,” head coach Derek Mason said. “A lot of people don’t get the opportunity to understand what a locker room is. It’s a brotherhood. It’s a group of young men who have a common purpose, who try to win on the field and off the field. What our players do really is a precursor to life, in how you fight and move forward. Now Turner’s in a fight, but we’re in the fight, too.”

WATCH: Tim Tebow rips Michigan’s effort in Notre Dame loss, calls it ‘pathetic’

Capital One Bowl - Michigan v Florida
Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 7, 2018, 3:51 PM EDT
3 Comments

It’s not been the best of weeks for Jim Harbaugh or the Michigan football program.

Coming off its uninspired season-opening loss to Notre Dame, U-M was ripped on social media by former Wolverines wide receiver Braylon Edwards, who labeled the current state of his alma mater’s football program as “trash.” It’s very rarely a good sign when the university’s president comes out feels the need to come out and publicly back the head football coach, which is exactly what Dr. Mark Schlissel did earlier this week.

With the heat underneath Harbaugh’s seat seemingly rising by the hour, former Florida quarterback and current ESPN college football analyst Tim Tebow took the time to pour some fuel on the fire by ripping Harbaugh and questioning his team’s effort.

From Tebow’s appearance on today’s episode the ESPN show First Take:

I’ve got to be honest. I was kind of shocked. I expected more from Michigan. I expected more from Shea Patterson. I expected more from their offense.

Honestly, I thought it was kind of pathetic. I thought their effort was. I thought all of their recruiting, their talent, and that’s how you showed up against Notre Dame, who I think is also a little bit overrated?

You’ve got to give me more than that. You’ve been there. You’ve recruited your guys. Now, this is your chance to make a statement to show the type of coach you are, that you’re worth all that money they gave you, that you’re worth all these trips to Paris and everywhere else. I think it’s cool you take trips, but the most important trips [are] when you go get a ‘W,’ big guy.

In wake of Colin Kaepernick ad campaign, Liberty reexamining business relationship with Nike

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 7, 2018, 3:25 PM EDT
5 Comments

To just do it or not do it, that is the question now facing one nascent member of the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Nike is the apparel company of Liberty, which this year is in its first season in the FBS and is coming off of its first win at this level.  That same apparel company, you may have heard, announced earlier this month an ad campaign that heavily features Colin Kaepernick, the former Nevada quarterback who’s national anthem protests two years ago sparked both controversy and a raised awareness of police brutality and racial inequality.

Because of the ad campaign that celebrates the 30th anniversary of the “Just do it” slogan, Jerry Falwell Jr., Liberty University president and staunch supporter of very vocal Kaepernick/anthem protest critic Donald Trump, confirmed to Dan Wolken of USA Today Sports that he is “exploring” the school’s relationship with Nike.

“It’s just something we’re exploring,” Falwell told Wolken. “It could be a marketing ploy and if it is, we will probably overlook it. But if it’s really how the leadership of the company feels and they’re attacking law enforcement and military folks on purpose and then why deal with them when there’s plenty of others out there. …

“[W]e strongly support law enforcement and strongly support our military and veterans who died to protect our freedoms and if the company really believes what Colin Kaepernick believes, it’s going to be hard for us to keep doing business with them. … [T]hey’re going to have to convince us that they’re not proactively attacking law enforcement officers and our military.”

According to Wolken, Liberty signed a deal with Nike last year that runs through 2024.  Wolken writes that “Falwell said he didn’t immediately know the terms of the contract with Nike that would trigger termination.”

More than 50 percent of FBS schools have a business relationship with Nike, including Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas and USC.  None of those schools have commented on the Kaepernick ad and what if any effect it would have on its relationship with Nike once their contracts have expired.

Divining any future relationship with Nike, of course, is as easy as following the money.

It’s big money and money talks,” said Bob Dorfman, creative director of San Francisco-based Baker Street Advertising, told USA Today in an article yesterday. “These schools are getting a pretty penny from Nike and Nike, in turn, is probably getting a good return on their investment. Also, what’s the alternative?”

Whether alternative companies such as Under Armour and adidas can in the future benefit from the controversy by seeing schools flee Nike and the Kaepernick association is still to be determined.

One FIU player injured in drive-by shooting released from hospital, other remains listed in serious condition

Indiana v Florida International
Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 7, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There is some good news to relay regarding a disturbing situation coming out of South Florida.

Thursday afternoon, two members of the Florida International football team, redshirt running back Anthony Jones and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Mershawn Miller, sustained injuries as the result of an off-campus drive-by shooting.  Jones was shot in the face and the back, while Miller, his high school teammate in Miami, was shot in the arm.

Overnight, the NBC affiliate in Miami is reporting, Miller was released from the hospital after arriving in stable condition.

Jones, meanwhile, remains hospitalized in serious condition with what’s being described as non-life-threatening injuries.  Because of the nature of his injuries, Jones, the nephew of former Florida State star running back Delvin Cook, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, which is a Level I Trauma Center.

As of this posting, no arrests have been made and no suspects have surfaced in connection to the shooting that led to the injuries.  The television station wrote that detectives investigating the incident are “looking for a 2015 dark gray Nissan Sentra without tinted windows.”

According to Miller’s father, the football players were in the wrong place at the wrong time when the shooting went down.

“You shot two good kids trying to do something with themselves,” Emerson Miller told reporters in comments directed at whoever is responsible for the shooting. “You’re out here doing nothing.”

Jones ran for a team-high 88 yards in FIU’s season-opening loss to Indiana.  He also accounted for a career-high two rushing touchdowns in the same game.  Miller saw his first career action in the opener after redshirting as a true freshman last season.

Three starting USC offensive lineman held out of, limited in practice ahead of Stanford

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 29 Cotton Bowl Classic - USC v Ohio St
Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 7, 2018, 1:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

I would think this isn’t exactly optimal heading into a game down on The Farm.

According to the Orange County Register, three of USC’s five starting offensive linemen “were either limited or held out of practice Thursday afternoon” ahead of Saturday night’s Week 2 matchup with Stanford.  Those impacted by injury include center Toa Lobendahn (pectoral), left tackle Austin Jackson (knee) and right tackle Chuma Edoga (hip).

“I’m confident in the guys,” Helton said by way of the Register. “They all want to play. They’ve just got some bumps and bruises that we try to get work one day, we try to spell one day, and we’ll see where we’re at (Friday).”

Lobendahn (pictured) did not play in the season opener against UNLV because of the pectoral strain.  The newspaper wrote that Edoga “was subbed out for portions of the season opener last Saturday” because of hip soreness.

Lobendahn and Edoga have started 51 games during their time with the Trojans, with 34 coming from the former and 17 the latter.  Jackson played in all 14 games as a true freshman last season.